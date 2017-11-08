Nektar Therapeutics: Updates To Thesis

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase pilot positions in the near term.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) have climbed 125% since I told readers that I expected significant appreciation in 2017. The stock has risen by a more modest 18% since my update piece in July (not including today's gain in the premarket session).

NKTR data by YCharts

Key points to the updated bullish thesis in the last piece included the following:

The stock offered investors a very asymmetric risk/reward profile, with revenues from partnered programs growing considerably while wholly-owned assets were set to create value via data readout or inking additional collaborations.

As for assets that could create considerable value, I pointed to NKTR-358 's promising preclinical data showing the drug induced significant regulatory T cell effects and suppressed inflammation in various models. The drug could prove useful in addressing imbalance in several autoimmune conditions, such as lupus. I examined the company 's deal with Eli Lilly to co-develop NKTR-358, where they received a whopping $150 million upfront and up to $250 million in potential milestone payments (plus shared development costs and co-promotion option in the United States). The terms of the deal were a tell, revealing that Eli Lilly executives liked whatever early data they had seen and were willing to pay up to secure rights to the asset.

Data from the company's oral Human Abuse Potential study of NKTR-181 confirmed that the drug candidate was a desirable alternative to oxycodone with a significantly lower chance of being abused. With tough political talk and regulatory action on the opioid abuse front, the company stands to benefit considerably.

Another promising collaboration was their decision to team up with Takeda to combine CD122 agonist NKTR-214 with five of the larger firm 's oncology compounds without surrendering global rights to their oncology assets being explored.

In mid-September the company began enrolling patients in the PROPEL study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of NKTR-214 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors Tecentriq and Keytruda. Patients are being recruited to two separate arms, the first evaluating every three-week dosing of NKTR-214 in combination with Tecentriq (n=up to 30) and the second utilizing the same dosing regimen in combination with Keytruda (n=up to 30). Indications being explored are approved treatment settings for each respective drug, including melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer or bladder cancer.

Later in September the company announced they would be presenting new data at the SITC (Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer) Annual Meeting held November 10th through the 12th. Seven abstracts were presented for presentation across three pipeline programs, with data from the PIVOT study evaluating NKTR-214 selected for oral presentation. The trial consisted of a dose-escalation stage that has finished enrolling patients and an expansion cohort evaluating the drug candidate in combination with nivolumab in five tumor types and eight separate indications. Interestingly enough, the trial is part of a collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb involving equal cost share and Nektar retaining global commercial rights to NKTR-214.

The oral presentation is titled "PIVOT-02: Preliminary safety, efficacy and biomarker results from the Phase 1/2 study of CD-122-biased agonist NKTR-214 plus nivolumab in patients with locally advanced/metastatic solid tumors" and a copy of the slides from the presentation can be found on the company's website on November 11th at 6:00 PM.

For the third quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $412.2 million, which included the $150.0 million upfront payment Eli Lilly. Net income for the quarter was $60.9 million, while net loss for the first nine months of 2017 amounted to $62.9 million. Research and development expenses for the quarter came in at $65.7 million and $187.0 million year to date.

While the main future value driver is the company's immuno-oncology portfolio led by NKTR-214, another medium term catalyst is submission of their NDA for NKTR-181 in April. I wouldn't be surprised to see a lucrative global partnership established in the near term as well. The stock could continue to benefit from headlines and discussions around opioid abuse and government-led initiatives.

I look forward to their SITC presentations and hope to update readers after as well- if NKTR-214 is able to earn its place as a key combination option with approved immuno-oncology therapeutics, appreciation in the share price is far from over. The company is also soon to file an IND for the combination study of TLR agonist NKTR-262 and NKTR-214 by the end of 2017 to be followed by patient dosing early next year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a Buy

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase pilot positions in the near term. The company has a variety of irons in the fire and potential value drivers that make it more suited for readers keen on biotech stocks with less volatility and downside potential. A "buy the dips" strategy is suggested, especially after we gain more clarity from SITC. Readers who have already experienced significant gains since my first article are encouraged to take slight partial profits (25% to 50% of original position) while retaining the rest of their stakes for future upside exposure.

Taking into account their current cash position and ongoing costs of operations, I believe dilution in the near to medium term is unlikely to occur. Other risks include the possibility of disappointing data with their immuno-oncology candidates as well as other early-stage assets. The company may fail to ink a partnership for NKTR-181 in the near term, which would likely weigh on shares. Potential terms of future partnerships could be less lucrative than investors are looking for, although I consider it unlikely considering management's shrewd moves to date. Delays in the clinic and obtaining regulatory approval in addition to competition in spaces being targeted (especially immuno-oncology and pain) are also concerns.

