Close But No Cigar For Our Gilead Sciences Portfolio

Final Performance For Our Gilead Sciences Portfolio

In an article in early May, we presented a hedged portfolio built around a position in Gilead Sciences (GILD). In order to demonstrate the merits of our hedged portfolio method, we've been presenting our hedged portfolios (since June, exclusively in our Marketplace service), and then showing you how they perform.

So far, we've posted the final performance for 4 of these portfolios (here, here, here, and here). Three of those four portfolios beat the market, but the last one didn't. Our Gilead Sciences portfolio didn't beat the market either, though it came close. In the interest of transparency, we update its performance below. We close with a discussion of how the options calendar impacted this portfolio, and we put its performance in context.

Our Gilead Sciences Hedged Portfolio From May

The idea here was for a risk averse individual who liked GILD, and had $50,000 to invest, to own it within a concentrated portfolio designed to maximize his potential upside, while strictly limiting his downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 8%. At the time, our site's potential return estimate for Gilead Sciences over the next 6 months was less than 2%, so we inputted the 6-month potential return implied by Wall Street's 12-month consensus price target for GILD, which was 14%. This is what Portfolio Armor presented us with, given those parameters:

In addition to Gilead, the site included Align Technology (ALGN) as a primary security, based on its potential return. The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected Momo (MOMO) to absorb as much of the remaining cash as possible. That's what "cash substitute" refers to in the portfolio: it doesn't mean this is a cash equivalent (of course, it's not); it means it's a security that when collared according to your risk tolerance with a tight cap (the site uses 1% or the current money market seven-day yield, whichever is higher) has a potential return greater than the current money market rate. The point is to minimize your cash level because cash offers negligible returns and, because each position in your portfolio is strictly hedged, you don't need cash to ameliorate your risk.

Note that each of the underlying securities was hedged. Here's a closer look at the Gilead hedge:

As you can see above, Gilead was hedged with optimal, or least expensive puts, while one of the other primary securities in the portfolio, ALGN, was hedged with optimal puts. The site tries hedging securities both ways, estimating the net potential return both ways, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts. In Gilead's case, the collar won out.

Nevertheless, the cost of the hedge here, at 5.18% of position value, is fairly high relative to GILD's inputted potential return. When it picks its own primary securities (as it did with ALGN in this portfolio), Portfolio Armor aims for ones with higher potential returns, net of hedging costs.

Gilead's Performance (Unhedged)

Recall in our hedged portfolio above, we used Wall Street's potential return estimate of 14% over six months. It didn't do quite that well, but its performance was in that ballpark.

Gilead's Performance (Hedged As Above)

Gilead's initial position value in this portfolio (underling security value + put value - call value) was $14,428. It's final net position value, as we'll see in the table in the next section was $14,702, for a return of about 1.9%, after hedging and trading costs, and the impact of spreads. This gives you a sense of why our site aims for higher potential returns for its own selections: the more alpha the better when you're trying to overcome the drag of hedging.

Hedged Portfolio Performance

Here's how the entire portfolio has performed since May. Note that neither GILD nor MOMO appear in the table below the chart, as both positions were exited shortly before their hedges expired in October. Their closing amounts appear as part of the cash position below.



The portfolio as a whole closed up 7.71%, net of hedging cost and trading fees. Over the same period, the market, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), was up 7.83%.

Could Have Been Better, But A Solid Return Considering

The options calendar ended up working against us in this portfolio. In these portfolios, each position is held for 6 months or until shortly before its hedge expires, whichever comes first. After we exited ALGN and MOMO in October, ALGN climbed another 24%.

MOMO dropped another 12.3%, but since, it was hedged against an >8% decline (as were GILD and ALGN), and it was already down more than 8% by the time we exited in October, its further drop wouldn't have an impact on the portfolio's performance. Gilead's decline since October would still have weighed on the portfolio, but it would have been more than compensated for by Align Technology's late surge.

Nevertheless, to come within 12 basis points of SPY's return, while taking on much less risk (a drawdown of no more than 8% over 6 months), is a competitive return for a risk-averse investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.