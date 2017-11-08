Checking Back In With London: Aberdeen's Incoming Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory one month ago.

About half a year ago, The City of London Investment Group ("London") "went activist" on twelve international equity CEFs (13D filings linked). We discussed the events at the time in a series of articles (I, II, III). An "update" article (London Activist Update) was published one month later, detailing the news that London successfully pressured the Korea Fund (KF) into a tender offer to buy back 10% of its shares.

The 12 CEFs are:

(Morgan Stanley) Thai Fund (TTF) --> heading for liquidation

Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF) (JF) Taiwan Fund (TWN) Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (IIF) (Pichardo) Mexico Equity and Income Fund (MXE) (Morgan Stanley) Latin American Discovery Fund (LDF) (Allianz) Korea Fund (KF) --> tender offer completed

(Aberdeen) Asia Tigers Fund (GRR)

Aberdeen Indonesia Fund (IF) --> to be consolidated

Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund (LAQ) --> to be consolidated

Aberdeen Greater China Fund (GCH) --> to be consolidated Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund (ABE) --> to be consolidated



After several months of relative quiet in these funds, let's check back in with London to see what's been happening with the CEFs!

News

This week brought two more items of news related to London-targeted CEFs:

October 2, 2017 | The Thai Fund, Inc. (TTF) announced Oct. 2 that its Board approved the liquidation and dissolution of the fund, subject to stockholder approval at the meeting of stockholders to be held on Dec. 14, 2017. The record date for the meeting of stockholders is October 26, 2017. TTF has faced pressure from City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. as part of its 2017 campaign. At the fund's most recent annual meeting, as adjourned to Aug. 3, results shown in the fund's 6/30 SAR (filed 8/31) showed more votes against for all 5 director nominees.

October 5, 2017 | Aberdeen Asset Management announced on Oct. 4 the proposed consolidation of seven Aberdeen-advised closed-end funds to create the Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (subject to shareholder approvals). The acquiring fund will be Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. (CH). The 6 acquired funds will be: Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund, Inc. (ABE); Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund, Inc. (LAQ); Aberdeen Israel Fund, Inc. (ISL); Aberdeen Indonesia Fund, Inc. (IF); Aberdeen Singapore Fund, Inc. (SGF); and Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc. (GCH). As the release described: the acquiring fund will be renamed Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. and will invest in emerging market equity securities in order to seek total return, consisting of a combination of capital appreciation and income.

The acquiring fund may also use leverage to achieve its objective. It is anticipated that the fund’s benchmark would be the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The fund would trade on the NYSE American under a new ticker symbol, expected to be AEF. The release also noted: “The Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. strategy will seek to capitalize on Aberdeen’s global emerging market equity capability by investing in a global portfolio of emerging market securities. The consolidation of these closed-end funds will create a dividend generating emerging market closed-end fund that is larger in size than any of the Acquired Funds, which may help to provide improved liquidity of shares, a lower overall expense ratio and improved market awareness including research coverage. The combined fund is currently anticipated to generate higher distributable income compared to the Funds individually. Aberdeen and the Boards believe the combined fund will provide investors with the opportunity to have exposure to the growth potential of emerging markets and diversify their sources of income.”

Following the consolidation, the acquiring fund will commence a TENDER OFFER (price, size and terms to be determined at a later date) for shares of the acquiring fund at 99% of NAV. In addition, subject to the completion of the consolidation, the current Board of the acquiring fund will also establish a targeted discount policy, which will seek to manage the acquiring fund’s discount by: (1) committing the fund to buy back shares in the open market when the fund’s shares trade at a discount of 10% or more to NAV and (2) undertaking a 15% tender offer if the average discount exceeds 11% over any rolling twelve-month period commencing on the closing of the consolidation and ending on December 31, 2019. The release also noted that: the commencement and terms of the tender offer and the terms of the targeted discount policy are pursuant to a standstill agreement between the funds and City of London Investment Management Company Limited (“CoL”). Pursuant to the agreement, CoL has agreed to (1) tender all shares of the acquiring fund beneficially owned by it in the proposed tender offer, (2) vote all shares beneficially owned in favor of all Director nominees and proposals submitted at the 2018 special and/or annual meetings to effect the consolidation and (3) be bound by certain “standstill” covenants through December 31, 2019. Also pursuant to that agreement, the acquiring fund’s post-consolidation expense ratio will be capped at 1.20% through December 31, 2019 (excluding leverage costs, tax and non-routine/extraordinary expenses).

Additional information regarding the consolidation and the combined fund will be presented in a combined prospectus/proxy statement sent to the Acquired Funds' shareholders and a proxy statement sent to the Acquiring Fund's shareholders. Acquiring Fund shareholders will be asked to vote on changes to the Fund's investment policies and other matters to restructure the Fund into one with an emerging markets equity income strategy to facilitate the proposed consolidation at a shareholder meeting targeted for the first quarter of 2018. Acquiring Fund shareholders will also be asked to approve the issuance of additional shares in connection with the consolidation. Shareholders of each Acquired Fund will be asked to vote on the reorganization of their fund into the Acquiring Fund at a special meeting currently targeted for early-second quarter 2018. For more information on this consolidation, see the release.



Wow! That's alot of news in just 1 week. Part 1 looked at TTF liquidation and what opportunities remain. Part 2A looks at the proposed roll-up of the Aberdeen CEFs into one, and the characteristics of the new consolidated fund. Part 2B looks at whether or not there is still any alpha to be gained in the pre-merged Aberdeen funds, and how to play the upcoming tender offer.



The funds



The acquiring fund is:

Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. (CH).

The 6 acquired funds will be:

*Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund, Inc. (ABE)

(ABE) *Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc. (GCH)

(GCH) *Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund, Inc. (LAQ)

(LAQ) Aberdeen Israel Fund, Inc. (ISL)

(ISL) *Aberdeen Indonesia Fund, Inc. (IF)

(IF) Aberdeen Singapore Fund, Inc. (SGF)

(The * indicates the funds that were targeted by London in March)



Why choose CH (Chile) to be the acquiring fund? Usually, the acquiring fund remains the "accounting survivor" in terms of past performance, financial statements, etc. So one reason that CH might have been chosen to be the accounting survivor is that it has shown the best performance out of the 7 funds over the past 1 year period, with a +45.31% return, while LAQ (Latin America) is a distant second at +34.63%.

On the more important NAV basis, CH is still far and away the leader at +33.15%, with the second-placed LAQ at +23.66%.



Over long time periods, CH still performs very well NAV-wise, ranking 1st, 6th, 3rd and 3rd over 3-year, 5-year, 10-year and 15-year time periods, respectively. Therefore, it makes sense in my opinion to choose CH as the accounting survivor for the group of 7 funds, given its strong historical performance.



(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

The new fund

The new fund will be called the Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc., with a proposed ticker symbol of AEF trading on the NYSE American. The objective of this fund will be to:

Invest in emerging market equity securities in order to seek total return, consisting of a combination of capital appreciation and income. The acquiring fund may also use leverage to achieve its objective. [AEF] will seek to capitalize on Aberdeen’s global emerging market equity capability by investing in a global portfolio of emerging market securities.

It is anticipated that the fund’s benchmark would be the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The Aberdeen edge (?)

How attractive is this new emerging markets fund from Aberdeen? We can gain some insight by looking at the Aberdeen Emerging Markets Fund a mutual fund with $8.9 billion in assets across all share classes. The Class A (GEGAX), Class C (GEGCX), and institutional (ABEMX) share classes have net expense ratios of 1.58%, 2.10% and 1.10% respectively. The fund has a 4-star rating from Morningstar, and also a "Silver" Morningstar Analyst Rating.



The fund factsheet claims that:

Aberdeen has been investing in emerging markets since 1987. Our experienced team of 49 investment professionals operate in the regions where we invest, with investment centers in London, Singapore, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Sao Paulo. We take a long-only approach to investing and buy our companies to hold—not simply to make a short-term

profit.

We can see that over the last 10 years, the mutual fund has performed admirably compared to the benchmark ETF, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), with +63.23% total return for ABEMX vs. +4.91% for EEM.

However, the mutual fund has lagged the benchmark ETF over recent time periods, indicating that it has not done as well recently as compared to before.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

The weaker performance of the mutual fund could be due to its tilt towards growth (rather than value) stocks. In a strong bull market, which is what we've seen recently in emerging market equities, value actually beats growth (somewhat counter-intuitively).

It should be noted that this is not a perfect comparison because the new combined CEF, the Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (AEF) will be focused on dividend equities, while the mutual fund is a vanilla emerging market equities fund.

Lower expense ratio

One definite positive that comes out from the consolidation is the reduced expense ratio, at least for a while:

Also pursuant to that agreement, the acquiring fund’s post-consolidation expense ratio will be capped at 1.20% through December 31, 2019 (excluding leverage costs, tax and non-routine/extraordinary expenses).

This is great for shareholders, obviously, especially because the 7 original funds all had baseline expense ratios above 1.20%, as the chart below shows (the anticipated expense ratio for the new fund is shown for comparison.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Taking a look at the baseline expense ratios of the existing emerging market equity funds in CEFConnect's database, including ABE (one of the rolled-up funds), Central Europe and Russia Fund (CEE), Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF), Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund (IHD), Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund (MSF) shows that the new fund will have a significantly lower expense ratio than any of the other funds in the peer group.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Note that the capping of the expense ratio to 1.20% is slated to last until Dec. 31, 2019 only, or about two years from now. I would very much hope that Aberdeen does not jack up the expense ratio immediately after the agreement expires.

Finally, I do have to applaud London for pushing through with the expense ratio cap, even though they probably won't be owning the pre-merged funds or the consolidated fund for much longer. The press release states that as part of their agreement, London has agreed to tender all of its shares in the acquiring fund (I'm not sure whether this includes the target funds as well) and vote with management on all future proposals. In the past, London has sold its entire share of a liquidating fund in advance of the actual liquidation date, presumably because most of the alpha had been harvested by then and they reasoned that they could put the money to better use.

Larger fund size

Having a larger fund size should be a positive for the fund, in terms of "liquidity of shares, a lower overall expense ratio and improved market awareness including research coverage." As can be seen from the chart below, many of the funds to be rolled up are actually pretty small.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

After consolidation and the anticipated tender offer, Aberdeen estimates that the new fund AEF will retain between 50-60% of the total assets of the original funds. Taking 55% as a mid-point, this would put the size of the combined fund to be a respectable $382 million, using today's market caps.

AEF's anticipated market cap would make it the largest of the peer group.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Will AEF use leverage? The press release stated that "The acquiring fund may also use leverage to achieve its objective." However, I find that unlikely as none of the original funds used leveraged. Additionally, none of the CEFs in the emerging market equity category use leverage either.

Distribution yield



I do not know what the distribution yield of the consolidated fund, AEF, will be. According to CEFConnect, the acquiring fund CH has a "managed distribution" policy, while the funds to be acquired have an "income only" policy. Looking at the dividend yield of the pre-merged CEFs doesn't really tell us much useful information.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

We can estimate the earnings yield of the fund by looking at the dividend yields of comparable ETFs, which generally pass through the dividends received from their underlying investments to stockholders. The benchmark emerging markets equities ETF, EEM, has a 12-month dividend yield of 1.32%. Three emerging markets dividend equities ETFs, the WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM), the iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) and the SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV), have 12-month yields of 3.86%, 4.04% and 3.34% respectively.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Therefore, unless AEF utilizes a significant amount of return-of-capital (including gains) in its distribution, I don't think that the yield of the fund will exceed 5%. In fact, taking a look at the peer group category, all other emerging market equities CEFs (excluding IHD) have distribution yields of less than 2%. Note that IHD has an unusually high yield due to its option (covered-call) strategy, which AEF is not anticipated to employ.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Summary

After doing this analysis, I look favorably upon Aberdeen's incoming Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (pending: AEF) for emerging market equities exposure. Consolidating several small and expensive funds into a larger and cheaper fund is a definite positive for shareholders, and the City of London Investment Group deserves kudos for pushing these changes through, even their intentions are obviously not completely altruistic. Notably, the new fund will both be larger and cheaper than any of the other emerging market equity funds in the peer group. Aberdeen is also a strong sponsor for emerging market equities, although its performance in recent years has weakened compared to the benchmark, possibly due to the underperformance of growth vs. value. However, one drawback of this consolidation is that one losses the ability to invest in specific geographical sectors of the world, such as Chile, Indonesia, Isreal and Singapore. To my knowledge, no other CEFs besides the Aberdeen funds are exclusively focused on those four countries, so investors seeking exposure to those specific regions will have to go for the ETF route, such as iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF (ECH), iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO), iShares MSCI Israel Capped ETF (EIS) and iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF (EWS).

In the next part of this series, I will look at whether or not there is still any alpha to be gained in the pre-merged Aberdeen funds, and how to play the upcoming tender offer.

