NGL Energy Partners: Almost Out Of The Woods

Distributable cash flow currently is nowhere close to covering distribution but 12 month run rate should look fantastic starting next quarter.

How far can a dog run into the woods?

Half way. Then he is running out of the woods.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) had successfully set the bar so low for this quarter that merely a lack of negative news set the stock higher. We examine the results and tell you what we are looking for going forward.

1) Improved volumes across most segments

Source: NGL SEC Filings

Comparing the numbers from three months ended Sept. 30, 2017 versus the six month figure, shows an improvement in

Crude Oil barrels sold and transported.

Total barrels processed per day in the water solutions segment.

Total gallons of propane, butane and other products sold.

Total gallons of refined products sold.

2) Significant EBITDA margin improvement

Increased volumes were accompanied by significantly better EBITDA margins in all segments except corporate overhead and retail propane.

Total EBITDA jumped almost 150% from the previous quarter and 20% higher than the same quarter last year. This was due to a combination of volumes and management getting the pricing right.

3) Distribution nowhere close to being covered...yet

With over 121 million units outstanding, distributable cash flow required would be over $47 million.

The 20% higher year on year EBITDA was more than neutralized by higher interest and maintenance expenses. Distributable cash flow (DCF) came in at $35 million and actually fell year on year for a quarterly coverage ratio of close to 75%. The six month number looks ghastly is comparison with a coverage ratio of 22%. But that is looking at what happened. Looking ahead, things get a lot better.

4) EBITDA guidance maintained

This was really interesting as the first two quarters of fiscal 2018 have produced only $130 million of EBITDA. Management maintaining guidance of $475-$500 million in EBITDA implies back half of fiscal 2018 will have $345-$370 million in EBITDA. There is definitely some growth expected in the next quarter onwards with Grand Mesa volume commitments increasing. Houma and Point Comfort are also expected to contribute incrementally into year end with Glass Mountain extension playing a role in the last quarter of this fiscal.

5) Forward distribution coverage looks incredibly good

Even ignoring management's guidance and using lower $150 million quarterly adjusted EBITDA rates produces some incredible results going forward. With newer assets online we expect maintenance capital expenditures to increase to a higher run rate closer to $12 million a quarter. Subtracting that and a higher interest payable, leaves distributable cash flow of close to $85 million in each of the next two quarters. Even with a higher unit count, the coverage ratio increases to 160-170% for each of the next two quarters. There is some cyclicality to the operations and the next two quarters will be better than the two after that, but NGL's coverage looks incredibly good. If management actually delivers on their guidance of EBITDA over the next two quarters, the stock could increase 50% from here.

Conclusion

We initiated a position in this stock close to the depths of despair. The turnaround in this quarter was good and there is still some work ahead but the distribution looks safe as it can get for now and long positions will continue to get rewarded in our opinion. On our now very famous scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate NGL a BUY and at 6.5.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long position is through selling of Puts.