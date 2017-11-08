The Meet Group Is The Cheapest Social Media Stock

MEET's streaming video is a large incremental revenue opportunity. Recent checks confirm gifting is starting to take off.

Description

The Meet Group (MEET) is a social media company with 4 main brands: MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, and Lovoo. The company has grown both organically and through acquisitions over the past 4 years. MEET has gone from $44.8 million in revenue and $1.2 million in EBITDA in 2014 to our estimated 2017 revenue and EBITDA of $122 million and $33 million, respectively. They generate a majority of their revenue from ads but also have revenue from subscriptions and in-app purchases. Their brand casts a wider net than a typical dating only app. People can connect for general social interaction, chatting, watch live streaming videos, as well as connect for dating/romance. Think of MEET as Instagram’s video segment of their app and Tinder’s dating aspect combined into one app. Lastly, MEET is ridiculously cheap, and we believe it offers upside potential to over $9 per share, approximately 170% price appreciation.

Reasons To Invest

MEET is one of the cheapest social media stocks relative to its peers.

It trades at only 6.9x 2017 EV/EBITDA.

Table 1 presents a relative valuation comparison between MEET and its social media peers (Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ), Match Group ( OTC:MTCH ), Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO ), Twitter (NYSE: TWTR )).

Table 1 Source: Bloomberg

Meet has an impressive historical track record.

It grew revenue and EBITDA from $44.8 million and $1.2 million in 2014, to over $120 million and $33 million in 2017 (est).

High likelihood of a stock buyback announcement with its earnings report on November 8th.

We believe management understands the benefit of capital allocation and using their substantial FCF to shrink the share count, thus increasing earnings per share or EBITDA/share. The CFO, David Clark, was formerly with NTRI where he had the company buy massive amounts of stock which in turn created tremendous value for its shareholders.

Additionally, MEET has an 8.5 million share, short position. Our proprietary research on highly-shorted growing companies with low multiples that generate double digit FCF yields, where management buys back stock, tends to show exceptional price appreciation, historically. Some examples are Herbalife (NYSE: HLF ), Nutrisystem (NASDAQ: NTRI ), and PPD (PPD was bought out).

MEET’s streaming video is a large incremental revenue opportunity. Recent checks confirm gifting is starting to take off.

The Meet Group has recently launched live streaming video at MeetMe and Tagged. Skout is expected to launch video any day with Lovoo not far behind.

Initial data on the streaming video platform is positive. Right now, over 20% of the user base engages video in some way.

Video is gaining meaningful traction and the market hasn’t noticed it yet; video monetization potential is significant. In addition to adding streaming video, The Meet Group has also rolled out “gifting” on MeetMe and Tagged. We believe of the roughly 400,000 daily active users who are engaging in video that 10% of them will likely be “gifters”. Here is an example of how gifting works: A girl might decide to stream a live video, and she might have a few thousand-people viewing the live stream. A guy decides he wants to attract the female’s attention, so he decides to send her a “virtual gift” to stand out from the crowd. The virtual gifts range in prices: a private jet goes for $100, a gold Rolex is $35, and a bouquet of roses is $10. For every gift that someone on one of MEET’s platform buys, MEET gets 1/3 of the gift. So, for the private jet, MEET would get $33.33, $11.67 for the Rolex, and $3.33 for the roses. The streamer receives an equal amount and is thus incentivized to gain more followers and put out more content to receive more gifts, and then he/she can potentially cash out and earn real money for themselves. Also, note that the app store receives the last 1/3 of the virtual gift.

Recent website checks confirm gifting monetization is starting to take form. See Figure 1 below.

There is potential for incremental ad revenue from video as well. Ads on video are incremental and have a higher price tag. We believe this will contribute to additional organic revenue and EBITDA in 2018.



Figure 1 Source: AppAnnie

MEET’s gross * ranking went from #364 to #180 for overall US overall applications, a 102% increase!

MEET’s gross * ranking went from #46 to #15 for overall US applications, a 207% increase!

MEET’s gross* ranking went from #7 to #3 for overall US social applications, a 133% increase!

*Figures above for gross rankings are sourced from App Annie.

CPM softness in mobile is not likely to remain long-term.

Ad rate (CPMs) are down in 2017 as the amount of “real-estate” or supply has grown faster than the number of “eyeballs” and mobile ads. Because mobile “eyeballs” and mobile devices are expected to continue growing, we should see a supply-demand equilibrium. We expect CPMs to stabilize next year, and longer term we expect them to provide a tailwind to revenue.

Activist Investor Harvest Capital has a successful track record.

On 03/27/2017 Harvest Capital filed a 13D in MEET. Similarly, on 01/25/2016, Harvest filed a 13D in GDOT. 22 months later GDOT has gone from $16.42/share to over $55/share. We believe Mr. Osher from Harvest will have a positive impact on value creation and the direction of the company.

Summary

We believe MEET will do $33 million in EBITDA in 2017 which includes approximately 20% compression in CPM’s year-over-year. We believe 2018 revenue and EBITDA will grow to $148 million and $43 million, respectively, and we believe the multiple will expand to 14x 2018 estimated EBITDA of $43 million, which will achieve a $9.05 per share price target (we are assuming $50 million in net debt from the Lovoo acquisition and a reduced share count of 61 million shares from the buyback).

We believe MEET can buy back $45 million of stock over the next 12 months, shrinking its share count to 61 million shares outstanding.

We believe there is a high potential for a “short squeeze”.

We expect CPM’s or ad rates will stabilize and provide a tailwind in the second half of 2018.

We believe successful monetization of video will generate “buzz” and a “Halo effect” in 2018.

Risks: Continued CPM Pressure, Competition, Changing Consumer Preferences, and Execution Risk on Rollout of Video

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MEET.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All research and information has been provided on a best efforts basis, and author makes no warranties or guarantee as to completeness and accuracy thereof. Investors should rely on their own due diligence for investing decisions. We spend great effort in our due diligence process. We make investments based on our conviction in our due diligence process. You should assume at the time of publication we hold a long position in securities of the company discussed in this report.