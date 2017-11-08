In Case Broadcom Is The Next Valeant

We also present two hedges for Broadcom longs who remain bullish but want to limit their risk in the event Thomas ends up being right.

We offer our system's potential return estimate for Broadcom over the next several months.

Seeking Alpha contributor Ranjit Thomas, CFA argued recently that Broadcom might be the next Valeant, using acquisitions to inflate earnings.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan at the White House last week.

Broadcom: Fleeting Happiness?

Broadcom (AVGO) CEO Hock Tan enjoyed a happy moment with President Trump last week, when he announced Broadcom would move its headquarters from Singapore to the U.S., but Seeking Alpha contributor Ranjit Thomas, CFA argued unhappy times may be ahead for Broadcom shareholders. We elaborate below, offer our site's current take on Broadcom, and present a couple of ways bullish longs can limit their risk in the event Thomas is right.

Broadcom As The Next Valeant

That was the comparison Thomas, operator of the Stock Scanner service in Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, made in his article Tuesday, after noting the success of his previous bearish call on Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX):

Three years ago, I published an article on Seeking Alpha detailing how Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) was hoodwinking investors by substituting acquisitions for R&D and pretending this was costless by presenting pro-forma financials that ignored the substantial costs associated with the amortization of intangibles and restructuring. [...] In that article I said: How does the game end? Eventually, the company runs out of meaningful acquisition opportunities to feed the beast, patents and product rights expire, debt comes due and earnings (even the non-GAAP kind) fall.

Thomas sees the same scenario playing out for Broadcom, and also expects Qualcomm (QCOM) to "push back" against Broadcom's current buyout offer. He warns that there might be more than 30% downside from here for Broadcom shareholders. Below we'll look at a couple of ways Broadcom longs who disagree can limit their risk over the next several months, just in case Thomas ends up being right.



Our Site's Current Take On Broadcom

The screen capture below, from Portfolio Armor's admin panel, shows our site's current potential return estimate for Broadcom.

"Adj. Exp Return" is how we label potential return on our backend, and as you can see above, it's 13.75%. In this case, it's the mean of the average 6 month return over the last 10 years of our longterm proxy for Broadcom, Analog Devices (ADI), and the most recent 6 month return for Broadcom. There's an additional step involved, where we test this against option market assumptions, but in this case option sentiment suggests 13.75% is a plausible return for AVGO over the next several months, so that remains our potential return for it.

The penultimate column above, "Net Exp Return", refers to potential return net of hedging cost. That's what drives our site's overall ranking of securities, and as of Tuesday, AVGO was #245 of the 1,981 names that passed our 2 screens to avoid bad investments. That's probably not high enough to appear in one of the portfolios we present to our Bulletproof Investing subscribers this week, but we'll see about that on Thursday.

Limiting Your Downside Risk In Broadcom

Below we'll present two hedges for Broadcom longs based on these assumptions:

You own 500 shares.

You are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 15% over the next several months.

You remain bullish on Broadcom, but want to limit your risk in the event your bullishness ends up being wrong.

Please note that third bullet point in particular: if you are not bullish on Broadcom, you should not be long the stock.

Uncapped Upside, Higher Cost

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 500 shares of AVGO against a greater-than-15% decline by mid-June.

As you can see above, the cost of this protection was $8,450, or 6.23% of position value. Note that this cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts. Also note that the decline threshold here includes the hedging cost, i.e., not including hedging cost, this position would be down no more than 8.77%.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

Below we hedge 500 shares of AVGO against the same greater-than-15% decline, but this time we use an optimal, or least expensive, collar, capping potential upside at 14% (rounded up from our potential return estimate of 13.75%) over the same time frame.

Our hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive put strike here, after an iterative process, taking into account the net cost of the hedge. As you can see above, the cost here was $5,250, or 3.87% of position value (calculated conservatively again, using the ask price of the puts. But as you can see below, the income generated by selling the call leg was a bit higher: $5,600, or 4.13% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected $350, or 0.26% of position value, when opening the hedge, assuming you placed boht trades as the worst end of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Which Way To Go

If you're committed to owning Broadcom, we'd suggest hedging, and of the two hedges, we'd suggest the second one. In our tests, securities hedged with puts tend to have, on average, 37% higher returns than those hedged with collars, due to the incidence of positive outliers. So what our portfolio construction algorithm does is calculate potential returns, net of hedging costs, two ways: once using the optimal put hedging cost, and then boosting the net potential return by 37%, and once with the optimal collar hedging cost, without that 37% boost. In this case, difference in hedging cost outweighs the 37% boost, so the second hedge is the way we'd go if you're committed to Broadcom.

If you're not committed to Broadcom, we'd suggest looking at our top 10 names, rather than one ranked #245 on our system. Our top ten names tend to deliver more alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.