5 Things I Am Looking For From Roku's 'Earnings' Call

After close of trading on November 8th, Roku (ROKU) is set to report their Q3 results. It is widely expected that Roku's losses will continue and this one should be a whopper, taking into account the typical "last quarter, pre-IPO" expense stuffing.

As per Nasdaq and Zacks, the average estimated loss based on two forecasts is for a loss of $4.48 per share.

Source: Nasdaq.com

Of course, most Roku investors and bulls will quickly point out that this should be expected for a new emerging growth "IPO." In this case however it is a 15 year old company which is yet to be profitable.

While I LOVE my Roku devices and wanted to find a reason to invest in Roku, I am not optimistic for the future of the company as an investment at what I believe are insane valuations as we have discussed over my ROKU articles since prior to the IPO.

The more I researched and wrote about Roku, combined with the amazing community here on Seeking Alpha, I came to the conclusion that Roku was indeed priced to perfection and resembled the other failed tech IPOs, namely GoPro (GPRO) and FitBit (FIT). At some point, around $25.50 per share I opened a short position in the stock.

What Would Change It And What Factors Do All Investors, Long and Short Need To Look For?

There are 5 key areas where I would like to see updated information and clarity on from Roku to make me change my mind.

Rebound In Hardware Sales

Roku is largely today, and has been historically a hardware company. What we have learned from the IPO however is that for the first 6 months of 2017, hardware sales have decreased, hardware costs increased, and net profits decreased versus prior year.

Those are NOT the signs you want to see in a "growing tech company" which is dependent upon putting more Roku devices in people's homes.

Source: Roku S1

Roku desperately needs to sell more devices without bankrupting themselves. Unfortunately, while doing channel checks at various stores I found many last gen devices on clearance, for up to 80% off.

This of course comes with the continued pressure of lower device prices as Roku competes with Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG)(GOOGL).

One development that may either hurt or help Roku is Mexico, and the second area where I am looking for clarity.

Mexican Ban & Litigation

As we have discussed in "Roku - The Kleenex And Postage Scale Problem," Roku devices ARE being used to illegally stream pirated content and Roku has been shutting down a number of private suspected channels.

There is no doubt in my mind, many of the Roku users and devices purchased, were purchased with illegally streaming content in mind. The question is how much?

As we know from the Roku S1, Roku has Mexican problems.

...we are involved in litigation in Mexico that was commenced by a large Mexican pay TV and Internet access provider. This case principally targeted entities that are alleged to sell unlicensed content to consumers using our platform, among other means. At the commencement of this case, a court issued a temporary ban on the importation and sale of Roku devices in Mexico, which remains in effect. In the three months ended June 30, 2017, we recorded a charge of $1.0 million for a write-down of inventory on hand and on order and a charge of $0.7 million for sales incentives to sell inventory in other sales channels, each due to the Mexico sales ban. Our involvement in this litigation, or similar legal matters in the future, could cause us to incur significant legal expenses and other costs, and be disruptive to our business.

Source: Roku S1

I am looking for more information on any potential resolutions to this, but more importantly to see how hardware sales will be impacted.

We also know that Mexico is NOT the only problem and the United Kingdom has also started cracking down on pirated content streamed via Roku devices.

Growth In Platform Revenue

The one bright spot for Roku however is the platform revenue.

Source: Roku S1

For the first 6 months of 2017, Roku has been able to nearly double their revenue derived from the platform versus 2016. This includes revenue sharing and advertising deals.

There was not a lot of detail provided for the revenue sources, so we will have to see if Roku will provide that guidance. More importantly, we need that information to set realistic expectations for platform growth, ONCE all of the low hanging fruit are picked.

Plans For "The Roku Channel"

In what I feel was a very rushed move, Roku announced and pushed out their own channel/app.

The channel gives users a place to watch movies and shows, curated by Roku, monetized by Roku's advertising platform.

Roku desperately needed do something as the vast majority of their streaming hours are derived from non-monetized sources, such as Netflix (NFLX), Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), Hulu and Google's YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL).

Roku cannot place their own advertising on the paid services on the platform. Can you imagine the outrage if Roku placed ads in the middle of your Netflix binge session? As far as YouTube, there are advertisements in the app, BUT... they are Google's ads.

THAT is why we have the Roku Channel.

For those that are not familiar with it, ie, you do not own a Roku device, I have written about it the Roku Channel in the articles, "ROKU: Analyst Upgrades? Or Chefs Claiming Their Food Is The Best?" and "Roku: Beyond The Box."

What I am looking to get more information on is the take up of the channel, in particular what it makes up as a percentage of the total streaming contents pie. This is critical as this app is one of the few potential drivers of revenue going forward.

MORE DATA!

If Roku is to be taken more seriously as a "media" company and not as a hardware device manufacturer, they need to provide more data.

For me to take Roku seriously as a media company we need to see,

Breakdown of "Platform Revenue." Breakdown of streaming hours between Monetize vs Unmonetized. Breakdown of top channels and revenue sharing agreements if applicable. Breakdown of RokuTV revenues. Clarity into Roku's efforts in stopping pirated content and their best estimates as to what percentage of total users, devices and streaming hours that content makes up today.

Obviously many of those would be too much to give out, BUT I don't believe all of them are unrealistic.

Until Roku earns actual profits, they need to be as transparent as possible with the shareholders who are supporting them.

Myself, while I am a huge fan of my Roku devices, I don't see the yellow brick road to profits and why I maintain my short position until we hit my price target. For my valuation metrics and price targets, please read "Love My Roku Devices, But Still Sold It Short."