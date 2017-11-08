A Generational Shift In Technology Expands Products To A Wider Customer Base

By Brad Slingerlend and Denny Fish

We see the technology sector's recent solid performance as an indication that investors are beginning to recognize the magnitude of the generational shifts occurring within technology. This encapsulates not only innovative new products and services, but perhaps more importantly, the breadth of end markets in which they can be applied.

For example, in the third quarter, Internet stocks were among technology's strongest performers. But rather than being driven by U.S.-domiciled giants, it was China's dominant players that delivered some of the strongest returns. We expect that the rapid adoption of web-based services in China should allow the country to leapfrog the legacy economic paradigms that presently weigh down many advanced economies. Investors have also begun to coalesce around the view that semiconductors are well positioned to capitalize on the rollout of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Recent corporate results provide evidence that the transition to the cloud and the deployment of IoT are accelerating. We expect that the refinement and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) will further entrench these themes as key shapers of the technology sector in the years to come. Both the cloud and IoT are now gaining traction in Europe and Asia. We believe the opportunity knows no geographical boundaries nor is it limited to any industrial sector. Instead, the shift to subscription-based cloud services will be horizontal, attracting a wider customer base than technology companies have historically relied upon.

Investors should keep a constant eye toward what risks may adversely affect the sector. At present, a major consideration is the possibility of regulatory encroachment. Indeed, we have recently witnessed a wave of events that have the potential to snowball into a movement calling for greater privacy protection for customers. Of note were the data breach at a credit reporting company impacting more than 100 million Americans as well as Russia's use of social media advertising during the U.S. election season. So far, governments have largely shown a light hand toward Internet regulation. A possible shift may come from Europe where authorities are considering placing regulations on the use of data.

Some in the investment community lump current valuations into the bucket of potential risks. While we recognize that valuations across the sector have risen, we believe that additional price appreciation is possible without the support of multiple expansion. Instead, we believe the market is still likely underappreciating the sector's earnings growth given the aforementioned generational shifts.

Disclaimer: Foreign securities are subject to additional risks including currency fluctuations, political and economic uncertainty, increased volatility, lower liquidity and differing financial and information reporting standards, all of which are magnified in emerging markets.

Technology industries can be significantly affected by obsolescence of existing technology, short product cycles, falling prices and profits, competition from new market entrants, and general economic conditions. A concentrated investment in a single industry could be more volatile than the performance of less concentrated investments and the market as a whole.

Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. Please see a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

The views presented are as of the date published. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security or market sector. No forecasts can be guaranteed. The opinions and examples are meant as an illustration of broader themes, are not an indication of trading intent, and are subject to change at any time due to changes in market or economic conditions. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete, or timely, nor are there any warranties with regards to the results obtained from its use. It is not intended to indicate or imply in any manner that any illustration/example mentioned is now or was ever held in any Janus Henderson portfolio, or that current or past results are indicative of future profitability or expectations. As with all investments, there are inherent risks to be considered.

