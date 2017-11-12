Hunter Douglas: Look Through The Non-Recurring Items

The net debt has increased after the recent acquisition, but it will come down at a rate of in excess of $100M per year.

Hunter Douglas has been hunting for acquisitions, and is now fitting them into its corporate structure.

Introduction

Hunter Douglas (OTCPK:HDUGF) has been very active on the M&A front in the past 1.5-2 years as the company has been aggressively expanding its footprint – in a smart way. Not only did it purchase two divisions from Newell Brands (NWL), it also increased its stake in a Vietnamese company ànd is acquiring a chain of brick and mortar stores to sell its blinds. It’s clear Hunter Douglas is pursuing a strategy of vertical integration by boosting its exposure to both online sales and ‘real’ sales.

Approximately six months have gone by since my PRO-article on Hunter Douglas, so it’s time to have a look at how the company is digesting these acquisitions.

As a reminder, Hunter Douglas’ main listing is on Euronext Amsterdam, where it’s trading with HDG as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is 5,300 shares, and the current market capitalization is 2.3B EUR, based on 35.4M shares outstanding.

The results of the first nine months of the year are encouraging

Unlike so many other different companies which only provide a very summarized financial result, Hunter Douglas is very transparent and provides more details on its financial situation on a quarterly bases.

In the first nine months of the year, the total revenue increased by 13.8% to 2.35B USD, of which approximately 2.4% was caused by organic growth. A good result, but the EBITDA increased by just 8.7%, which could indicate there has been some pressure on Hunter Douglas’ margins. Indeed, both the G&A expenses as well as the marketing expenses increased by respectively 13% and 15%, resulting in a slightly lower EBITDA margin of 11.8% (versus 12.4%). That being said, the margin is higher than the 11.6% in H1, but a bit lower than the 13.6% in the second quarter of this year.

Source: financial statements

At the bottom line, the net income increased by just 2% to 145.2M USD due to some non-recurring expenses and a higher depreciation rate (which I will explain later).

My original thesis for Hunter Douglas was based on the company’s cash flow performance, and it’s always more interesting to have a closer look at those to detect any anomalies, or perhaps to find out if the net income is actually lower than the free cash flow result.

In these first nine months of the year, Hunter Douglas generated an operating cash flow of $216M (up 6% compared to the 203M USD in 9M 2016). However, the capital expenditures are much higher than last year, ($93M versus $54M), but this isn’t unexpected as the company already mentioned its capex level would be above average this year.

Source: financial statements

The end result? A free cash flow result of $122.4M in the first nine months of the year, of which $44.1M was generated in the third quarter. The $122.4M equates to $3.46 per share, or approximately 2.98 EUR per share, using an EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.16.

But the ‘normalized’ situation looks different

I think we can all agree this is a ‘fine’ result but not an exciting result. However, there are several mitigating factors here.

First of all, the capex is relatively high compared to the normal run rate. Hunter Douglas claims Newell Rubbermaid has been underinvesting in the divisions it sold to HDG, so the latter is now footing the bill. The full-year capex will be $120M ($27M capex in Q4), whilst the full-year depreciation rate will be just $80M, which confirms an above-average capex. If I would use a normalized capex of $100M (still 25% above the depreciation rate), the after-tax free cash flow would increase by $20M per year.

Secondly, as Hunter Douglas was active on the M&A market, there are a bunch of non-recurring expenses associated with these acquisitions (lawyer fees, restructuring expenses, …). These totalled $12.9M in the first nine months of the year. Should these not have been incurred, the after-tax free cash flow in 9M 2017 would have been $133M instead of $122.4M.

Taking this into consideration, the full-year free cash flow (adjusted for non-recurring expenses) will very likely be approximately $165-170M. If the capex indeed decreases by $20M per year, the adjusted FCF result increases to $185-190M.

Thirdly, whilst the balance sheet now contains more debt (due to the acquisitions which were only partly funded by the free cash flow and unwinding the debt portfolio, I expect the interest expenses ($12.4M in 9M 2017 versus $7.5M in 9M 2016) to decrease again from 2019 on. The company paid $8.5M in interest expenses in Q3, based on a gross debt position of $1.04B, indicating an average cost of debt of 3.27%.

Source: annual report

As Hunter Douglas will be generating an adjusted free cash flow of approximately $185M (the lower end of my expectations), the net free cash flow after paying the dividend (assumption: 1.80 EUR X 1.15 = $2.07. Times 35.4M shares outstanding = $74M), Hunter Douglas will be able to reduce its net debt by $111M per year, saving it in excess of $3M per year in interest expenses which will have an immediate impact on the net income and free cash flow result.

Investment thesis

Hunter Douglas has been investing pretty heavily in the past 18 months and will start to see the benefits of these investments. Whilst I do agree the leverage on the balance sheet has reached its maximal level I’d feel comfortable with (with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.6-2.7 based on a net debt of $940M), it’s clear the cash flows remain under control, and the debt should decrease by in excess of $100M per year.

If my FCF assumption of $185M would be correct (I expect the company to achieve this run rate by the end of 2018, perhaps early 2019), this would translate into a free cash flow result of 4.50 EUR per share, for a free cash flow yield of 7%. This makes Hunter Douglas still interesting, especially as every $3M in reduced interest expenses will increase the FCF/share by 0.06 EUR per year.

We retain our long position in Hunter Douglas in the European Small-Cap Ideas portfolio, and will be looking to add on dips. The performance of Hunter Douglas’ core business is definitely still intact, although hidden by non-recurring items.

