Why AeroVironment Has 30%-50% Downside Risk

AVAV has a long list of lesser known, and in our opinion, promotional, brokers who have historically championed the stock. The average analyst price target of $40/sh implies 17% downside.

A recent whistleblower complaint by an executive should be cause for concern, along with rising audit fees, cash collection cycle, and yet another CFO (4th since coming public).

AVAV has poor capital allocation, poor governance, and frequent insider selling, all of which parallels our concerns about iRobot, a successful short call we made in June.

AVAV’s visibility is at an all-time low, its margins remain under pressure, competition is intensifying, and its commercial drone aspirations will likely be challenged.

Spruce Point Capital Management is pleased to announce it has released the contents of a unique short idea involving AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV), a producer of unmanned aircraft systems ("drones") for military usage and electric vehicle chargers.

Spruce Point has conducted an extensive fundamental and forensic accounting review of AeroVironment and believes that investors are overlooking significant long-term business challenges, poor capital allocation, questionable governance issues, and a whistleblower complaint. We believe technical factors have also caused temporary and unsustainable overvaluation, which we expect to normalize over time.

As a result, we have a "Strong Sell" opinion and a long-term price target of approximately $24.00-34.00 per share, or approximately 30-50% downside risk.

Executive Summary

AVAV Nearly Identical To Our iRobot Short thesis, Another Over-Hyped Play On A Laggard In Its Industry

Spruce Point conducted an extensive evaluation of AVAV and found it to be a nearly identical stock pitch to iRobot. We recently reiterated our iRobot short case in a June article; the stock has corrected more than 30% since. AVAV is being pitched as a play on drones, but its products are stagnant and likely being out-innovated by peers. Like iRobot, we find: 1) Many of the same stock websites and brokers heavily endorsing the stock to retail (e.g. Motley Fool) 2) Poor governance + unjust insider enrichment, 3) Continuous insider selling, 4) Poor capital allocation, 4) Elevated valuations well ahead of bullish sell-side analysts

A Detailed Comparison of iRobot and AeroVironment

Governance Issues From Changes In Bonus Targets

Our original iRobot report called out insiders for gaming the bonus targets. There is evidence to suggest AVAV behaves in a similar manner. Looking carefully, we find gross margin was omitted as a target in FY2017. Not surprisingly, we find that gross margin fell 9% and contracted by 300bps. Pre-tax income, the new target on the other hand, increased and allowed management to achieve 121% of its bonus target.

iRobot and AVAV Insiders Consistently Sell Stock, While Index Funds Buy

Poor Capital Allocation

We noted iRobot's challenges in the military business and struggles to develop new robotic products (eg. telehealth and lawn mower robotics). We also noted its excess cash and poor capital allocation in our initial report. iRobot eventually divested its underperforming military business.

Similarly, AVAV has a debt-free balance sheet and has averaged nearly $250m of idle cash and investments in the past 5 years, yet in Spruce Point's opinion, the Company does not deploy capital in an investor-friendly or earnings accretive manner. It doesn't repurchase stock, acquire synergistic companies, or pay a dividend - an outlier in the defense industry.

Capital Usage of AVAV vs. Defense Peers

Idle Cash Has Been Low Yielding, With High Opportunity Cost

AVAV's Overhead Headcount Growing Faster Than Engineering

AVAV has received a terrible return on its R&D investment, which has likely contributed to a long-term revenue CAGR of less than 1%. Customer-funded R&D has declined from years past, making AVAV's projects more like gambles than sure things, while R&D headcount and capex have also been shrinking. We believe investors should be most concerned that G&A and operations headcounts have grown faster than sales.

Frequent Investment Recommendations To Buy iRobot and AVAV as "Plays" on Hot Trends

Spruce Point Believes AVAV's Recent Outperformance Makes Little Fundamental Sense And Partially Fueled By ETF Buying

A perennial underperformer in the market (when compared to the S&P 500), AVAV has almost doubled in 2017 despite management's recent reiteration of revenue and earnings guidance that call for little growth. AVAV trades at the highest valuation multiples in its history and at 2-3x the multiples of defense-industry peers - despite the fact that it has produced no sustained revenue or FCF growth over its history, has not undergone any fundamental transformation, and earnings visibility declines every year. We believe AVAV's price surge has been fueled by billion-dollar inflows into the fastest growing ETF - ROBO, which at one point had AVAV as its #1 holding (most recently, AVAV'S ranking within the ROBO ETF has dropped, although the holding remains significant). We think ETF restrictions will limit additional share purchases and may require selling out of shares completely, given AVAV's weak governance and military applications may conflict with ROBO's ESG policy (environmental, social, and governance)

Share Price Outperformance Merits Scrutiny

In our opinion, AVAV's share price has recently exploded post appointment of a new management team, heavy ETF buying, but little fundamental change or new product development. AVAV has a history of falling short of street expectations, particularly because of its low earnings visibility. The CEO recently tempered expectations for FY 2018 after Q1 results in August. Certain one-off benefits and easy comps from FY 2017 make recent growth results appear stronger than normal. A good explanation of Q1 results from Vince Martin's article "AeroVironment's Q1 Was Good-But not THAT Good"

AVAV's Beginning of Year Revenue Visibility Has Declined In The Past Four Years

Management used to offer 80% revenue visibility into the current year. For FY 2018, the CEO offered just 41% revenue visibility.

Q4'17:

"Now I will share our view of fiscal 2018. As Teresa described moments ago, our total visibility for fiscal 2018 is now 41%, the same as this time last year."

Q1'17:

"Now to an update of our FY '17 visibility. As of today we have year-to-date Q1 revenues of $36 million, Q1 ending backlog that we can execute into FY '17 of an additional $67 million, Q2 quarter-to-date bookings that we can execute it FY '17 of an additional $19 million, unfunded backlog from incrementally funded contracts that we expect to recognize revenue for the balance of this year of $1 million and revenues needed to hold (EES) revenues flat relative to last year of $13 million. This adds up to $136 million or 51% at the midpoint of our revenue guidance."

Q1'16:

"Now an update to our FY 2016 visibility. As of today, we had year-to-date revenues for Q1 of $47 million. Q1 ending backlog that we could execute in FY 2016 of an additional $85 million. Q2 quarter to date bookings that we can execute in FY 2016 of an additional $12 million, unfunded backlog from incrementally funded contracts that we expect to recognize revenue during the balance of the year of $5 million and revenues needed to hold (EES) revenues flat relative to last year of $23 million. This adds up to $173 million or 64% at the midpoint of our revenue guidance."

Q1'15:

"Funded backlog increased by 25% over last year to $82 million, $45 million of the $68 million bookings in the first quarter were army orders for spares and raven upgrades. Strong bookings are continuing with the additional $52 million booked in the second quarter to date. This backlog gives us the highest visibility of revenue in recent years at 80% of the midpoint of guidance."

Cash Collection and Days Inventory Near All-Time Highs

Share Price Outperformance Driven Heavily By Price Insensitive ROBO ETF Buying

At one point, the ROBO ETF had iRobot as its largest holding. In September, we found that AVAV was its largest holding. The word "robot" or "robotics" does not even appear in any of AVAV's SEC filings. The US listed ROBO ETF, which now has $1.6B AUM, has been the fastest-growing ETF in 2017 (1). Given AVAV's "Bellwether" status in ROBO, it has been the beneficiary of sustained price-insensitive buying. Spruce Point believes these flows could quickly reverse and that there are numerous reasons to believe that ROBO's buying of AVAV may cease in the near term, or at least abate, given a weighting cap in the ETF. There is a risk that ROBO's holding AVAV violates its "ESG" policy (environmental, social and governance). Our report illustrates what Spruce Point believes are many questionable governance concerns (changing bonus targets, squandering corporate resources, trade export compliance violations, etc.)



AVAV's Drones Have Shown To Perform Poorly In Real-World Conditions; Its Technology And R&D Have Fallen Behind

While hope springs eternal that AVAV will one day broaden its horizons by selling its drones to businesses and not militaries, the market has overlooked the evidence that its drones work poorly even for military uses. An internal Department of Defense document released via FOIA request shows that one of AVAV's key products "did not meet key performance parameters," calling into question its usefulness in actual combat. Problems included poor landing accuracy (with a 44% failure rate), an inability to cope with high winds (a feature that was supposed to be designed into the product), and an unexpectedly heavy and fragile carrying case. Military test operators used words like "chintzy," "cumbersome," and "horrible" to describe AVAV's drones.

When the Ukrainian military received AVAV's Raven drones as aid from the US in 2016, it quickly abandoned them, citing poor performance, including susceptibility to enemy jamming. We believe complaints about AVAV's product fundamentally stem from its stale technology. As we previously illustrated, R&D staffing and capex as a percentage of sales have declined over the years, while staffing for overhead functions has grown, giving a picture of a bloated company not committed to the cutting edge and a vehicle to enrich mgmt.

Based on AVAV's SEC disclosures, for a decade, it has made very few changes to its product line-up, with only one significant new model in the past five years. Meanwhile, it has wandered into several major technological dead ends, including an overpriced vertical-takeoff drone and two larger, higher-altitude drones that have failed to drum up any actual contracts. These failures are quietly downplayed through frequent revisions to what AVAV actually says it does.

Product Concerns Unearthed From Freedom of Information Request

In a 2015 document originally designated "For Official Use Only" but unearthed via Freedom of Information Act request, the U.S. Department of Defense Inspector General (IG) examined six Special Operations equipment programs for compliance with a range of rules and standards. The IG noted that AVAV's product "did not meet key performance parameters…during operational testing". According to the IG, the shortcomings identified in initial testing "call into question the usefulness of the [AVAV drone] in an actual deployed environment"

Few Changes To AVAV's Product Portfolio In Almost A Decade

Source: AVAV SEC filings

An Example of an Unsatisfied Customer

Frequent Changes To Business Model With Little Transparency On Performance

AVAV appears to have quietly gone through various iterations of its "products" "solutions" and "what we do" on its website. We used the wayback machine to investigate further. AVAV's latest business named Commercial Information Solutions is being hyped by the CEO who calls it: "a large but long-term opportunity" and "disruptive" and notes a "surge of interest" but, as of yet, has not disclosed any orders or financial information since product launch in December 2016 (1)(2). AVAV only reports two segments, UAS and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), so it's difficult to fully evaluate the performance for many of its business ventures.

AVAV Faces Poor Industry Dynamics In Both Its Businesses:

In the drone/UAS business, excessive optimism about commercial drone adoption has begun to fizzle, with competitors like 3D Robotics, Parrot, Autel, and Yuneec all going through layoffs or closing. No one has been able to make a dent in the leading position of DJI, a Chinese drone manufacturer known for high-quality and relatively inexpensive products. A recent article "DJI Alone Atop The Unmanned Skies" provides further insight. VC funding has also begun to dry up. Meanwhile, in the military market, FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR), Boeing (NYSE:BA), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have both just acquired small competitors of AVAV's, aiming to expand the reach of their technologies, while another small competitor Altavian has started to sell spare parts for AVAV's own products to the US gov't - all signs of greater competition. The notion that AVAV has a long runway of growth in int'l markets is belied by the tiny relative size of non-US military spending, and, even as new int'l customers do come on board, the growth is not sustainable since military drones are durable and don't need to be re-purchased routinely. In the long run, the US military will work toward using cheaper commercial drones, a negative for margins. An article entitled "The Military May Soon Buy the Same Drones You Do" from Wired explains.

In AVAV's electric-vehicle charging business (~10% of gross profit), we believe there is little to distinguish its products in a crowded market with few barriers to entry. Product reviewers see no standout benefits to its offerings and large companies like GE (NYSE:GE) have already exited the market.

Despite working on EV charging for years, AVAV's business and margins have shrunk

Governance Concerns Echoed By Whistleblower Complaint

If the fact that AVAV is on its fourth CFO since coming public (Covington and Cook, Kim, Wright) doesn't concern investors, then perhaps a whistleblower lawsuit might: United States ex rel. Joel Hirsch v. AeroVironment, Inc. (2:14-cv-09208). AVAV's former VP of Strategic Operations - an executive important enough that his initial hire was officially announced - accused it of fraudulently obtaining gov't reimbursement for costs connected to the non-military EV-charging business. He alleged that "false billings" cost the gov't tens of millions of dollars. AVAV's has other prior regulatory challenges, including a DoJ investigation of its billing practices, an unexplained recent lapse in approvals from the Defense Contract Management Agency, and unexplained violations of State Department export restrictions (disclosed in 10-K, p.27). AVAV's audit fees have been consistently rising to new highs ever since the complaint and imposition of an equity clawback in 2013 (source: proxy).

Excerpts From Whistleblower Case

Whistleblower Complaint and Clawback Coincide With Rising Audit Fees

Valuation Can Correct 30-50% As Risk of Disappointment Looms Large

Insiders have consistently sold shares (47% post IPO to 11% ownership currently), while a laundry list of stock brokers (some with questionable histories in Spruce Point's opinion) have promoted AVAV's shares since its IPO. AVAV has exhibited negligible FCF generation and sub-standard industry margins, high management turnover, unwillingness to engage activist investors, and limited long-term share price upside until recent ETF buying. Even typically optimistic sell-side analysts don't currently recommend AVAV, with zero buy ratings and an average price target of $40 (implying ~18% downside). AVAV's current peak valuation of approximately 3x and 30x 2018E Sales and EBITDA will very likely normalize with defense industry peers and with its own historic valuation. As a result, we see approximately 30-50% downside in its share price, representing a terrible risk/reward.

Margins and Cash Flow Are Subpar

AVAV's Rolling LTM Free Cash Flow Performance

Average Analyst Price Targets of $40/share Implies 17% Downside

AVAV Trades At A Significant Premium To Other Defense Contractors

We benchmark AVAV's valuation against an appropriate set of aerospace and defense companies with a presence in aerial surveillance. These companies include Lockheed Martin (LMT), L-3 Technologies (LLL), Elbit Systems (ESLT), FLIR Systems, Mercury Systems (MRCY), II-VI (IIVI), Cubic (CUB), and Kratos (KTOS). Spruce Point believes a re-acceleration of growth and ETF buying has elevated AVAV's valuation to the richest in its industry. We don't believe this is sustainable.

Source: Company financials, Wall St. Estimates/

(1) Adjusted for $11.16/sh in cash and investments

Valuation Is At A Historical High

The last time AVAV produced double digit revenues and EPS was 2011 and 2012 (shaded yellow). Its multiple was substantially lower then vs. now

Spruce Point Estimates 30% to 50% Downside Risk

We believe it's easy to see meaningful downside in AVAV's price using a variety of valuation methods. AVAV's current multiple is distorted, given blind ETF buying and baseless enthusiasm about longer-term growth prospects. We apply long-term average multiples to derive our share price target.

Link To The Full Report

The full detailed research report is available on our website. We also encourage all of our readers to follow us on Twitter @sprucepointcap for regular updates. Please review our disclaimer at the bottom of this article.

About Spruce Point Capital Management

Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC is a New York based investment manager founded in 2009. The firm focuses on short-selling and special situations opportunities. The firm conducts in depth forensic fundamental research and takes an activist approach to investing. Our research challenges conventional thinking with deep fundamental analysis, analytical rigor, and conclusions rooted with our unique viewpoints. For more information visit our website, and follow us on Twitter @Sprucepointcap

Disclaimer

This research presentation expresses our research opinions. You should assume that as of the publication date of any presentation, report or letter, Spruce Point Capital Management LLC (possibly along with or through our members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) along with our subscribers and clients has a short position in all stocks (and are long/short combinations of puts and calls on the stock) covered herein, including without limitation AeroVironment, Inc. ("AVAV" or "the Company"), and therefore stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of its stock declines. Following publication of any presentation, report or letter, we intend to continue transacting in the securities covered therein, and we may be long, short, or neutral at any time hereafter regardless of our initial recommendation. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Spruce Point Capital Management does not undertake to update this report or any information contained herein. Spruce Point Capital Management, subscribers and/or consultants shall have no obligation to inform any investor or viewer of this report about their historical, current, and future trading activities.

This research presentation expresses our research opinions, which we have based upon interpretation of certain facts and observations, all of which are based upon publicly available information, and all of which are set out in this research presentation. Any investment involves substantial risks, including complete loss of capital. Any forecasts or estimates are for illustrative purpose only and should not be taken as limitations of the maximum possible loss or gain. Any information contained in this report may include forward looking statements, expectations, pro forma analyses, estimates, and projections. You should assume these types of statements, expectations, pro forma analyses, estimates, and projections may turn out to be incorrect for reasons beyond Spruce Point Capital Management LLC's control. This is not investment or accounting advice nor should it be construed as such. Use of Spruce Point Capital Management LLC's research is at your own risk. You should do your own research and due diligence, with assistance from professional financial, legal and tax experts, before making any investment decision with respect to securities covered herein. All figures assumed to be in US Dollars, unless specified otherwise.

To the best of our ability and belief, as of the date hereof, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable and does not omit to state material facts necessary to make the statements herein not misleading, and all information has been obtained from public sources we believe to be accurate and reliable, and who are not insiders or connected persons of the stock covered herein or who may otherwise owe any fiduciary duty or duty of confidentiality to the issuer, or to any other person or entity that was breached by the transmission of information to Spruce Point Capital Management LLC. However, Spruce Point Capital Management LLC recognizes that there may be non-public information in the possession of AVAV or other insiders of AVAV that has not been publicly disclosed by AVAV. Therefore, such information contained herein is presented "as is," without warranty of any kind - whether express or implied. Spruce Point Capital Management LLC makes no other representations, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use.

This report's estimated fundamental value only represents a best efforts estimate of the potential fundamental valuation of a specific security, and is not expressed as, or implied as, assessments of the quality of a security, a summary of past performance, or an actionable investment strategy for an investor. This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall any security be offered or sold to any person, in any jurisdiction in which such offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Spruce Point Capital Management LLC is not registered as an investment advisor, broker/dealer, or accounting firm.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AVAV, IRBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: we are long ROBO as a hedge