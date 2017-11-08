Bancolombia: Post-Q3 Selloff Is An Opportunity

Bancolombia (CIB) is the largest bank in Colombia and a Top-10 bank in Latin America. The bank provides financial services to more than 8.5mn of clients. With more than 1100 banking offices, CIB has one of the largest distribution networks in Latin America. Bancolombia also has a significant presence in Central America. In El Salvador, it operates through its subsidiary, Banco Agricola, which was acquired in 2007. Banco Agricola is the #1 bank in El Salvador by key metrics. In 2013, Bancolombia acquired Banistmo, which is the second-largest bank in Panama. Finally, in Guatemala, Bancolombia is present through BAM, which is a Top-5 bank in the country. El Salvador, Panama and Guatemala together contributed around 25% of the group’s revenues in 2015.

Source: Company data

Grupo Sura, a Colombian holding company, is the largest shareholder of Bancolombia. ADRs, which are trading on the NYSE, represent 25% of the total shares outstanding.

Source: Company data

What happened?

CIB 3Q results were weak across the board, with the headline earnings missing consensus by a whopping 35%. Net income decreased by 25% y/y and 31% q/q due to a significant spike in loan loss provisions, lower-than-expected net interest income, higher operating expenses and weak fees & commissions. Frankly, it has been a long time since a large-cap LatAm bank reported such an ugly set of numbers. The ADR has decreased by 12% since the results release and by more than 20% since mid-September.

Source: Bloomberg

In our view, it was a classic kitchen-sink quarter. In fact, such a weak set of results might be an early signal that Bancolombia’s fundamentals are close to turning the corner. While we would not rule out another weak quarter from Bancolombia, we expect CIB’s operating trends to improve in 2018. As such, we believe the ‘post-earnings’ sell-off represents a great buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Improving macroeconomic environment

Despite many efforts to develop industries like electronics, automobile and tourism, Colombia remains a commodity-driven economy. As result, it has been hit hard by lower commodity prices, which led to slower GDP growth, a spike in inflation and a large current account deficit.

With that being said, the country has managed to avoid a recession. More importantly, several indicators show that the worst has passed for the Colombian economy, and the macroeconomic environment should gradually improve in 2018. First, after a spike in 2015-2016, Colombia’s inflation has been steadily declining since mid-2016. According to the latest press-release, it printed at 3.97% y/y in September, down from almost 9% y/y in mid-2016. It is also worth mentioning that, according to Bloomberg consensus and Bancolombia’s own economic forecasts, Colombia’s CPI should decrease further in 2018.

Source: Bloomberg

Second, Colombia’s GDP growth is expected to accelerate significantly, from 1.3% y/y in Q217 to 2.6% y/y in 2018 and 3.0% y/y in 2019.

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, the country’s current account deficit has somewhat stabilized, thanks to higher commodity prices.

Source: Bloomberg

It is also well worth mentioning that El Salvador, Guatemala and Panama, where, as noted earlier, CIB has a significant presence, enjoy favorable macroeconomic trends. For instance, Guatemala, which is widely considered to be one the most attractive banking markets in Central America, has a positive current account balance and its economy is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2017-2021. Panama is the fastest growing economy in Latin America and, importantly, its currency is pegged with the USD at a fixed rate of 1:1. Moreover, US dollars are used for all paper currency. Historically, there has been a strong positive correlation between rates in the US and Panama. As a result, the Panamanian banking sector will benefit from rising rates in the US.

Source: Bloomberg

While credit penetration in Colombia, measured as total banking loans against GDP, is higher than in Mexico and Argentina, the country is still underleveraged relative to Brazil and Chile.

Source: Company data

To be fair, as the chart shows, Argentina is much more attractive for those, who are looking for high-growth banking stocks. That being said, there is still room for Colombian banks to grow, particularly in mortgages. In addition, according to Bancolombia, El Salvador and Guatemala still have low credit penetration levels.

The Colombian peso is undervalued

As the chart below shows, historically, there has been a strong positive correlation between oil prices and the Colombian peso. It should come as no surprise given that the Colombian peso is a commodity-driven currency.

Source: Bloomberg

However, as shown in the chart below, the peso has diverged from oil since mid-October.

Source: Bloomberg

In addition, based on the so-called REER methodology, the Colombian peso is the most undervalued currency in emerging markets. For starters, the International Monetary Fund uses the REER (real effective exchange rates) methodology to determine whether a currency is fundamentally undervalued or overvalued. According to the IMF,

The RER (real exchange rate) between two currencies is the product of the nominal exchange rate (the dollar cost of a euro, for example) and the ratio of prices between the two countries. The core equation is RER=eP*/P, where, in our example, e is the nominal dollar-euro exchange rate, P* is the average price of a good in the euro area, and P is the average price of the good in the United States. The REER (real effective exchange rate) is an average of the bilateral RERs between the country and each of its trading partners, weighted by the respective trade shares of each partner.

As the table below shows, the IMF's methodology suggests that the Colombian peso is the most undervalued currency in emerging markets. That should give more comfort for those, who are investing in the USD-denominated ADRs.

Source: Renaissance Research

Based on our personal investment experience, the REER methodology has been very helpful for identifying undervalued currencies and stocks in emerging markets.

There is still room to cut costs in Central America

Bancolombia has done a good job of improving its operational efficiency. As the chart below shows, the group’s cost-income ratio decreased from 62% in 2013 to 51% in 2016.

Source: Bloomberg

In fact, it may come as a surprise to some investors, but CIB is one of the most efficient banks in Latin America.

LatAm banks: Cost-income ratio, FY2017E

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

The caveat here is that the group’s cost-cutting measures were mainly focused on its domestic region. As a result, the Colombian unit currently has a 46% cost-income ratio, which is much better than the rest of the group has. In fact, it is one of the best efficiency metrics not only among its LatAm peers, but all global banks. However, on a group level, Bancolombia has a cost-income of 51% due to the group’s Central American operations, which still need to improve their operational efficiency metrics. For comparison, BAM, the group’s subsidiary in Guatemala, has a 66% efficiency ratio. Banistmo, the Panama’s unit, operates with a 54% cost/income ratio. As such, there is plenty of scope to reduce operating costs in Central America.

Asset quality: It is all about credit cycle

Rising provisioning charges were the main negative takeaway from the results and the reason why some investors have started bashing the bank. Indeed, there was a 40bps q/q spike in the group’s cost of risk due to several large corporate impairments, including Electricaribe.

Source: Company data

Without any doubt, it was a very bad quarter for CIB’s asset quality metrics, with the cost of risk reaching its maximum level since 2009. That being said, as noted earlier, the Colombian economy was hit hard by lower commodity prices. Importantly, there is a time lag between when commodity prices start falling and when there is any measurable impact on asset quality metrics. The below chart plots Bancolombia’s loan loss provisions (the white line) and Brent oil price (the orange line). The oil price is inverted in order to show the correlation more clearly. As the chart illustrates, although the oil price crash started in Q214, Bancolombia’s provisioning charges bottomed out in Q414 and started creeping up only in Q115.

Source: Bloomberg

As such, Bancolombia’s credit quality is still being affected by the 2014-2015 oil/commodities slump. In other words, it is reasonable to expect a spike in provisions at this stage of the credit cycle. In fact, this might be an early signal that CIB’s asset quality is likely turning the corner. As a result, we believe the group’s loan loss provisions have probably peaked and expect CIB’s cost of risk to gradually decrease in 2018, thanks to higher oil prices and improving macroeconomic conditions.

To illustrate that rising risk costs are not a company-specific problem but a sector-wide issue, we look at credit quality metrics of other Colombian banks.

Grupo Aval (AVAL), which owns stakes in four of Colombia’s Top-10 banks, has not yet released its 3Q17 results. However, the group’s 2Q numbers revealed a spike in cost of risk.

Source: Company data

Davivienda, the third-largest Colombian bank, was also hit by higher loan loss provisions in 2Q.

Source: Bloomberg

Most importantly, BBVA Columbia, the fourth-largest bank in Colombia by total assets, reported a much higher increase in cost of risk in 3Q, compared to Bancolombia.

Source: Company data

Finally, as noted earlier, CIB's higher cost of risk was largely driven by the Electricaribe case. For starters, the Colombian government has recently taken control over Electricaribe, an electric utility company in Colombia, due to liquidity issues. That being said, according to CIB, provisions are currently covering 53% of the outstanding loan to Electricaribe. As such, the Electricaribe case will likely have a smaller impact on CIB's credit metrics going forward.

Lower funding costs are likely to offset pressure on loan yields

In December 2016, the Colombian central bank started a cycle of monetary easing. Since that, the regulator has cut its benchmark rate by 225 bps.

Source: Bloomberg

It should come as no surprise that a falling interest rate environment will put pressure on the Colombian banks’ net interest margins. CIB’s 3Q numbers confirmed that as the bank’s NII was down 3% on a quarterly basis. However, in our view, there are several factors that will alleviate pressure on the bank’s interest income. First, as the table below shows, there is still plenty of scope to decrease costs on time deposits and long-term debt.

Source: Company data

Second, loan growth is most likely to accelerate in 2018, thanks to higher oil prices and improving macroeconomic conditions. That would support the bank’s NII despite stable or even falling asset yields.

Funding, capital and dividends

Bancolombia is a deposit-funded bank, with wholesale funding sources representing only 25% of the bank’s total liabilities. Such an attractive funding mix is always a big advantage for EM banks as it provides stable and cheap funding sources. As shown in the figure below, the Colombian banking system is also deposit-funded, but CIB has a higher share of non-wholesale sources.

Source: Credit Suisse Investment Research

If you are investing in EM banks, it is always worth checking their capital positions. Capital ratios are not an issue for Bancolombia, and, additionally, its organic capital generation remains solid.

Source: Company data

Similar to other high-growing EM banks, Bancolombia is certainly not a dividend story yet. However, the stock offers a 3.3% yield at a payout ratio of around 30%

Valuation: CIB is cheap

Based on a P/B-RoE relationship, CIB is one of the most undervalued banks in the LatAm space.

Source: Renaissance Research

On a 2018 P/E basis, CIB is the cheapest bank among its large-cap LatAm peers.

Source: Renaissance Research

Risks

1) A potential deterioration of Colombia's macroeconomic outlook due to lower oil/commodity prices;

2) Execution risks on cost-savings initiatives in Central America;

3) Contagion risks from debt crisis in Venezuela;

4) Pressure on funding costs due to more competition for deposits.

Bottom line

As noted earlier, we would not rule out another weak quarter from Bancolombia. However, most indicators show that the bank’s operating trends are most likely to turn the corner in 2018. Importantly, the post-3Q sell-off presents a great opportunity for long-term investors, especially given that CIB trades at just a 10x P/E and its earnings are close to credit-cycle lows.

If you would like to receive our articles as soon as they are published, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" button beside our name at the top of the page. Thank you for reading.

We also invite readers to check out our subscription service. Get in-depth fundamental research, stock recommendations, trading ideas, exclusive access to professional databases, sophisticated valuation models and expert commentary on Wall Street recommendation. Go here to learn more; we look forward to having you on board.