This Dividend Aristocrat Looks Attractive At 52-Week Lows

In today's market, with so many exciting headlines driving the financial news, it's sometimes difficult to cut through the fluff and focus in on boring businesses. There are mergers and acquisitions being announced left and right and with further deregulation and the potential for tax reform looming on the horizon, I wouldn't be surprised to see this trend continue. Technology companies are all the rage, posting massive earnings beats this quarter, driving many of these high momentum stocks to all-time highs. We're hearing so many exciting terms and acronyms: artificial intelligence, Blockchain, cloud, EV, OTT, F.A.N.G., etc. Many of the largest companies in the market seem to be so focused on how to do just one thing: placate the millennials, as they figure out how to earn their dollars moving forward. With all of this going on, it seems almost silly to invest money in a company that is famous for making diapers and tissues, doesn't it? Well, maybe not. Dividend aristocrat Kimberly-Clark (KMB) is quietly trading its 52-week low, which happens to correspond with a strong fundamental floor that the stock has bounced off of strongly several times in recent years.

Business Overview

Honestly, Kimberly-Clark is about as boring as they come. Frankly put, even its website is boring. It's almost as if the company as a whole takes pride in this, uber-practical, reliable presence, rather than trying to be something that it is not. I browse investor relations pages each and every day and it's clear to me that entertainment/production value isn't a priority of this company's web design team. Honestly, I think this company's branding team could learn a thing or two from other consumer facing companies in the food/beverage space; but, with that said, you have to respect a management team that knows who they are and focused on what they do best, which is selling disposable, tissue based personal items.

This company is broken down into three primary segments, Personal Care, which makes up about half of the company's sales, Consumer Tissue, which is ~35% of sales, and K-C Professional, which makes up the last ~15%. Generally put, this company sells very defensive products that benefit from several demographic shifts worldwide (population growth and the rise of the middle class in emerging economies as well as the aging populations in developed nations).

KMB owns highly recognizable brands like Cottonelle, Kleenex, Huggies, Scott Products, Kotex, Depend, and Poise. These are the types of items that consumers tend to buy, regardless of economic situations. No matter how slim a wallet gets during hard times, you're simply not going to avoid buying things like toilet paper or diapers. If you have a cold, you're going to wipe your nose on something. Simply put, there will always be bodily functions that require KMB's products to management/clean up after. No, KMB isn't going to massive disrupt an industry, landing it on the front page of a national newspaper, but I highly doubt that it will ever be disrupted, either.

Concerns

Before I get to the good stuff, I will highlight several concerns that I have when thinking about this company. First of all, while the brand names that this company owns are great, there aren't really any switching costs to speak of for consumers when buying these types of products. I think we're learning that millenials aren't as brand loyal as previous generations of consumers, so that presents a problem for companies like KMB moving forward.

If your primary consumer is more interested in value than anything else, it becomes more likely that competitors with inferior products will be able to compete when maybe they wouldn't have with previous generations of shoppers. To maintain volumes, I think companies in the packaged consumer goods spaces will have to discount goods, leading to lower margins. Either that, or become more efficient in the production process, cutting costs elsewhere due to deflationary pressures at the point of purchase. KMB has done a great job of cutting costs and streamlining its business, but over the long-term, I worry that there are only so many cost cutting levers to pull. Without pricing power, it's difficult to assign a company a wide moat, regardless of the brand names that it owns.

Another concern of mine as a KMB shareholder who is considering adding more shares to his stake is the fact that KMB has proven to be sensitive to FX issues. Most analysts agree that the majority of KMB's growth prospects come from emerging markets overseas, meaning that a strong dollar hurts these sales (and growth prospects). In recent years, KMB has posted negative revenue growth and highlighted the negative FX impact on these results. Generally, I'm not all that concerned with exchange rates and attempting to trade the dollar. Instead, I'd rather accumulate shares of high quality businesses, regardless of where their sales are coming from. However, when you're looking at these slow growth companies with potential margin pressures, it's important to realize the potential for FX to have an outsized impact on financial results.

What's more, KMB doesn't rule the roost in these foreign markets. For instance, Japanese competitors have proven to be a thorn in KMB's side as it attempts to grab valuable market share in China. I think this will continue to be a problem for this company as it continues to attempt to make headway in important growth markets. KMB has size and scale that should allow it to compete effectively wherever it chooses, but getting back to the non-existent moat, I worry more about this company's ability to carve out market share in new markets more so than I do many of my other holdings.

Mixed Financial Trends

KMB has suffered from slowing sales growth in recent years. However, even in the face of this negative top-line growth, the company has done a great job increasing operating income and EPS. Free cash flow has remained relatively steady over the last 5 years or so, which, as Josh Arnold pointed out in a recent article, begins to pose a problem to income oriented investors as FCF coverage of the dividend shrinks (due to slightly increased capex as business operations expand and the annual increases of the dividend).

KMB's margins have remained relatively steady, having experienced a nice uptrend over the last couple of years as the dollar weakened a bit.

The company's debt/equity situation is worrisome to me. KMB has strong cash flows and I'm not overly concerned about rising debt loads (especially in a low rate environment). KMB has an S&P Credit Rating of A, which is very impressive in this day and age. I think the management team is conservative with its finances; however, I will certainly continue to monitor this trend over time.

And as expected, KMB's shareholder return results are great. The dividend is rising consistently and the outstanding share count is falling. KMB is a dividend aristocrat, with 45 years of consecutive annual dividend increases. The company has produced a double digit dividend increase since 2010; however, I think the recent trend of mid-single digit increases is sustainable for the foreseeable future.

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Revenue $21,063 $21,152 $19,724 $18,591 $18,202 EPS $4.42 $5.53 $4.04 $2.77 $5.99 FCF/Share $5.54 $5.62 $5.82 $3.05 $6.02 Net Margin 8.30% 10.10% 7.70% 5.50% 11.90% Operating Margin 12.80% 15.20% 12.80% 8.70% 18.20% Gross Margin 32% 34.20% 33.90% 35.60% 36.50% Long-term Debt $5,070 $5,386 $5,630 $6,106 $6,439 Equity $4,985 $4,856 $729 -$174 -$102 Annual Dividend $2.96 $3.24 $3.36 $3.52 $3.68 Outstanding Sharecount 389300 380800 365300 360900 356600

Valuation

Right now, KMB trades for slightly less than 18x the current average analyst estimate for 2017 GAAP earnings. I don't think this is a particularly cheap price for a company with the relatively low top-line growth expectations associated with KMB. That said, 18x remains cheaper than many of its peers and I suspect the company's very reliable 3.5% dividend will help to put a floor under shares while interest rates remain low.

As you can see on this F.A.S.T. Graph below, this 18x area has served as strong support for KMB several times in recent years. The company's most recent dip caused the shares to violate this level for the first time since 2013. I'm not a technical trader and I don't know how the stock sets up on the charts right now, but when I see a high quality name hit multi-year lows in terms of fundamental valuation levels, my ears perk up.

In July on 2014 when shares hit the ~18x level, they bounced ~12.5x, from $103 to $116. A year later, in July of 2015, when they hit this ~18x level, they bounced from $105 to $115, or ~9.5%. That bounce was short lived, but several months later, in September of 2015, when shares fell back down to this ~18x level they began a massive up from $106 to $137, or a ~30% gain. And, around the first of the year in 2017 the shares fell to the ~18x level again around $114, before trading up to $132, representing a bounce of ~15.5%.

All of this bouncing around leads us to today. I can't say for certain that investors buying shares of KMB here at ~18x earnings will experience another double digit bump in the coming months, but if history is to be believed, it appears to me that the market feels comfortable buying this stock at these levels.

If you're a trader, you probably love this action. Someone could have made a fortune buying KMB at 18x and selling it at 21x over the past 4 years. One of my favorite contributors here at SA, Ocean Man, has made several nice trades in KMB over the years and in a recent stocktalk, I saw that he recently purchases shares, which as a bullish signal to me.

However, I know that most DGI investors aren't interested in trading in and out of a company like KMB, which I completely understand. The good thing about owning a company that consistently grows its bottom line, these support levels that the market tends to latch on to, slowly rise as well, allowing the stock to make higher lows over time. $104 used to represent the bottom side of this range whereas now $111 does. What's more, if KMB continues to meet analyst expectations with regard to EPS and posts ~6% bottom line growth in 2018 and 2019, this 18x earnings level will represent a share price of ~$125.

If an investor buys shares today at $110 and they continue to trade in this range, they'd be looking at a 9% annualized return (including dividends) at the end of 2019. If the KMB's market multiple increases to the 20x range, you're looking at much better annualized returns than that. When you're reading about long-term, value based investing, you oftentimes hear about the boring companies that will make you rich, slowly. Well, these prospects for 9% annual returns looking down the road a few years seems to point towards this fact. 9% is above the long-term average returns generated by the major market averages and I don't know about you, but if my portfolio compounds that at that over the long-term, I will meet my financial goals well ahead of schedule.

Now, obviously there are risks here. There is no telling whether or not the market will continue to place a premium on KMB. The ~18x range that I've harped on throughout much of this article is the company's long-term "normal" P/E ratio, but it's also worth noting that during the depths of the great recession, KMB traded for approximately 10x earnings. If the stock were to trade down to fundamentals levels that low, it would surely throw a wrench in my forward looking projections.

I don't see 10x coming anytime soon, but with rates expected to rise, KMB will definitely be one of the slow growth, high yielding stocks that gets pressured if the T.I.N.A. market comes to an end as income seeking investors can move out of equities and back into the bond markets. Due to its slow growth rate, I could easily imagine KMB trading at ~15x earnings or so once rates normalize. Granted, I have no idea when, or even if, this is ever going to happen and I also wouldn't be surprised to see rates remain low for a very long period of time.

