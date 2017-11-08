Some Basic Economics 101 For Trump's Trade Team

This risks retaliation from trade partners and even the undermining of the global economic order.

Here is Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on CNBC:

"We don't think it's inherent in a global trading system that one country, namely the U.S., absorbs in its deficit the cumulative trade surplus of the entire rest of the world," he said Monday.

There is quite a bit wrong with this statement. First, simply factual. As if the US is the only country with a trade deficit in the world:

Now, the US indeed has by far the largest deficit, but it's also by far the largest economy. For starters, the US trade deficit has been shrinking a lot:

And at 2.6% of GDP, it isn't really all that big. Take for instance the UK:

That's almost twice as big a deficit. Canada, also a member of the much maligned NAFTA and America's biggest trading partner, has a bigger deficit than the US:

Capital flows

Now that we have some of the empirics out of the way it's back to economics 101. The role of exports is actually to earn foreign currency so that a country can by goods and services from abroad.

Seen through that lens, a trade surplus doesn't actually make much sense, it just accumulates financial claims on other countries as a country with a trade surplus necessarily has a capital account deficit.

The US has a trade deficit, that is it buys more from foreigners than they buy from the US, and pays for that by selling investments. Foreigners are investing more in the US than Americans are investing abroad.

This isn't necessarily bad, it depends a bit on what those investments are. But the causality is actually likely to be the other way around.

Because the US has some of the deepest and most liquid capital markets, and offers good investment opportunities, foreigners invest more in the US than vice versa.

That is, the net capital flows from abroad exert upward pressure on the dollar, which makes US exports of goods and services more expensive, so the US trade deficit is the result of capital inflows.

So one reason why the US has a trade deficit is simply because it's a successful investment destination.

Savings

Another cause of the US trade deficit is simply that it saves too little. By definition, the trade balance equals the public sector balance + the private sector balance. We say by definition, because this simply follows from accounting identities. That is, by definition:

TB = (S-I) - (G-T)

That is, the country has a trade surplus if the private sector surplus (savings minus investment) exceeds the public sector deficit. In the US, this isn't the case.

Another way to look at this is that the savings an economy generate can finance three broad categories:

Domestic investment

The public sector deficit

Foreign assets

If domestic savings are enough to cover both domestic investment and financing the public sector deficit, it will go abroad and buy foreign assets. This expresses itself as a capital outflow.

And of course, that capital outflow brings us back to the prior result, the mirror image of a capital outflow is a trade surplus.

This can be summarized like this. A country that is a net saver experiences a capital outflow, resulting in a trade surplus.

The US is in the opposite case, it doesn't save enough, needs savings from abroad to finance part of its domestic investment and public sector deficit, and these capital inflows push up the dollar leading to a trade deficit.

All of this is economics 101 following from accounting identities, and the frightening reality is that policy makers seem to be blissfully unaware of this.

Ricardo

David Ricardo coined the law of comparative advantage which argues that even if a country is worse in making anything compared to its trading partners, it will still export the stuff it's least bad at. This result is thoroughly counterintuitive hence it has vexed many policy makers and journalist.

The present US administration seems to argue that Japan's strong surplus with the US in cars is prima facie evidence of unfair trade practices. Now, there is indeed evidence that the Japanese domestic car market is indeed considerably more difficult to crack compared to the US car market.

However, the more fundamental point we're making here is simply that some countries are relatively better at making some stuff compared to other countries.

Japan, for instance, is pretty good at making cars. The whole point about international trade is to make two parties better off (the 'gains from trade') and expand choices. In this respect it's not different from domestic trade.

So the US government decries its trade deficit with Japan, especially in cars and argues that the Japanese should build more cars in the US (which they already do) and open up their markets for US cars more.

Whilst that could redress the "inequality" in the car trade at least a little, in and of itself such inequality isn't necessarily a sign that there is a problem, or that some trade partner is playing foul, just as the fact that Japanese buy more US software or watch more US films is necessarily indicative of foul play by US software producers or Hollywood.

And, perhaps even more crucially, as long as the US savings deficit remains, its trade deficit remains. Addressing perceived imbalances like the US-Japanese car trade will simply produce bigger deficits elsewhere with other sectors and countries.

All this is economics 101, we cannot stress enough..

Zero-sum

Another angle that is easily lost sight off is that international trade is not a series of bilateral wins or losses. The simple fact is that countries that are doing well in international trade grow richer, and as they grow richer they will also import more.

That is, international trade is a positive-sum game and the way to foment that is through multilateral trade deals, ensuring that multiple parties lower their trade barriers.

But somehow in the US political discourse these trade deals have been held responsible for the decline of large swathes of the US economy and the working class and people who are defending these deals are called 'globalists' and seen as the enemy of working people.

Which is sort of odd and there are several arguments against:

Yes, trade deals have been detrimental to parts of the US economy, but why single that out? Capitalism is a brutally dynamic system which can be characterized by Schumpeter's immortal description as 'creative destruction.' Trade is certainly part of the destruction, but by no means the biggest. That role goes to technological change.

Why stress only the negative effects of these trade deals, as if the positive effects don't exist? Well, basically the negative effects are concentrated in certain sectors, and therefore much more visible. The positive effects are spread out over the whole population (like cheap consumer goods from China) and hence less visible and less easily turned into a political pressure group.

A way to deal with the destructive side of capitalism (not just trade) is to build an activating safety net, one that activates and capacitates people whose jobs have been automated away or whose companies have gone under in the storms unleashed by creative destruction.

Protectionism

But we're afraid that the idea of an activating safety net isn't on the radar of the present administration, but a solution that is much worse is; protectionism.

Protectionism would make things artificially expensive, so it takes away the main benefit of international trade and it will hurt the people left behind twice. It also risks retaliation by trade partners and can easily develop into a negative-sum game.

Countries which have gone this route haven't really fared very well, exhibit A is Argentina, which used to be one of the richest countries in the world a century ago.

Worse still, it could undermine, in extremis critically wound the global international order, the fabric of institutions (WTO, Worldbank IMF, etc.) and deals that underpins much of the global capitalism that we know, and which has brought so much prosperity.

The fact that there are parts of the administration who seem to positively rejoice at the prospect of a collapsing global order has us a tad worried. Yes, we are aware that this prosperity isn't shared by all, but protectionism isn't the way to deal with that, much less the destruction of the global order.

As shareholder of any company that operates internationally you would quickly notice that in your pocketbook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.