Class I Rail Traffic October 2017 Update - Top Carload Commodities Remain Mixed, While Intermodal's Momentum Continues

Total Class I rail traffic through October of 2017 was up 4.5 percent with carload and intermodal traffic up 4.1 and 4.9 percent.





Total Rail Traffic – Month of October 2017

Intermodal unit traffic performance continues to be a very strong performer for Class Is. This has been evident for both container and trailer results of late, and has been consistent with top North America seaport international container traffic. Despite top carload commodities showing weakness, the overall majority were positive during October – this has been a consistent theme in 2017.

It should be noted that all carload and intermodal unit traffic is reflective of carried railcars. Carried railcars are a combination of carloads and/or intermodal units originated and received. Investors looking for information regarding unique carload and intermodal unit growth should review the weekly rail traffic reports provided by the American Association of Railroads (NYSE:AAR). Despite the “double-counting” effect from using carried railcars, this is an important metric since all railroad operators collect revenue from customers for railcars utilizing any part of their network or equipment.

October 2017 Report

Class I total traffic performance for October 2017 was up when compared to September. Carload traffic has been anemic over the past four months. Overall, monthly performance was up 3.6 percent versus last year. Compared to last month’s 2.3 percent improvement, this reflected a 130-basis point (bps) increase, reversing four consecutive months of decline.

Comparatively, total U.S. originated rail traffic was up 3.6 percent for the first ten months of 2017, a 10-bps increase from the previous month. Mexico originated rail traffic for the first ten months of the year, was up 1.1 percent (a 50-bps improvement from last month), while Canada was up 11.1 percent (a 30-bps decline from the previous month). Overall, North America railroad traffic was up 4.9 percent through October 2017, a 10-bps decline. This mirrors the 4.5 percent growth for U.S. and Canada Class Is carried railcars, a 10-bps decline from last month.

On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, total rail traffic remained below the 5 percent level for the sixth time out of the previous 12 months. Despite the dip, October reflected the twelfth consecutive month of positive performance. Canadian National (CNI) continues to be the strongest performer with total rail traffic up 11.1 percent through October; a 50-bps decline from September.

Canadian National led all Class Is for intermodal units, up 15.7 percent; Canadian National was also the leader for carload units up 7.8 percent through the year. Other performance for total rail traffic was as follows; BNSF (BRK.B) 5.8 percent, Kansas City Southern (KSU) 4.7 percent, Norfolk Southern (NSC) 4.5 percent, Canadian Pacific (CP) 4 percent, Union Pacific (UNP) 1.9 percent and CSX (CSX) 0.6 percent. Carload traffic has weighed on most Class Is, with CSX now witnessing four consecutive monthly YoY declines; Canadian National witnessing two consecutive declines; Union Pacific witnessing two negative months out of the past four; with BNSF witnessing only one positive month out of the past four.

For Class I container traffic YoY, October performance increased by 7.3 percent versus last year, a 210-bps increase from September’s 5.2 percent; reversing three months of decline. Investors should note that container traffic includes both international and domestic services.

The month of October represented the sixth consecutive month with results greater than 5 percent, YoY. Current results have sustained solid performance, leading to more consistently better results than carload traffic.

October reflected the twelfth positive month out of the previous 14. The 7.3 percent performance was the highest result for 2017. Trailer traffic has now witnessed eight consecutive months of positive growth from last year, October’s result increased by 240-bps from September to 11.7 percent, setting a new monthly record for the year. Of total intermodal units carried through September, trailers continued to reflect just over 6 percent.

To date, the majority of Class Is have now witnessed four consecutive months of positive growth for container units carried. Canadian National continues to dominate Canada’s intermodal performance; Kansas City Southern has returned to positive growth with significant improvement of late. It should be noted that Canadian National’s trailer performance is reflective of an immaterial amount of traffic during 2016.

U.S. and Canada Class I carload traffic increased YoY by 0.3 percent, reflecting a 70-bps improvement from September. As the chart above depicts, investors should get used to seeing 2017’s performance much closer and/or below at times, to that of 2016 moving forward. Previously strong performing commodities including coal, grain and motor vehicles and equipment will continue to face higher comps from last year. This theme will likely continue into 2018.

October’s performance was only marginally positive YoY; marginal results has been a trend over the past fourth months. Growth has been anemic during this stretch. Through the year, all Class Is in the U.S. and Canada have maintained positive carload traffic, with the exception still being CSX. CSX has witnessed four consecutive monthly declines YoY, Canadian National has witnessed two consecutive, Union Pacific has witnessed two out of the previous four, and BNSF has also witnessed two out of the previous four.

For Class I carload top five commodities, coal remained negative YoY for the second consecutive month, down at -4.4 percent, versus the -0.9 percent decline during September. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; CSX 6.8 percent, Norfolk Southern 5.9 percent, Kansas City Southern -4.1 percent, Canadian Pacific -7.3 percent, Union Pacific -8.1 percent, BNSF -9.2 percent and Canadian National at -15.2 percent. Coal performance will remain pressured for both volume and pricing in the near-term.

Chemicals performance was up 3.1 percent during October YoY, versus the 2.7 percent performance during September. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Norfolk Southern at 10.2 percent, BNSF at 9.4 percent, Union Pacific 4.7 percent, Canadian Pacific -0.4 percent, Canadian National -0.8 percent, CSX -1.7 percent and Kansas City Southern -4.4 percent. Chemicals should remain positive and stable.



Motor vehicle and equipment performance declined at -5.1 percent during October YoY, versus a -8.1 percent decline in September. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; BNSF 7.1 percent, Kansas City Southern 6.8 percent, Canadian National -5.5 percent, Norfolk Southern at -6.3 percent, Union Pacific at -7.6 percent, CSX at -8.1 percent and Canadian Pacific at -17.6 percent. October’s negative performance did improve, but reflected the sixth negative month out of the past seven. This trend is expected to continue in the near-term.

Grain performance declined strongly, at -10.3 percent during October YoY, versus the -13.9 percent decline during September. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Canadian Pacific at 8.5 percent, BNSF at -2.3 percent, Kansas City Southern at -6.2 percent, CSX at -12.3 percent, Canadian National at -19.7 percent, Union Pacific at -20.6 percent and Norfolk Southern at -20.8 percent. October’s performance reflected the fourth consecutive monthly YoY decline in over one year. Larger leaders continue to be the hardest hit, with neat-term expectations remaining negative.

Petroleum performance increased by 5.9 percent during October YoY, versus the -3.4 percent decline during September. This marks the ninth time during the previous 22 months that petroleum has performed in negative single-digits, or better (first positive result).

Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Kansas City Southern 70.7 percent, Canadian Pacific at 35.9 percent, Union Pacific at 18.3 percent, Norfolk Southern at 2.1 percent, Canadian National -1.6 percent, BNSF at -7.3 percent and CSX at -11.2 percent. Canadian and Mexico energy-related variables continue to be strongly positive.

Crushed stone, gravel and sand increased by 23 percent during October YoY, versus the 26.2 percent increase during September. This is the tenth consecutive month of double-digit performance versus last year; the ninth with performance at, or greater than 23 percent.

Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Canadian Pacific at 63.8 percent, Canadian National at 39.5 percent, BNSF at 32 percent, Union Pacific at 27.4 percent, Kansas City Southern at 6.8 percent, Norfolk Southern at 6.3 percent and CSX at 5.5 percent. Demand remains robust as oil and natural gas E & P shale development continues.

Based on the performance by individual Class Is, coal, chemicals, motor vehicles and equipment, grain and crushed stone, gravel and sand have continued to lead the improvement for carload traffic performance for the year, despite the recent slow-down and in some cases, negative results. For the year, petroleum, motor vehicles and equipment, and grain were negative.

Metals products remains positive as the seventh highest commodity by traffic through October up 6 percent. As stated, over the past couple of reports, the majority of these commodities may continue to experience higher comparable levels in the short-term. Investors should continue to monitor the top six commodity trends as they reflected nearly 69 percent of carload traffic through October.

Through early November, rail stocks remain up strongly. CSX remains the top performer, up 43 percent through November 3rd. All Class Is continued to outperform the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN), with the exception being Union Pacific. Union Pacific also remains as the sole Class I to have underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) to date.

Rail operator reports for the third quarter beat expectations for most companies. Overall, performance was solid for this group. The rail industry has come full circle from 2016’s contraction low-point during the first quarter. The focus is no longer on the robust recovery, but rather on the sustainability of today’s traffic levels, and pricing.

Intermodal has taken center stage as traffic is leading all commodities and will likely finish this way for 2017. Similarly, pricing has improved as truck capacity has tightened. Some have attributed this to the recent natural disasters. With the ELD (electronic logging device) mandate looming and challenges stemming from a chron ic driver shortage, other experts are anticipated further tightening ahead.

For other commodities like coal, grain and motor vehicles and equipment, the uptrend in traffic and pricing may have run its course. Other commodities including chemicals, petroleum, sand and gravel and metals are poised for continued growth.

