Can Bitcoin End Fractional Banking?

The past several days have seen very large moves upward in Bitcoin. Also, there have been announcements from 2 major exchanges that these American exchanges are going to list Bitcoin to trade options and futures. Bitcoin is making headlines daily as it is being accepted more and more as a currency. With all of this increased accessibility and large price movements, I wanted to ask a simple question: Ultimately, what could happen with Bitcoin? And, can Bitcoin end the Federal Reserve?

Bitcoin is a medium of exchange

At the end of the day, Bitcoin is a medium of exchange just like the US dollar (or any other currency from any other country). The only difference is that with the US dollar you can actually hold the fiat currency in your hand. Outside of that, if two people agree upon the price of something, in terms of Bitcoin, they can exchange the coins for a product. The various exchanges around the world allow an individual to determine the value of Bitcoins per a respective currency, such as the USD, JPY or CNY, then the value of how much Bitcoin to use to exchange for a product is determined.

Then, once the terms are decided, the item for sale can be exchanged for Bitcoins. However, in order for that transaction to take place, one must have traded their respective currency for Bitcoin. Given this route, government-issued currencies will not go obsolete any time soon. The reason is that an individual starts with their respective currency first, then convert their currency into Bitcoins.

What happens when someone starts earning their paycheck in Bitcoins?

When someone starts to earn a paycheck in cryptocurrency, this is where Bitcoins could do serious "damage" to the financial system. You see, in the previous example, if someone wanted to take their paycheck and convert that into BTC, they can do so. But, initially, they earned that paycheck in a currnecy other than Bitcoin for their intangible act of working and getting paid.

But, if someone were to earn a paycheck and get paid in terms of Bitcoins then fiat currencies are going to have a very difficult time. The reason is simple: If someone converts their paychecks into BTC, they are selling those cryptocurrencies for fiat currencies. The demand for them is still there.

It is one thing to transfer your paycheck into BTC and then purchase items with the cryptocurrency. You are exchanging your rewards for intangible acts, working per hour, into currency then into Bitcoin. It is quite another thing if you work for Bitcoins and remove the demand for dollars, yen or yuan.

Another example is farming. If soeone were to plant seed and then sell their products for Bitcoins, and only Bitcoins, then this individual has removed themselves from the reserve banking structure. The demand and, ultimately, the supply of their currency would diminish.

Fractional bankers depend upon your continued contribution

Fraction banking depends upon an ever-increasing participation, and, for that matter so does government debt. With fractional banking, and specifically in the United States, 90% of reserves deposited into a bank maybe loaned out from that bank to borrowers. But, if large segments of the population start to convert their paychecks directly into BTC, without buying and selling their USD first, then money starts to be "removed" from the system.

The banking system depends on a continuous stream of money coming in, as well as the continued expansion of the money supply. And, the Federal Reserve continues to expand the money supply in concert with the growth of the economy.

What happens if 100k people start being paid in BTC

Over the past week, 100,000 individuals signed up for accounts at exchanges because of the news that BTC would now be traded on both the CME Group Exchange as well as CBOE. Hypothetically, what happens if these individuals, enamored by their recent gains in the cryptocurrency, decide to convert their entire lives from dollars into Bitcoins?

Let us assume these new investors all earn the median income; Median income in the United States is almost $60,000.00. That would mean that some $6 billion would be earned in BTC instead of the United States dollar. That would also mean that the money supply would shrink by that $6 billion plus the potential $5.4 billion that could have been loaned out by banks. All of a sudden, $11.4 billion is no longer in the money system.

Small potatoes. As it turns out, the M0 money supply in the United States is $300 billion. But, that is nearly 4% of the money supply, a supply that is already shrinking:

If enough individuals begin this process, the banking system may be in a world of hurt; this acts as a "run on the banking system".

Bankers are afraid

Over the past week, I read something via another Seeking Alpha contributor coming from Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan (NYSE: JPM) scoffing at Bitcoin and even going as far as calling his daughter "formerly smart" because she made a small amount of money in BTC. Does it really matter what financial instrument you make a profit in? Money is money. Yet, his rebuff of BTC made me realize something: The banking system may be very afraid of Bitcoin.

There is no central bank with Bitcoin. This is exactly why Bitcoin was invented, as the inventor of Bitcoin was so opposed to what was happening in the 2009 financial crisis and the unrelenting expansion of the money supply (Shown in the above chart).

Without a central depositing structure that governments can control - and oversee, a lá Orwell - the banking system as we know it ceases to exist.

Without that banking system, what do they do at the Federal Reserve? Nothing. That is it. Game over. This rationale is exactly why the cryptocurrency was invented, to circumvent the banking system. And, now we are seeing large moves into the cryptocurrency. Once individuals start earning their paychecks in Bitcoin, the banking system is going to see a rough road ahead.

Too late; companies are already paying employees in Bitcoin

I found a site that lists companies and jobs available that pay in Bitcoin, that being BitWage (And many other sites and companies). In fact, even the United States Navy pays via BitWage.

Keep in mind one simple fact: There is no central bank expanding the currency base with Bitcoin. Instead, the quantity of coins in existence is set. Because of this, as more and more individuals get into the cryptocurrency, with the limited supply, this drives the price of Bitcoin higher and higher - If you got paid $500.00 at the beginning of last week, you ended the week up 50% to $750.00.

The other side of this is that you can get paid in dollars - or, whatever your host currency is - and your money will slowly erode over time while you hold on to it.

Conclusion

Over a very long period of time, more and more individuals will be converting to Bitcoin. This reminds me, I need to speak to the good people at Seeking Alpha about expanding payment options. this longterm conversion is going to have a detrimental effect on the banking system that we know of today. And, as more and more individuals continue to move into the cryptocurrency, this will create a feedback loop as the currency continues to move higher and higher, prompting more and more to demand Bitcoin, further eroding the banking system.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTCUSD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.