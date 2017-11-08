The Unbeatable Hedge Up 74% Since Last S&P Peak

Surveys of hedge fund managers and economists point to larger positions on gold than any asset class given sustained high value.

The backdrop for gold gradually developed a stellar performance in recent years. Only a few active investors have noticed it, given insignificant interest among market participants.

Gold is an excellent alternative investment in times of downturns in the equity markets, and can even surpass it as a long term investment.

Around a decade ago, U.S. equity markets peaked, and then crashed during the global financial crisis. With U.S. stocks now generating new record highs, S&P 500 continue to steal the limelight of financial media, and pushed to breach the 2,500 mark despite threats of a U.S.-North Korea War.

Despite record breaking prints from S&P 500 index, gold still managed to achieved a staggering 74% upsurge in price, ever since the last peak of S&P 500. Until now, it has remained bullish in spite that equities and gold prices move in opposite directions.

Gold prices have performed very well, despite massive bull market in the global stock market. Cash holdings allocated by investors to gold were above average in the past ten years. Concerns on slackening monetary policies by investors, who are well aware of gold’s safe haven and gold hedging properties - have resulted to increasing their positions on gold.

Gold managed to climb into the top five best performing assets during the last decade. Obviously, gold made enormous gains during the collapse of the financial crisis. Proof that gold remains as excellent safe haven and hedge against the global crisis.

On the downside, however, price of gold hit $250 per troy ounce last July 1999, and it is the lowest rate in two decades, subsequently the lowest value in real terms since the end of Bretton Woods system. The trough came to happen following the end of two most bearish events in the history of gold. First, the Asian Financial Crisis which witnessed the rapid reversal in annual Asian gold jewelry demand of around -300 metric tonnes and gold scrap of around 500 metric tonnes. Second, the central banks in the Developing Markets gold selling transactions, which posted more than 500 metric tonnes of net sales per year.

However, gold price soared by more than 400% in real terms over the next two decades. The second time around since the record it set in 1980, during the height of fears of the debasement of the U.S. dollar. Again, we believe gold’s quick rise was due to its unbeatable hedging capabilities against crisis.

The chart below shows the performance of real and financial assets of which gold belongs (financial asset):

The chart below shows gold placed second among asset classes (next to MSCI emerging equities):

Surveys: Demand for Gold

A recent poll of the Bank of America hedge fund managers revealed the biggest net increase in purchasing gold (as hedge against crisis) this year, against a market downturn. Hedge fund managers are so critically prudent that they feared a severe sell-off of equities. Hence, respondents had put their largest underweight position in the U.S. equities since November 2007.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs reported that based on their historical experiences of 29 countries at various stages of development since the onset of the 90s suggest that this is still very far from the peak annual demand of gold. China which is one of the largest consumers of gold will require more gold. China’s GDP per capita is rising close to $30,000 by year 2035. This would take the demand for gold up to the steepest part of the “hump-shaped” demand growth curve over the next few decades.

The chart below shows the projected demand of Gold in China driven by gold jewelry:

For major central banks, the task of policy makers is even getting much tougher also. Tackling both rising financial instability and low inflation risks will require a more scrupulous balancing act by these central banks. They will also require a “more refined” approach to targeting inflation if all things equal, the pace of global expansion is sustained.

But what actually drives portfolio reallocation of these central banks to mitigate future risks? Economists advise central bankers on expected growth rate which is the driving force behind several economic factors like real interest rates, sovereign balance sheet risks, geopolitical and market tail risks that determine price trend of gold.

Given a scenario, where the global growth outlook deteriorates, particularly if this is happening during, or right after an economic recession, investors will tend to put more weight on more defensive assets like gold.

Inflation remains below central banks’ targets, and is generally set to be that way in the year ahead. Also, several major central banks have shifted already their bias away from the ultra-loose monetary policies (with minimal notable exceptions however).

Gold & Global Economy

Economic growth worldwide is forecast at 3.5% in the current year, according to a recent poll conducted by Reuters. This print is a tad lower than the upgraded forecast of the International Monetary Fund. The majority of the 500 economists polled across Europe, Asia and the Americas indicated that, while the consensus forecast for 2018 stood at 3.6%, most of respondents mentioned that risk to their forecasts were skewed more to the upside risk.

Inflation forecasts for 2017 was reduced by almost two-thirds of economies being polled. Out of the 134 economists, roughly 40% said pressures of global inflation will not pick up until 2019 or beyond. Around 25% of these economists believe that global inflation is unlikely to rebound at all, instead, the rest of respondents agreed that it will rebound before 2018 ends.

Hence, analysts are more cautious for the remainder of 2017 for gold, given lower inflation forecast. But 2018 appears to be a good year to take advantage of the ongoing geopolitical crisis in North Korea and Europe.

Conclusion

At the moment, gold markets are still riding a wave of optimism, much of which seems based on geopolitical risks and media hype on Trump's aggressive policies and sanctions against North Korea. Investors are either optimistic, or just relieved in terms of sluggish global economic growth or loose monetary policies.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates in December and twice next year, according to economists who largely said risks were skewed more to a slower pace of hikes. Hence, it has clouded the outlook for gold in the longer term.

Recommendation

The expectation of a possible interest rate hike in December this year will offset fears of lower gold price as a result of a low inflation outlook and expanding U.S. economic growth.

Gold priced in U.S. dollar remains strongly correlated to U.S. 10-year yields. Hence, investors need to watch out for the potential announcement of a U.S. Fed rate hike. Similarly, the North Korean missile scare resulted to a 2% to 3% increase in the U.S. dollar gold price.

We calculate the U.S. dollar gold price estimated to end at $1,200 per ounce in 2017,$1,255 per ounce in 2018, and a long term price of $1,300 per ounce.

