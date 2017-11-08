Amazon's Pharmacy Licenses Threaten CVS Health

Background – Amazon just won’t stop!

You may have heard that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) “killed” the book business years ago. This Forbes article published in 2012 explains the havoc that Amazon brought to book stores. As well, most consumers are aware that the retail sector has been slammed by the lack of in-person purchases at these stores. Most consumers shifted to online shopping on Amazon’s website. In June 2017, Amazon officially announced that they will be acquiring Whole Foods for nearly $14 billion. The company said customers will see a series of discounted staples at local stores on items such as brown eggs (10% cheaper) and organic apples (33% cheaper).

(Jeff Bezos is eyeing the pharmaceutical industry. Source: Marketwatch.com)

What’s next for Amazon? Perhaps the pharmaceutical industry

Amazon has decimated large companies in the book store and retail sectors. The company has built a reputation for dominance, and rightfully so. According to a recent CNBC Report on October 27, 2017, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) stock continued its decline due to talks of Amazon entering the health space. Figure 1 shows CVS experiencing a 40% price decline since June 2016. As well, the company's stock price is now below the 200 day moving average on the weekly chart. This is a bearish technical sign. Analysts expect that Amazon's presence in the pharmaceutical space will add further pressure to CVS. Therefore, CVS is now forced to innovate, or perish like other businesses.

(Figure 1 – Source: Stockcharts.com)

Here are the facts – Pharmacy Licenses

Amazon’s entry into the pharmaceutical business is concerning for companies like CVS. Here’s what the facts show. Amazon currently has wholesale pharmacy licenses in over 12 states. These are the 12 states so far: Nevada, Arizona, North Dakota, Louisiana, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut, Idaho, New Hampshire, Oregon and Tennessee.

The addition of these pharmacy licenses position Amazon to become a massive threat to CVS across the lucrative $560 billion prescription pharmaceutical market. As well, keep in mind the dwindling front store sales as Amazon will likely intend to sell online.

See Figure 2, which shows Amazon’s pending applications in the State of Maine to become a pharmaceutical wholesaler. To check for yourself, please visit this website, and search Amazon as the company.

(Figure 2 – Source: Maine.gov)

Now, take a look at Figure 3 below. It shows Amazon’s application for the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy. You can view the whole application form in better detail by clicking here. As listed, Amazon has checked the box “Legend Pharmaceuticals Supplies, or Devices” under the section titled “Type of products to be handled by firm.” This is further evidence that Amazon is moving closer to the pharmacy business. These 12 states may likely be just the initial roll-out for Amazon to pilot test how the business will go. Bloomberg believes that the licenses could be part of Amazon’s business-to-business sales effort, which would “include sales to hospitals, doctor’s offices and dentists.”

(Figure 3 – Source: Bloximage)

Innovate or Perish – CVS Health fending off Amazon

According to a recent Washington Post article published on November 6, 2017, CVS is adding next-day prescription delivery as threat of Amazon competition looms. This innovation should be viewed as a positive for CVS. Starting in December 2017, customers can take advantage of free, same-day delivery in Manhattan. Later in 2018, customers can expect this service to expand to the District of Columbia, Miami, Boston, Philadelphia and San Francisco. This next-day deliver addition for CVS is an attempt to prevent Amazon from taking over the pharmacy market space.

Figure 4 shows that 20% of consumers are willing to pay >$10 if the company offered same-day delivery of OTC drugs/medicine. Larger items such as furniture and electronics yield 57% and 32%, respectively for consumers willing to pay >$10. This large % is likely due to consumers spending much more on furniture or expensive items like television in the first place. As a result, a $10-15 extra fee is a small % when compared to the overall cost of their purchase. Overall, you have around 36% of consumers who are willing to pay at least $6 if compared offered same-day delivery of OTC drugs/medicine. CVS should be praised for acting swiftly and already thinking about how Amazon can disrupt their business.

(Figure 4 – Source: Business Insider)

“Reducing prescription costs is only one part of our multi-pronged strategy aimed at improving health care and reducing costs overall,” says CVS.

While reducing costs for patients seem like a good idea, CVS needs to find ways to innovate to make up for loss of revenue. At least the company is thinking about this issue. Over the past year, CVS digital team has brought to market numerous new digital tools like CVS Pay. This digital tool allows customer to shop at CVS Pharmacy easier and more conveniently.

CVS Pay allows customer to use their CVS Pharmacy mobile app to streamline their checkout experience at the store combining multiple steps into one easy scan. Figure 5 shows the app where customers can easily scan a bar code to pick up a prescription. CVS Pay offers a simple, private and end-to-end pharmacy experience. Customers will have the ability to refill, manage multiple prescriptions and get alerts when prescriptions are ready, all within the app and then pick up and pay using a single bar code. Also, customers can link their ExtraCare card [See Figure 5 middle picture] with CVS Pay. Therefore, they are able to receive deals and rewards on other products when shopping at CVS. Small discounts of $2-3 off certain items may incentivize CVS customers to buy products not originally planned. This is just another example of companies luring more customers into their stores.

(Figure 5 – Source: CVS)

Implications for Amazon – Benefits

The move could also have wider implications for consumers. Amazon could use their online pharmacy business to see what prescription drugs are being purchased. As a result, Amazon can strategically market other products to the patient. For example, a patient suffering from lupus nephritis, may want to also learn more about kidney damage. Thus, Amazon can sell books related to this topic. Amazon, with a giant marketplace, has a lot of ability to collect vital information on its customers. See Figure 6 for an example of how Amazon can benefit from pharmacy sales. They will likely recommend other products for purchase to help boost revenues.

(Figure 6 – Source: Amazon.com)

Conclusion

Amazon is simply not stopping. CVS shareholders should be concerned about the evidence of new pharmacy licenses obtained by Amazon recently. As well, this may be just the start in obtaining licenses as Amazon have the capacity to expand to all the states. Some Amazon investors may be concerned about the legitimacy of medicinal drugs sold online. Therefore, it is valid for investors to believe this operation may not proceed smoothly. The reason is because, consumers are traditionally adjusted to walking into CVS or Walgreens to pick up their pharmaceutical drugs. It will be interesting to see if consumers will accept online orders from Amazon. Overall, Amazon remains a dominant force affecting all sectors, whether investors like it or not.

