Kinder Morgan: Bury The Past, Buy For The Future

But there is a lot of potential, and current prices should be seen as a buying opportunity.

Dividends should increase in coming years, but there is little excitement.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) softened an underwhelming Q3 earnings by announcing it will increase its dividend to $0.2 a quarter in Q1, $0.8 for 2018. Good news, you'd expect, but it didn't stop the stock falling further.

At the current price of $17.74, KMI's $0.8 dividend will yield 4.5%. So what's the problem?

Beware the Bagholder

Rather than causing cheer in existing investors and attracting new ones, the dividend announcement seems to have been met with skepticism and a feeling of hopelessness. This is not too surprising; after all, there are many long term holders from 2012-2015 when the stock was over $30 and the dividend over $1.5.

KMI data by YCharts

A dividend hike for them is a drop in the ocean and I'm not sure they will ever be able to shake the feeling management let them down when they cut the dividend. Some say they were cheated, duped, conned.

Certainly the communication was misleading ahead of the dividend cut. Management surely knew it would cause prices to crash so trying to steady the ship until all options were explored is understandable. But raising its dividend 16% less than two months before the cut is the move which troubles me the most. It's one thing to deflect questions with the usual positive spin, but this looked like a carrot to draw in the unsuspecting as smart money happily sold them their shares.

The ratings agencies eventually forced their hand by threatening to downgrade their debt, and most will probably now agree the dividend cut was necessary. After all, KMI were not the only company forced to cut and deleverage. If we look at KMI compared to the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) over the last six years there is little difference.



KMI was very unlikely to escape the industry turn down unscathed.

Perhaps long term holders would be more willing to accept what happened if the communication was less opaque in 2015. But what is done is done and KMI will be tarnished with bad sentiment for a long time to come. Justified or not, this bad sentiment is causing distrust around the recent dividend increase announcements.

Yet for those lucky or smart enough to avoid the meltdown, the depressed prices may offer an opportunity.

Is KMI a Buy?

There are some questions potential buyers should ask.



Can KMI deliver the dividend increase?

Personally I never just take management's word for it. I don't think any management team specifically set out to lie, but there are plenty cases of over promising and under delivering. You can crunch the numbers from KMI yourself, or read Peter Frorer's article; for now it seems the numbers do add up. Whether or not the 2019 increases measure up remains to be seen, but $0.8 in 2018 looks safe and is a decent start.

Is increasing the dividend the right thing to do?

In other words, should KMI use the money for something else such as growth or reducing debt? This is a matter of opinion, but given what I have already written, it seems the need to restore shareholder trust should be the number one priority. A growing dividend will attract new buyers, and eventually heal the wounds inflicted in 2015.

What is driving price in the common stock?

A growing dividend is all very well, but if there is a high risk the stock crashes again, KMI should be avoided.

On a basic level, KMI is correlated with AMLP, which in turn has a correlation with energy prices. However, the relation is only strong at times of extreme moves. When energy prices were crashing there was an obvious correlation. Now they have recovered and trade a range, there is a much weaker one. In fact, AMLP and natural gas (UNG) have a beta-weighted correlation of 0.3 over 80 days, and AMLP's correlation with oil (USO) over the last 40 days is actually negative.

So as long as energy prices don't crash again, KMI should do OK. While no-one can be certain of this, the probabilities of another crash in the next few years seem very slim.

What are the institutions doing?

We know retail sentiment is still poor. But institutions don't exactly go on message boards to vent their feelings so it is harder to gauge.

Analysts provide buy and sell recommendations, which look positive for KMI, but I don't give them much weight.

source

More importantly, the large institutional buyers and sellers leave their footprints on the price charts. The way price moves can tell us a lot about what the smart money is doing.

The 2016 recovery stalled just below $24, which was a logical place. You can see equivalent price moves on many commodities as they made a strong initial recovery from the 2016 lows, then pulled back as smart money took some profits on that particular phase of the rally. KMI had more or less doubled, so a rest is to be expected.

We can therefore conclude this pull back is not due to underlying problems with KMI, or the sector, but is a natural reaction in price due to changes in positioning.

Another takeaway is there is potential support at $16.7. Sure, it's just a line on a chart, but there was accumulation above $16.7 before and it is probable there will be once again.

Are there better alternatives?

Here are the alternatives.

source

There are better performing stocks, and higher yields available. Yet they seem fairly priced and therefore have less potential.

If sentiment does eventually turn for KMI, a break of $24 could target $32. Couple that with a dividend which will grow and could eventually triple, and KMI will start to look very attractive. The trick (and the gamble) is to get in before this happens.



Conclusions

KMI is a stock haunted by its past, and sentiment with retail traders will be negative for a long time. Yet the stock has moved more or less in line with what you would expect for a stock in this sector. Institutions seem to be buying and selling in logical places, and have taken profits on the 100% rally to potentially load up again near $17. With little risk of another crash, and a growing dividend, I think it makes sense to bury the past, and buy for the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.