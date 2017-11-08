Home Depot Vs. Lowe's - Part II

Way back in 2010 I published on Seeking Alpha side-by-side analysis of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW), favoring HD over LOW. I thought both would outperform the broader market. My view at the time was that, “ if you can own just one of the two names, I recommend HD, since it’s the better run company, and is poised to build on its existing advantages.”

Little did I know then that the domestic housing market was making a bottom that very year. Helped in part by housing’s subsequent recovery, HD is up nearly six-fold and LOW’s almost four-fold (while the S&P 500 has more than doubled).

Valued at a solid discount to Home Depot shares, Lowe’s might now seem the better stock, based on the case for mean reversion.

But, in fact, I will show here that, on virtually every key measure, HD’s competitive advantages over LOW only continue to widen.

Consistently Superior Organic Growth at Home Depot

These advantages begin with comparable sales growth. Same-store sales comparisons at Home Depot solidly exceed LOW’s every year post-crisis. And that’s despite HD operating from a much larger sales base.

Source: SEC company filings.

My FY17 (Jan. 18) comparable sales forecasts for HD and LOW, at 6.5% and 4.5% suggest modest second-half 2017 improvement at HD (H1: +6%) and slightly sharper acceleration at LOW (H1: 3.3%), thanks in part to repairs prompted by hurricanes in the south and fires in the west.

Importantly, while the same-store growth I estimate at Home Depot is about evenly balanced between price (avg. ticket) and volumes (transactions), Lowes’ ongoing comparable sales growth is strongly skewed toward price increases.

Unit growth at Lowe’s exceeds Home Depot’s. That’s not new, with the former having grown from a much smaller base. Even excluding the 245-unit acquisition of Canada’s RONA, LOW’s 10-year store-growth CAGR is about 2%, versus less than 1% at Home Depot. But with that May 2016 acquisition helping to narrow the store-count gap (to about 125 units, or about 6% in HD’s favor), LOW’s annual expansion is currently trending around 1%.

Home Depot Furthers Its Profit Advantages

As offset to still slightly faster unit growth at LOW’s, (high-margin) online sales at HD should approach 7% of total revenues in 2017, vs. only about 4% at its smaller peer. Note that each percentage point of (online) revenues at Home Depot is equivalent in sales to roughly 25 brick-and-mortar units.

Profitability is the key differentiator at Home Depot. Operating profit (EBIT) margins at LOW are leveling off, at around 10% in 2017, even as operating margins at HD remain on solidly upward trend, at nearly 15%.

Nearly all that difference is in overhead / SG&A, since cost of sales at both HD and LOW are consistently about equal (~2/3's of revenues).

Source: SEC company filings.

HD will sell almost 40% more product from comparably sized boxes. Let that sink in. This efficiency advantage helps account for most of the difference in every key financial category that follows – from cash flows, to returns, to valuation.

Home Depot’s margin advantage continues to grow, despite LOW now having nearly caught up with HD in store-count. Over the past decade or so, while LOW’s dedicated most capital outlays toward growing its store base, HD’s capital program focuses on upgrading its existing system of stores – from advanced point of sales software, to its online lead, to its big-ticket ‘Pro’ business. (Advantages that continue to accrue to HD from past investment in its distribution network were discussed in detail in my 2010 report.)

These operational advantages at Home Depot didn’t occur overnight, of course, and their benefits will continue to support future margin improvement. Consider that even though HD’s total sales for this year will exceed LOW’s by nearly 50%, it’s able to accomplish that with just 40% more headcount (406K vs. 290K) – its biggest cost. Finally, doing so with only 12% to 13% more merchandise – its largest working capital outlay – has important return implications, as well.

Even as HD deepens its massive edge in execution (e.g., in H117 LOW added ~$1 billion in inventory, vs. only ~$300M increase at HD), Lowe’s bold initiatives are still being met with mixed bottom-line results. Three current examples:

LOW’s $2.4 billion acquisition of Canada’s RONA, from which it expects to gain $1 billion in synergies. Now, 18 months on, these stores remain dilutive to margins and will act as further drag on cash flows as they’re converted to Lowe’s banners. Last December’s three-year plan to raise operating margins, to 11.2%. In its mid-Aug. Q2 call, management conceded that it wouldn’t meet its internal shorter-term targets (FY17) – despite margin boost from firming comps. February’s restructuring of store managers (e.g., eliminating department managers and creating ‘service managers’) aimed at boosting traffic. Though traffic may be higher anecdotally, published transaction counts remain only flattish.

With in-store profitability LOW’s key weakness (vs. HD), its operating margin in H117 is about unchanged from the prior year’s, after eliminating numerous ‘one-time’ items (e.g., Australia JV charge, severance, impairments, etc) from FY16.

Free Cash Flows and Returns: HD Over LOW Again

Among the few key items LOW outperforms HD can be found within free cash flows (FCF). But even that ‘victory’ is qualified. Lowe’s free cash flow yield (% of market cap) exceeds Home Depot’s, yet that’s due to the lower value of its shares.

The more appropriate comparison of FCF here is based on revenues – which, in contrast to stock price, is directly under management’s control. On this basis, a much greater portion of sales at HD results in free cash.

Source: SEC company filings.

Given the industry’s maturity, returns on invested capital within DIY is increasingly important. This single measure best ties the advantages arising from Home Depot’s income statement (i.e., margins), to its superior balance sheet (asset turns, capital).

Basically, Home Depot consistently turns its inventory almost 25% faster than Lowe’s, or at about 5.2 times a year vs. just 4.2 times. Lower inventory (per store) allows HD to further compound its return advantages.

Source: SEC company filings.

*Because the above returns on invested capital reflect my application of a uniform 37.5% tax rate – above HD’s internal figure and below LOW’s – figures for HD (LOW) are conservative (aggressive).

Home Depot, due to its superior free cash flows and more effective use of its assets, is more efficiently capitalized. Each pays a similar 2%-plus dividend (yield) and both continue to aggressively repurchase their own shares. However, to accomplish these impressive returns of capital to shareholders, LOW has become increasingly leveraged at 1.8 times EBITDA, while Home Depot’s FY17E net debt to EBITDA, at 1.3 times, is about unchanged over the comparative period.

Source: SEC company filings.

Conclusion

The housing market these DIY companies serve bottomed in 2010, based on total domestic home sales. But even today, seven years on, housing activity only approximates long-term averages, as I’ve discussed here. The rising tide will continue to benefit both Home Depot and Lowe’s.

Source: SEC company filings. US Bureau of Census. Nat’l Ass’n of Realtors.

However, in the 7 years since residential sales activity troughed, Lowe’s has yet to show it can improve its operations in a fundamental way – that is, independent from the operating leverage arising from continuing gains in housing. Therefore, my one-year target of $75 implies modest compression in multiples offsets roughly 10% cash flow (EBITDA) and earnings growth.

Home Depot, meanwhile, consistently puts itself ahead of the curve. I have shown here that, during the housing up-cycle, the company is able to grow sales faster than LOW and housing overall. Equally important, HD’s steadily, solidly improving margins are the best evidence of its ability to layer structural gains onto the operating leverage owed to housing.

When I last favored HD over LOW, just as the housing down-cycle was being completed (in 2010), and still weighing on the stock, I noted,“ the company (HD) generated more than 2X as much free cash in the trough years 2008-9, than in the peak years 2005-6.”

Its ability to drive superior returns throughout the cycle continues to warrant Home Depot premium valuation multiples.

Source: SEC company filings.

But, with that being said, it's imprudent to expect much further multiple expansion at Home Depot over the next 12- to 18 months - into what would be nearly a decade-long economic cycle. Moreover, while Home Depot is undoubtedly a great company, its current FY17E valuations (13.2X EBITDA, 22X PE) limits its appreciation potential.

Source: SEC company filings.

I value HD at $175, based on these existing valuation multiples applied to next year's results. Suggesting only about a 10% return, I would await a pull-back before adding to existing positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.