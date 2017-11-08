GE: Still Not Cheap Despite 30% Drop

General Electric (GE) stock has fallen 36% so far this year but despite the drop we still don't think it looks cheap. In fact, valuing the company using a simple sum-of-parts model shows the company may still be overvalued by 22% or more!

Sum of Parts Valuation

GE has 7 traditional industrial business units plus it's recently slimmed down financial arm, GE Capital. We used the last fiscal year's operating profits and industry or comparable company EBIT multiples to calculate each divisions value. We then subtracted corporate costs, GE Industrial debt, and pension liabilities. We added back GE Industrial cash and our estimate for the value of GE Capital. We get an equity value of around $136B compared to the company's current market value of around $175B.

For valuing the Power, Renewable Energy, and Transportation businesses we used the current EV/EBIT multiple for the "Machinery" sub sector of the S&P 500. For valuing the Aviation division we used the 13 year median EV/EBIT ratio for close competitor Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY). Valuing the Oil & Gas division is easy since it is a publicly traded subsidiary [Baker Hughes (BHGE)]. GE owns 62.5% of the $14.52B company. For valuing the lighting division we took the 13 year median EV/EBIT for Phillips (PHG). Yes, it's a bit inexact given the conglomerate nature of both businesses but the lighting division is GE's smallest so any errors here will not throw off the valuation. We valued the healthcare division using the current average EV/EBIT multiple for the health care equipment sub sector of the S&P 500.

For calculating the value of corporate overhead we simply took the average of the EV/EBIT multiples for the 7 industrial divisions.

Calculating the value of the remaining GE Finance operations is a bit more difficult. Since a large part of the remaining operations are aircraft and equipment leasing we took the average Price/Sales ratio of AerCap (AER) for the past three years and multiplied that by GE Finance's last fiscal year revenue figure.

We then added back the cash of the industrial divisions and subtracted their debt. Finally, we also reduced the equity value of the company by the amount the pension plans are currently underfunded which is a not insignificant $25.6B.

You can see that using these assumptions GE stock is still overvalued by about 22%. However, even this might be generous.

Could GE Be Worth Even Less?

GE's transportation business has been struggling lately. The company announced plans to sell at least $20B worth of assets including the aforementioned transportation business along with its health care IT services business. While no one is sure what those assets will fetch most articles have pegged the value of both at a combined $10B to $12B. You'll notice in our valuation we were quite generous with our multiples and have the entire transportation business valued at almost $20B!

We also have the issue of GE's pension. While the company clearly discloses the underfunded status it's worth diving a little deeper.

GE is assuming that its largest pension plan will return 7.5%. The plan is invested as follows.

If we look at the asset breakdown and use generous assumptions about returns going forward the plan can easily achieve its 7.5% return goal.

The problem is, we're not so sure how valid those assumptions are. As the number of hedge funds and private equity funds have grown and as the rules around insider trading have changed so have returns. Hedge fund rolling ten year returns have dropped down to 2.6% during one of the longest bull markets in history. Private equity returns have dropped as well from 14% down to the level of stock market returns. Using current levels of returns achieving 7.5% returns will be tough.

With equity markets trading at about average historical multiples it's also worth wondering about the validity of assuming 10% per year returns for stocks as well.

We think it's highly likely that GE's pension fund will not meet its return targets and it will need larger infusions of cash than management may be assuming.

There is also the question about insurance liabilities that are still lingering on GE's balance sheet.

The company retains about $27B of insurance and annuity investment liabilities related to discontinued operations. Most worrisome are the $9B in long term care insurance contracts. It's well known that the long term care insurance industry did not initially price the contracts they sold appropriately. Customers have been living longer and keeping the policies in force longer than insurers first assumed. It's worth wondering whether or not GE has made adequate reserves for all of its legacy insurance liabilities. We believe investors are best served playing it safe and building in some room for error when modeling the value of GE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.