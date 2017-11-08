Jounce Therapeutics: Updates To Thesis

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term. I would wait for signs of technical strength and institutional buying to add.

An upcoming material event is early efficacy data to be presented at a major medical conference in the first half of next year. Readers should pay close attention to third quarter earnings for any clarity given by management regarding timing.

In the Phase 2 portion of the ICONIC study patients that are more likely to respond to treatment with lead candidate JTX-2011 are being enrolled.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) have not performed as I expected earlier this year when I told readers to buy shares of this lesser-known Celgene (CELG) partner. The stock is currently in the red by over 30% since I made that call.

Keys to the original bullish thesis included the following:

Their $2.6 billion deal with Celgene gave the story a great deal of credibility, as their larger partner saw enough promise here to warrant a $225 million upfront payment and $35 million equity investment for preclinical assets. The deal also included options on lead asset JTX-2011 and up to four early stage programs.

Lead clinical candidate JTX-2011 was quite intriguing, as it binds to and activates ICOS (Inducible T cell Co-Stimulator) and stimulates an immune response against cancer cells. Management is using the Translational Science Platform to increase chances of success by identifying patients more likely to respond to the treatment and enroll them.

If data were positive, Jounce would receive 60% of US profit share under the opt-in scenario and Celgene would retain rest of world revenue (on the hook to pay tiered royalties to its smaller partner).

At ASCO in June, the company presented data from the ICONIC trial. On the bright side, the drug candidate was shown to be well-tolerated in doses up to 0.3 mg/kg as a monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab in patients with advanced solid tumors. Infusion-related adverse events occurred in 10 patients and immune-related adverse events (not associated with drug infusion) were reported in six.

Just look at the 30%+ bloodbath in Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) today to get an idea of what happens when safety comes into question (over 40% Grade 3 to Grade 5 treatment-related adverse events).

Back to the ICONIC study, 46 patients were enrolled into six cohorts. Two cohorts received escalating doses of JTX-2011 as a monotherapy every three weeks and four cohorts received escalating doses of the drug candidate in combination with nivolumab 240 mg IV every three weeks. The 0.3 mg/kg dose was chosen as the recommended Phase 2 dose for JTX-2011 monotherapy, while it should be noted that 75% (9/12) of patients on the recommended Phase 2 dose and 83% (10/12) of patients on combination therapy (all dose levels) continue on the study.

Figure 2: Expression of ICOS in several different indications (source: corporate presentation)

CEO Richard Murray reminded investors that a sample of patients with a high percentage of ICOS-expressing immune cells in their tumors would be enrolled into Phase 2 cohorts. The Phase 2 portion is testing JTX-2011 as a monotherapy as well as in solid tumors (HNSCC, NSCLC, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer) and in combination with nivolumab. These indications were previously identified as having high percentages of ICOS-expressing infiltrating immune cells. Also, the company is stratifying individuals for the ICOS biomarker to make sure each cohort is sufficiently enriched with patients likely to respond.

Figure 3: Combination efficacy observed in preclinical stage (source: corporate presentation)

Another positive development was the hiring of Hugh Cole as Chief Business Officer, who served in the same capacity previously at ARIAD Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Takeda in a $5.2 billion deal) with much success.

Third quarter earnings are scheduled to be reported tomorrow and I look forward to updates from management on their endeavors. For the second quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $309.9 million, while research and development expenses totaled $17.2 million. General and administrative expenses amounted to $6.1 million. Management has guided for full year cash use of $100 million to $120 million.

Figure 4: ICONIC adaptive design incorporating biomarker (source: corporate presentation)

Again, the preeminent upcoming catalyst is early efficacy data in the first half of next year. It's important to note that challenges with the target engagement assay from Phase 1 led to a four-month delay in initiating parts C and D of the Phase 2 study.

Jounce Therapeutics Is A Buy.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term. I would wait for signs of technical strength and institutional buying to add to the position in light of possible delays as stated above. Ahead of data, I would take partial or full profits to mitigate risk, depending on one's risk tolerance and chosen course of action.

Risks to the story include disappointing data, clinical setbacks, and competition from other entities pursuing similar approaches with better funding. It is possible that delays could result in results being presented at a date later than the timetable given by management, which could lead to additional downside. Keep in mind that many biotech companies are exploring drug candidates with the idea of combining them with approved PD-1 treatments and thus this is a crowded field.

