This Key Comment From Transocean Was Unnoticed By Investors

When looking at Transocean’s (RIG) third-quarter results and remarks made on the earnings call, many investors seem to be focused on the headline beat and the size of company’s backlog. At the same time, a much more important piece of information with industry-wide implications was unnoticed by the investment public. Without further ado, let’s move straight to the company’s comment on the recent contract with BHP Billiton (BHP):

“Adding to our optimism, we have seen operators in multiple basins now contracting ultra-deepwater assets for multi-year projects for the first time in over two years. As evidence of this phenomenon, we recently announced a new two-year contract with BHP for the Deepwater Invictus, which includes dayrate adjustments for any changes in the operating location, and three additional one-year options with escalating dayrates, including market rate adjustment in years four and five."

Let’s go back in time a bit. When it became known that BHP was searching for a rig for a project in Mexico, Transocean was an obvious candidate for the job. Deepwater Invictus was already working for BHP, so the rig had a big advantage over its competition. However, when the company revealed the first details of the contract, the market was uninspired. The problem was that Transocean locked the rig for 2 years at just $145,000 per day – a low rate for a modern rig with a solid performance history with the same customer and a 75% discount from the previous dayrate of $592,000.

This contract came with three one-year options, and I expected that all of them will be priced at market rate. However, now we learned that the market rate adjustment will be done just in the years four and five, leaving the year three with an “escalating dayrate”. As a reminder, the fixed portion of the contract with BHP starts in April 2018 and ends in April 2020. Thus, assuming BHP exercises its options, Deepwater Invictus will begin working at a market rate from April 2021. Whatever good happens to offshore drilling in 2018 – 2020, any upside from the contract is postponed to 2021.

In my opinion, there is stark difference between Transocean’s words and actions. In my pre-earnings article “A Deep Dive In Offshore Drilling Ahead Of Q3 Earnings”, I noted that Transocean’s earnings call would be one of the most interesting to hear as the company expressed great optimism about the upcoming offshore drilling market recovery but on practice chose defensive deals. The company's comment regarding Deepwater Invictus contract falls perfectly into this trend. Obviously, a company that expects a robust recovery would like to receive market rate after locking its rigs on a low dayrate for two years. However, Transocean is once again acting as a company that does not expect a material pick-up in dayrates in the coming few years.

The recent upside in oil prices is yet to move Transocean to new highs. It looks like the market has become a bit cautious on offshore drillers after a spectacular rally from August lows. In my opinion, more tangible evidence of a turnaround is necessary for more upside in Transocean shares and other drilling stocks. Fundamentally, the industry remains vulnerable as new contracts come at near cash-breakeven levels. I find it rather worrisome that the undisputed leader in backlog cannot push for a market rate after locking the modern drillship for two years at less than $150,000 per day. I believe that this issue is mostly unnoticed and undiscussed but deserves great attention. With drillers now concealing their dayrates, Transocean provided plenty of information regarding its contract with BHP including both the dayrate and the pricing mechanism for the three one-year options. I originally stated that the contract was a big achievement for BHP, but now it looks even better, as I expect that the contractual “escalating dayrate” for the third year will be lower than the market rate in 2020.