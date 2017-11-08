Weight Watchers: Too Soon To Sell

And, oh boy, they did beat earnings estimates in the third quarter!

We expected Weight Watchers to beat earnings estimates time and again in the coming quarters.

Operational leverage at work

Only last week we posted a bullish article on Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW). Our main message: the market underestimates the power of the operational leverage in Weight Watchers' subscription business model. We expected Weight Watchers to beat earnings estimates time and again in the coming quarters.

On Monday, Weight Watchers presented its third quarter figures and, oh boy, they did beat earnings estimates indeed. Earnings per share came in at $0.65 versus $0.51 expected!

Weight Watchers raised (again) its full year GAAP EPS guidance to a range of $1.77 to $1.83. The previous guidance was a range of $1.57 to $1.67. The increased guidance is on one hand due to a lower than expected tax rate and on the other hand because of the better than expected third quarter results. Note that this implies that Weight Watchers didn't increase the earnings guidance for the fourth quarter! This leaves room for another earnings beat off course.

On a year-over-year and constant currency basis revenue was up 14%, gross margin expanded 320 basis points, and operating income was up 34%. This is the operational leverage we were talking about at work and we believe this leverage is still underestimated by the market.

The new CEO, Mindy Grossman, said it like this during the conference call:

Now more than ever, I am confident about the opportunity and scalability of the business."

Increased earnings and free cash flow estimates

We keep believing that Weight Watchers will beat earnings estimates time and again in the coming quarters. For starters in the fourth quarter of this year. We increase our earnings estimate for this year's earnings per share from $1.68 to $1.95. For next year, we increase our earnings estimate from $2.65 to $3.01 per share.

We now expect Weight Watchers to generate free cash flows of $198 million and $235 million for this and next year, respectively. Operational leverage at work, once again.

Exhibit 1: Free cash flow projections

Accelerated debt reduction

In early 2016, Weights Watchers announced its corporate goal to reduce the leverage to below 4.5 times net debt to EBITDA by the end of 2018. The better than expected results allow Weights Watchers to accelerate its debt reduction. Weight Watchers is well ahead of schedule and is now introducing a long-term leverage target of below 3.5 times net debt to EBITDA. We believe that Weights Watchers can reach this target in the first half of 2019. Once that target is reached, there will in our view be ample room for stock buybacks.

Valuation and price target

Based on our expected EPS of $3.01, Weight Watchers trades currently at a forward PE of only 17.6 versus 21.1 for the S&P 500. This implies that Weight Watchers is cheaper than the market in general while its growth and margins are well above those of the market.

The stronger than expected debt reduction allows us to lower slightly our WACC and combined with the higher expected free cash flows, this leads us to an increase of our DCF-based price target from $52.8 to $63. This gives an upside potential of 20% and implies a forward PE of (only) 21, in line with the S&P 500.

Price momentum

On the graph of Weight Watchers we can clearly see that the momentum is positive.

Exhibit 2: Price chart

Conclusion

Already after one week, Weight Watchers reached our price target of $52.8! The better than expected results (including the faster debt reduction and a lower tax rate) lead us to higher earnings and free cash flow expectations and an increased, DCF-based price target of $63.

We continue to believe that the combination of:

the growth in subscriptions and the positive effects of the operational leverage,

a relatively cheap valuation,

too low earnings estimates and

positive price momentum

should reward investors.

It's too soon to sell Weight Watchers!

Please click the "Follow" tab at the top of this article, if you like these articles and want to stay informed of any updates.

This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.