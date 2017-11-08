EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook: When Santa Delivers Oil

We're perplexed by the EIA's Short-term Energy Outlook (STEO) report that was released today. Admittedly that isn't a feeling we're unfamiliar with, but here's why. The STEO estimates that US crude production will end the year at 9.72M barrels per day (bpd), an increase of almost 1M barrels from end-2016 to end-2017.

That particular number doesn't concern us as much as how the EIA gets to it. As of the latest Petroleum Supply Monthly report (914) (the most accurate of EIA's reports), August data showed US production totaled 9.2M bpd. Admittedly a hurricane partially disrupted production in Texas, so let's go back to July, which showed production at 9.23M bpd. Now going from 9.23M bpd to 9.72M bpd obviously requires close to a 500K bpd increase, and per EIA's data, we're seeing almost all of this coming from the Lower 48 States.

If we, however, take a look at EIA's STEO estimates as recently as June, we can see that months later when the actual PSM (914) reports are released, the EIA has been forced to adjust STEO reports, effectively admitting that STEO estimates were originally too high.

We can see from June's STEO report that EIA's estimates for the remainder of the year were on average 200K bpd too high when the later PSM (914) reports were released, and almost all of the "miss" was attributable to overly optimistic Lower 48 shale production. As PSM (914) data has trickled in since June, the EIA has adjusted its end of year estimates, but we believe those estimates continue to still be high (but at least the EIA is adjusting in the right direction).

What's interesting is that the STEO report released today, now shows an increase in December production for Lower 48. Okay, let's step back. Five months ago, EIA's STEO estimates proved overly optimistic, and by about 200K bpd for three months. The next three months (September to November) are still likely high, but at least the EIA has been tempering its figures in subsequent STEO releases. Now December ... an increase in estimated production, just as winter and the holidays are really kicking off? We're baffled as to how EIA estimates Lower 48 production will grow by 370K bpd from September to December, and we're equally baffled by the increase for December, which brings us back to how these figures are computed. They're estimates. It's always good to remember that STEO and the Weekly Petroleum Supply Report ("WPSR") figures are estimates, mathematical computations that are rolled forward, but adjusted when more precise data comes out. For 2017, these estimates have proven to be overly optimistic the past few months, and given the recent US producer discussions of "value over volume" we think US production growth will be tempered (at least for another quarter or two). We'll see how reality differs from these estimates in the next few months, but like the WPSR, we're taking this one with a healthy grain of salt.

