Fed Chair Powell: Hold Off On Judgments

It is difficult to know in retrospect what kind of leaders Yellen, Bernanke, or Greenspan were. it's far too early to grade Jay Powell at this stage.

After having done some initial reading on the individual, I am more heartened than I was at the outset of the announcement.

My initial belief was that incoming Fed Chair Powell represented the worst of the four candidates that President Trump was considering.

As humans, it is natural to have initial responses regarding news or individuals that are stronger than merited by fact.

Thesis: Now is a great time to learn more about future Fed Chair Powell. But do not leap to conclusions. This urging is especially relevant if you the reader have strong feelings regarding either President Trump and/or the current monetary policy path of the Fed. Now is the time for objective fact finding, or at the very least looking for info from a wide variety of news sources.

By Adam Zingg, CFA

I’d like to share my initial response to the announcement that Jerome “Jay” Powell will be the next Chair of the Federal Reserve, as well as what I have come to understand upon researching him more. My hope is that by revealing my own out-the-gate biases, it will encourage you to confront any of your own.

Initial Response: More Mouldable Status Quo

To my original way of thinking, Powell was the least desirable of the presumable nominees for Fed Chair. I’ll briefly run through my reasoning on the alternative candidates so that you the reader can see where I was coming from.

Kevin Warsh - Warsh has gone on record having openly criticized the current Fed:

A year ago around this time, the U.S. stock market fell about 10%. The Fed reacted precipitously, reversing its announced plan for 2016 of four quarter-point rate increases. But when prices rallied near the end of the year, the Fed decided it wouldn’ t look good to let the moment pass without raising rates. It raised its key interest rate by a quarter point in December.

There is plenty of disagreement as to whether Mr. Warsh’s remarks accurately characterize the situation as it unfolded. But that is beside the point: he went on record offering his view, and it essentially amounted to stating that the Fed coddles the financial markets. Such a chair would likely have had little qualm altering the course of the Federal Reserve, and would not lose any sleep defending past actions of the institution. He could have been beholden to Trump, but frankly that’s a risk for any Fed chair at any time.

Dr. John Taylor: creator of the famous “Taylor Rule”, Dr. Taylor would have likely moved the Fed more in the direction of a more rules-based monetary policy. The current Fed Funds rate under the traditional Taylor Rule, the current Fed Funds rate would be close to 3.7%, substantially higher than the current level of 100-125 basis points (which is due for a quarter point increase at the next Fed meeting in December). Like Warsh, Dr. Taylor’s leadership would not have required any form of defense of former Fed policy.

Dr. Janet Yellen: Yellen needs no introduction, and that to my mind is why she was not asked to remain in the role. My personal assertion is that whoever followed Bernanke would spend a lot of time in his shadow (read: cleaning up his mess). It is my view that we are only now seeing what a Yellen Fed would look like: gradual hikes, with a gradually declining balance sheet. One can criticize whether she is acting quickly enough or making the “right” policy moves. Because she has already set a course, and was set in the leadership position prior to President Trump’s arrival, I think she would have been potentially more independent of the Administration than Powell.

Jay Powell: President Obama appointed Jay Powell to the position of Fed governor in late 2011, during the contentious debt ceiling debates. Powell has worked inside the monetary institution since May 2012. He criticized QEIII, but did not vote against it. He has not done much to rock the boat during his tenure, but that is not meant to indicate that he doesn’t have his own ideas or that he doesn’t contribute meaningfully to Fed discussion.

Gut Response:

Powell was my least favorite candidate when I learned who the chief contenders were because I perceived him as potentially motivated to uphold or defend past Fed policy, and also due to the possibility that he may be the most beholden to the Administration. I saw him more or less as Janet Yellen, but with less independence.

After Some Time Spent Reading

Let me share with you the most important take-away that I have come up with on Jay Powell: nobody seems to have much of an axe to grind with him. That’s actually not always a good thing, but in this case I mark it as a positive. Here’s the Washington Post:

Despite his wealth, friends and former colleagues of Powell's describe him as “annoyingly normal.” He lives in Chevy Chase, Md., and often rides his bike about eight miles from home to the Fed. He doesn't drink much, plays golf and the guitar, and has an odd ability to repeat people's sentences backward to them, a quirk former colleagues say is a reminder of his smarts — and how closely he listens.

We shared some links and quotes, but the overarching theme from our reading is that Powell is a hard working, pragmatic, centrist consensus builder with plenty of experience both inside government as well as in industry.

We purposely sought out sources that tend to lean either anti-Trump and/or anti-Fed. At times it felt as though there was a half-hearted effort to point out flaws.

Certainly there was the criticism that if he is likely to continue along the same path as Dr. Yellen, then why not just keep Yellen? By the way, that’s not an entirely misplaced idea.

We read assertions that because Powell does not have his PhD, he may succumb to the temptation to run monetary policy off a “play book”, as he does not understand the models as well as past PhDs (who I might add may well have played an important role in getting us into the DotCom bubble and the Housing Bubble).

Personally, I think that is nonsense. The man has experience from numerous different areas, from law, to banking, to the Treasury, to non-partisan think tanks, to the Fed itself over the last five years. Just because he rode the consensus does not mean he dumbly assented to all the policy decisions that were made. Furthermore, he will have a large set of resources, in terms of data, systems, and colleagues, to aid him in making decisions. Perhaps practical humility may be more useful than the academic hubris to which I think Dr. Bernanke (but not Dr. Yellen) ultimately succumbed.

At the other end of the spectrum are those who lauded Powell’s experience, his lack of a PhD, even his considerable wealth. Notably, Fed critic Danielle DiMartino Booth believes that Powell will prove to be an independent and able leader. If Ms. DiMartino Booth believes that someone from within the Fed has what it takes to improve the monetary body that she believes has gone so far astray, that indicates to me that she is not concerned that Powell will spend his time trying to vindicate past policy.

Take Time To Make Up Your Mind

I have gotten what amounts to a first blush view of Jay Powell. The fact is that this is all anyone can generate at present.

Consider how Yellen the ‘uber-dove' has wound down QE, raised rates four times, and begun the bleeding off of the monetary base. It may be too little too late, but she’s hardly the dove many claim her to be. Even after almost four years of leadership, simple questions about Yellen such as “Hawk or Dove?” are by no means straight forward to answer, with learned opinions falling all over the spectrum of possible responses.

Dr. Bernanke’s actions at the outset of the Financial Crisis would have been reasonably difficult to guess at when he was appointed by President Bush. Frankly, his actions seemed to become more haphazard and experimental as his time at the Fed helm wore on. Regardless of what you thought of him, it would have been quite challenging to ascertain how the man would hold up as a leader, as a policy maker, or as a communicator, at the outset. For what it’s worth, I give him very mixed reviews.

Let’s not forget that “The Maestro”, Allan Greenspan, had his you-know-what hauled before Congress in October 2008- almost three years after the man had stepped away from his role! The New York Times:

WASHINGTON — For years, a Congressional hearing with Alan Greenspan was a marquee event. Lawmakers doted on him as an economic sage. Markets jumped up or down depending on what he said. Politicians in both parties wanted the maestro on their side. But on Thursday, almost three years after stepping down as chairman of the Federal Reserve, a humbled Mr. Greenspan admitted that he had put too much faith in the self-correcting power of free markets and had failed to anticipate the self-destructive power of wanton mortgage lending. “Those of us who have looked to the self-interest of lending institutions to protect shareholders’ equity, myself included, are in a state of shocked disbelief,” he told the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Now 82, Mr. Greenspan came in for one of the harshest grillings of his life, as Democratic lawmakers asked him time and again whether he had been wrong, why he had been wrong and whether he was sorry.

If a man who was viewed as a master of monetary policy can be pulled for Congress for a grilling long after he left, we might want to exercise judgment on the new Chair, regardless of our opening predispositions.

Conclusion

Will Jay Powell be an effective leader of monetary policy? Time will tell. We know that he has been appointed to one of the very most important positions in the world, and so it is natural to want to learn about him and generate first blush impressions. But each of us needs to proceed with the humility that we cannot know what kind of leader this individual will be.

My knee-jerk response to the news of a Powell Fed was negative. Time spent learning about him does not fully allay my concerns, but I am far more impressed with him now that I’ve had the chance to read about him as an individual.

Powell’s leadership will undoubtedly impact both the US economy and financial markets of all stripes, possibly for years to come. For a variety of reasons, he inherits a world of low unemployment (U-6 shown below):

But Mr. Powell also encounters a US economy with low labor force participation, low inflation, and improving but still low real GDP growth:

My recommendation is to spend more time learning about him and avoid the potential to “grade” him, as doing so could push one's mind into unhelpful biases.

Having said that, we are of course interested in any links you the reader may wish to share in the comments section. We welcome first impressions, as we humans cannot help but create initial character sketches and it is silly to pretend that we can somehow remain entirely objective.

We’ll close this piece with a “Meet Jay Powell” compilation done by CNBC. It shares some of his notable thoughts, and perhaps more importantly offers the chance to study his mannerisms and communication style.

Watch Fed chair frontrunner Jay Powell in his own words from CNBC.

