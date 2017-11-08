3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: November 8, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research. Sorry that I've missed a few days here. Obligations have carried me quite far away from my hobbies! But plug away we must, because there is huge news afoot!

Roche in the big game for ALK-positive NSCLC now

Company: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF)(OTCQX:RHHBY)

Therapy: Alectinib, a second-generation ALK inhibitor

Disease: ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

News: It's official: alectinib is now approved in the US for first-line treatment of ALK-positive NSCLC. This decision was based on the findings from studies like ALEX and J-ALEX, which were the only randomized studies of their kind to use the current standard of care, crizotinib, as a control treatment. Alectinib demonstrated highly favorable progression-free survival, tolerability and even control of central nervous system metastases.

Looking forward: Now we have 2 second-generation TKIs approved in the first-line setting, teeing up a market battle between alectinib and ceritinib. Ceritinib had the first mover's advantage here, having gotten approval back in May. But that's not a whole lot of runway to clear the disadvantage that Novartis (NYSE:NVS) suffers from. ASCEND-4 (the study that led to approval of ceritinib in the first line) used chemotherapy as a control, so it is unclear at this time how it would stack up against crizotinib. Likely both agents are effective, and now clinicians will need to decide how to best use the available therapies in patients with advanced ALK-positive NSCLC.

AVEO Pharma continues its 2017 roll with preliminary combo data

Company: AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

Therapy: Tivozanib, a blood vessel growth-inhibiting TKI

Disease: Advanced renal cell carcinoma

News: AVEO announced the presentation of results from the TiNivo study presented at the 16th International Kidney Cancer Symposium. The phase 1 portion of this phase 1/2 trial had a report of 6 patients, half previously treated and half treatment-naive. The combination appeared to be well tolerated to date, with no emergence of grade 4 adverse events. All patients achieved at least stable disease, and 4 of 6 patients had a partial remission. The company announced that the phase 2 portion of this study, which will enroll 20 patients, continues to accrue.

Looking forward: AVEO continues a rapid ascent after bottoming out on bad news this year. While the efficacy findings are promising here, they're quite preliminary. What I'm more interested at this point is safety, since historically the TKI therapies have been noted for their toxicity issues. To date, combining tivozanib and nivolumab has not seemed to produce any major dose-limiting toxicities, although it is worth noting that important signals could arise as more patients are exposed to therapy. However, this is a very encouraging first look at the study results, and I look forward to seeing how this progresses.

Alnylam's big move in porphyria

Company: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Therapy: Givosiran, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting an enzyme called ALAS1

Disease: Acute hepatic porphyrias

News: ALNY announced the initiation of a phase 3 clinical trial, ENVISION, randomizing 75 patients with acute hepatic porphyria to recieve placebo or givosiran once every month over a 6-month period. A planned interim analysis will take place after 30 patients have been dosed for 3 months, and this will assess the reduction of urinary aminolevulinic acid, which is a marker of porphyrin synthesis. ALNY reiterated guidance that they expected a data readout of ENVISION to occur mid-2018, with a planned NDA submission occurring before the end of the year.

Looking forward: Aggressive timeline, but I'm sure it only seems that way to me because cancer clinical trials often require a significantly increase outlay. Measuring the reduction of urine levels of aminolevulinic acid should be straightforward at around 3 months, assuming they are able to rapidly accrue patients with this ultra-rare disease. Still, it's exciting as always to see these new trials opening up, as they are targeting major unmet needs in debilitating diseases, which porphyrias certainly are.

