Galapagos: Strong Buy From Europe

In a previous note to my subscribers, I said that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) is a strong buy after Celgene’s dramatic failure in Crohn’s Disease or CD, because its lead candidate filgotinib is now the most advanced drug in anybody’s CD pipeline. The Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) drug was thought to have $1bn potential, and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) has a $2bn separate deal with this $4.5bn market cap company. So we are talking good numbers here.

In this article, we will briefly discuss some other aspects of Galapagos and its Q3 earnings, and briefly touch upon filgotinib’s various trials.

GLPG boasts of an extensive drug pipeline and the company recently reported strong third quarter results. On the back of these news and other developments, the stock has shown strong moves in the market. The company reported progression for its drug candidates as well, indicating that the stock is likely to continue its upward trajectory in the future.

Encouraging Q3 Results

The company reported upbeat financial numbers for its third quarter. Its revenue for the quarter stood at €106.4 million ($120mn), up from €65 ($75) million it had reported for the third quarter of the previous year, showing an encouraging 63 percent gain on year over year basis. Its operating loss jumped from €48.5 ($56) million to €62.6 ($72.5) million, showing 29 percent increase. Overall, the company showed better operating efficiencies as its operating loss jumped a lot lesser than its revenue increase. The company’s focus on its R&D activities led to higher expenses during the quarter to the tune of €149.2 ($172) million, up from €96.7 ($112) million it had spent in the corresponding quarter of 2016. The company is in good position liquidity wise as it ended the quarter with €1.2 ($1.39) billion in its reserves. It expects the full year cash burn to be at the lower end of its guidance of €135 - 155 million, giving it a long runway ahead.

Strong Pipeline shows promise despite competition

Galapagos’s solid financial performance is backed by its robust operational performance. The company has a well diversified drug pipeline and its drug candidates are spread over different stages of progress. Galapagos is progressing well with its Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis drug candidate GLPG1690. The results drawn from FLORA, its Phase 2 study, showed that the drug was generally well tolerated. Rates of discontinuation due to adverse events, as well as serious adverse event rates, were similar between patients on GLPG1690 and placebo, thus meeting safety requirement, which was the main endpoint of the study. However, the drug also met secondary endpoints regarding efficacy, paving the way for late stage study. The company expects to start the late stage trial at the earliest and has initiated discussions with regulators regarding trial design. This progress is an important milestone for the company as currently there is no FDA approved therapy for the condition. However, the segment is rife with competition as a number of prominent pharma companies such as Biogen, Roche and Sanofi are moving ahead in this indication with varied levels of success. These companies are also using different pathways for creating a drug which is expected to help stop the decline in lung condition in IPF patients. The current treatment regimen for IPF patient costs up to $100,000 per year, so if Galapagos is able to develop its drug, it may be looking at a highly lucrative market.

MOR106, another drug candidate for Atopic Dermatitis, also showed promise as its Phase 1 results revealed that at its highest dosage, 5 out of 6 patients (83%) reached an improvement of at least 50% in atopic dermatitis symptoms (EASI-50) by week 4. The company is developing the treatment in collaboration with MorphoSys, another European company we see potential in. The primary endpoint for the study was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of MOR106 and the drug candidate may now be progressed to Phase 2 study. While it is too early to assess the market potential of the drug, but the smooth progression of the drug pipeline is a good indication for the company. In Phase 1 study, the drug was administered as intravenous infusion. The company now plans to test it in the form of subcutaneous administration as well.

Crohn’s Diseases Fillip

However, the most interesting thing which happened for Galapagos is Celgene’s recent announcement that it will no longer work on developing its Crohn’s disease candidate GED-0301 or mongersen. Celgene reported the decision after posting trial data for the drug which showed 67 percent clinical response rate and 48 percent remission rate in patients after using GED-0301 for 12 weeks. Consequently, the company the dropped Phase 3 REVOLVE clinical trial and SUSTAIN extension trial for the drug. This news is likely to have positive impact for Galapagos as its lead drug candidate Filgotinib is already in Phase 3 for regular Crohn’s Disease while in Phase 2 for Small Bowel Crohn’s Disease and Fistulizing Crohn’s Disease. However, the company still has formidable competition from Biogen’s MT-1301, and also Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) which earlier this year committed over $990 million for acquiring stake in Protagonist Therapeutics’ preclinical Crohn’s disease asset PTG-200. JNJ currently has Stelara for this indication, and there are reasons for filgotinib to remain competitive. Galapagos is testing Filgotinib in collaboration with Gilead, under their deal struck back in 2015. The collaboration provided for $725 million in upfront payment from Gilead and up to $1.35 billion in milestones, apart from royalties and profit splits. The deal will ensure that Galapagos has adequate liquidity for moving the drug trials forward. The ongoing phase 3 trial, where the first patient was dosed November 2016, triggering a $50mn milestone payment, will have results by late 2019. Details of phase 2 trial here; data shows filgotinib is effective and safe in targeting CD.

Investment thesis

Galapagos stock has performed exceedingly well this year so far with over 51 percent growth, surpassing broader indices. It has shown especially strong momentum in the past couple of months and the momentum is likely to continue as the company sets to report progress for its various drug candidates. Celgene’s retreat from the Crohn’s Disease market is also a potentially good indication for the company. Galapagos has strong prospects ahead and has a robust track record to back it up, however, the stock currently trades close to its 52 week high of $104.12, and while currently it has shown some slight pullback, investors with a long term horizon may want to see a little more retraction to initiate a position in the stock. Another point to note is that the company is still in loss making stage. It may take quite some time to reach where it starts churning positive net income, so investors with low risk profile may want to exercise some caution while starting a position in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.