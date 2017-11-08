October Dividend Summary

October has up and vanished taking along with it the tricks and treats that the market bestowed upon us. The portfolio continues to plug away and with it the dividends continue to flow in. What dividends were bestowed upon us in this past month? Let's take a look.

Dividends Received:

CAFD - $19.05

CHL - $20.48

MPW - $13.68

TOTAL RECEIVED - $53.21

*To see all my historical dividend data click here.

Let's take a little closer look at the companies that are paying me these sweet, sweet treats.

Source: marketbeat.com

CAFD - 8point3 Energy Partners

CAFD is currently the largest position in my portfolio and is currently one of my favorite dividend stocks to boot. It stands right now at a 7.2% yield and just raised its dividend by 3%. They continue to talk about raising the dividend by 12% this year. That's what I like to hear!

CHL - China Mobile Limited

CHL currently is dishing out a dividend of 3.69% and only has a payout ratio of about 46%. The catch? CHL pays out a 46% ratio. That means revenue goes down so does the dividend. That being said, it also just paid a very nice special dividend per share and is what I believe to have placed itself for great future growth in an ever-growing China community.

MPW - Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Source: nyse.com

MPW is a healthcare REIT currently sporting a yield of just over 7%, a payout ratio of around 70%, and just raised the dividend. There is some risk with what could happen with not only the healthcare laws but also the future of interest rates. The funds from operations (FFO) has increased dramatically over the past year and guidance has been almost doubled in that time. The risk/reward is there for MPW, in my opinion, and I will continue to add shares to my portfolio.

CONCLUSION

Overall, there were a couple more treats than tricks this October, with two of my holdings raising their dividend and another dishing out a special dividend to boot. This month was not the best month that I have had, but it did pay rather nicely and continued my passion to add to my dividend income.

As always let me know your thoughts or suggestions below!