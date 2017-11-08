Seadrill Rallies As Bondholders Step Up The Game

Seadrill (SDRL) shares are once again in action after a sleepy period that lasted for several weeks. In my opinion, the move is not fundamentally justified as recent news regarding Seadrill bankruptcy has not been reassuring.

The bankruptcy judge rejected the bid to appoint an official equity committee. This was widely expected, although some Seadrill shareholders hoped that the official equity committee will be given a green light. It is obvious that the 2% stake in post-restructuring equity that is given to current shareholders (subject to bondholder vote) is effectively a gift to common equity to speed up the restructuring process. There's no surprise that the judge ruled that an official equity committee would be a waste of time. Now that the equity committee has been rejected, shareholders rely solely on bondholder vote to get anything out of Seadrill restructuring.

Meanwhile, the official committee of unsecured creditors wants to retain FTI Consulting as financial advisor and Perella Weinberg Partners LP (docket 401) as investment banker. Also, bondholders want to examine a plethora of information and have already filed notices of examination for Seadrill, Centerbridge, Hemen and Goldman Sachs (dockets 433 - 436). Topics include 1) the restructuring agreement 2) the bank deal 3) the ring-fencing transactions 4) Hemen's participation in the capital commitment 5) the capital commitment syndication process 6) the investment agreement 7) commitment fees and other fees 8) efforts to market the opportunity to invest capital in Seadrill in the form of notes and/or equity 9) efforts to solicit alternative restructuring proposals 10) Hemen's ownership interest in the ring-fenced entities, Ship Finance (SFL), Fintech or Mermaid 11) Fredriksen's interest in Hemen, Metrogas or other entities in the offshore drilling industry 12) the value of Seadrill and its assets 13) the newbuild contracts and several other topics.

Interestingly, the stock market decided that bondholders' efforts may be good for Seadrill common equity:

However, bondholders could not care less about common shareholders. They will be trying to extract as much value as they can from the restructuring process. Let's refresh the scheme in our memory:

Unsecured claims are entitled to a 14.3% post-dilution stake. What could be the main targets of the bondholder group? There are plenty: 1) the 25% stake in new equity for new money investment (bondholders may try to prove that the deal undervalues Seadrill) 2) the structuring fee (5% for Hemen after the company was already the main beneficiary of the restructuring process) 3) shareholders' stake (common equity gets 2% when unsecured bondholders' claims are impaired - this is obviously a gift). In my opinion, there is no scenario that could benefit common equity. If bondholders are able to improve the restructuring deal, these improvements will come at the expense of other participants, including common shareholders.

In my opinion, the current upside in Seadrill shares is purely technical, as bondholders' activity and the upside in oil prices served as catalysts for a breakout after a period of flat trading. Such breakouts are the reason why short-term traders continue to follow Seadrill. In case oil helps a bit, Seadrill shares may even test the high of the previous bear rally at $0.62. However, from the fundamental side nothing has changed. Current oil price upside has no influence on the restructuring process as the scene has already been set. Bondholders' efforts may lead to an increase of recovery for bondholders, but not for shareholders, whose fate still depends on the positive bondholder vote. Even if shareholders get a 2% stake in post-restructuring equity, the value of this stake will be much lower than current Seadrill capitalization as I argued before. All in all, short-term traders will try to maximize their profits in this short-term rally while those stuck with Seadrill positions may look for exits at better prices. With no fundamental justification, the rally will soon fade like the previous one.

