Albemarle Will Be Unaffected By Tesla's Potential Problems

As I pointed out a few months back when I decided to pick Albemarle (ALB) as my way of playing the EV trend, it is the ideal way to avoid having one's investment tied to the fortunes of any one particular EV maker. The only pure EV investment choice is Tesla (TSLA) of course, because most of the rest of the EV makers currently only produce them in financially insignificant proportions relative to ICE-powered cars. Betting on Tesla is not the same as betting on an EV future. It is a company that currently accounts for less than 10% of global EV sales. It is a company which recently produced some bad news, namely that it is not able to get its mass-production operations going, while of course, its stock valuation already factored in success in this regard as well as the assumption of many more milestones being reached in the future. The future of this one company is often being portrayed as being one of the main factors driving the EV demand story in years to come, therefore also the lithium demand growth story as well, given that the EV trend is now the main driver of lithium demand. Bad news for Tesla should in theory become bad news for Albemarle as well, if the above assumptions were to be true. But if we take a step back and ignore the short-term noise and look at the longer term trajectory of demand for its lithium as well as its other products, which collectively still make up almost two thirds of its revenue, it becomes clear that in the longer term whatever may or may not happen with Tesla, Albemarle is set to see continued robust demand for what is has to offer for years and perhaps decades to come.

Albemarle's often ignored products.

It is true that when I bought Albemarle stock, I mainly had its lithium growth story in mind, which is the story that attracts most investors to this company. In the second quarter of 2017, bromine made up 28.1% of company's total revenue of $737 million.

source: Albemarle.

As we can see, there was an actual decline of 1% in bromine revenue in the second quarter compared with the same quarter from last year, but this by itself does not tell the full story in terms of longer term potential. Demand for this mineral resource is estimated to continue growing world-wide, with the current global market of over $2 billion, growing to almost $4 billion by 2022 by some estimates.

While if we look at the revenue data of the past few years, it may seem that since 2014 Albemarle is steadily becoming a mainly lithium producer, we should keep in mind that bromine & refining solutions are still there, and they do have potential to continue to be sources of revenue growth for Albemarle.

Data source: Albemarle.

In 2015 it may have seemed that bromine and refining solutions were set to shrink & fade, while lithium will gradually take over Albemarle's balance sheet. It is true that within a few years, lithium will most likely end up making up more than 50% of all revenue. The current rate of sales growth in dollar terms year on year has been 55%, as of the end of the second quarter. But at the same time, the rest of the products and services that Albemarle will continue to offer will continue to make up a large enough proportion of total revenue that if we have some shorter term bumps on the road along the way in regards to the whole EV story, the overall effect on Albemarle will not be as disastrous as it would be on pure lithium miners.

In the meantime, we should not dismiss the growth potential of bromine or its refining services. As I pointed out, there is significant growth potential for the bromine industry going forward. Whether it is its role in oil extraction or in fireproofing, the demand growth is there, therefore demand volume & prices should be heading in the right direction.

I think there is even more potential for its refining business. I personally think that we will see far more reliance on heavy oils, such as the stuff that Venezuela is sitting on going forward, given the lack of new conventional oil discoveries we have seen around the world in the past few decades, which has become especially severe in the past half decade or so.

Source: Resilience.

While the shale hype is still creating perceptions, or perhaps it would be more accurate to call them mis-perceptions in regards to what effects it might have in regards to the future of the global oil market, the reality the way I see it is very different. It should be mentioned that the 2010-2016 period may have seen the flow of about 5 mb/d in new oil supplies courtesy of shale, but it also saw an increase of about 5 mb/d courtesy of OPEC producers according to EIA data, which is what truly caused the 2014 oil price crash. I personally do not believe that either OPEC or US shale have the ability to produce a repeat of what happened in the 2010-2016 period. With most of the world's conventional oil production fortunes set to increasingly reflect the fortunes of oil discoveries, unconventional sources of oil, such as Venezuela's heavy oil will have to be exploited in increasing volumes. This in turn means significant demand growth for Albemarle's refining additives going forward. It might not turn out to be as impressive as its lithium growth outlook, but it should not be dismissed either.

Aside from the fact that Albemarle is not a pure lithium producer, which should not affect it as dramatically in the event that an important global EV player such as Tesla were to suffer a major setback, or even the ultimate setback, namely eventual bankruptcy, the fact that it is not only dependent on Tesla, or not even totally dependent on EVs makes it a much safer investment bet on the EV story. As I pointed out in a recent article, it is now a very real possibility that Tesla could face bankruptcy, given all the technical problems, past stock dilution, stock valuation, as well as the growing debt load, even though the danger is not yet imminent. This however does not represent a real danger of Albemarle facing any significant sustained declines in lithium demand, given the fact that the lithium market depends on other uses as well, aside from EVs and regardless of what happens to Tesla, the global EV market will keep growing.

Just to put it into perspective, this year we may see total global EV sales in the 1.1 million unit range, which is an increase of about 350,000 units over last year. Tesla will be responsible for the global EV market growing by an additional 20,000-30,000 units this year compared with last, which is a single digit percentage of the total volume of global EV growth. Even if Tesla would have closed the gates and would have called it quits this year, global EV sales would have still grown by about 250,000 units this year. These were the considerations which prompted me to make a long-term bet on Albemarle about two months ago, and as I look at the main alternative of playing the EV story through the direct investment in the world's only pure EV producer, I think it is the best long-term option by far.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.