Valuation Dashboard: Financials And Real Estate - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive summary

Mortgage REITs are undervalued relative to their own historical averages and above their historical average in profitability measured by median ROE. It seems that higher rates are already discounted in this industry. Capital Markets and Consumer Finance look close to fair price. The former is above its historical baseline in profitability, whereas the latter is close below. Equity REITs and Real Estate Management look good regarding my metrics except for the Price/Sales ratio. Banks and Insurance are the less attractive industries in Finance.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in REITs and deteriorated in Insurance.

P/S has improved in Equity REITs and Real Estate Services.

P/FCF has improved in Thrifts/Mortgage, Insurance and Mortgage REITs.

ROE is stable or marginally improved in most groups, except a deterioration in Insurance and Mortgage REITs.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) almost equals the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY). The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) has outperformed it by about 1%.

The 5 top momentum stocks on this period in the S&P 500 financial and real estate sectors are: American Tower Corp. (AMT), Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI), Equinix Inc. (EQIX), Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) and SBA Communications Corp (SBAC). They are all REITs

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index and cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection. This strategy rebalanced monthly has an annualized return about 10.1% in a 17-year simulation. The sector ETF XLF has an annualized return of only 2.24% on the same period.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) BANKCOMM Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) BANKSNL Navient Corp. (NAVI) CONSUMERFIN Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) INSURANCE Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) INSURANCE Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) REIT Potlatch Corp. (PCH) REIT Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) REIT Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) REIT Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) REIT

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Financials and Real Estate on 11/7/2017

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), and Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Commercial Banks 18.14 15.24 -19.03% 3.71 2.06 -80.10% 21.22 13.44 -57.89% 8.77 8.89 -0.12 Thrifts/Mortgage* 20.67 20.66 -0.05% 3.51 2.03 -72.91% 18.65 14.75 -26.44% 6.68 5.02 1.66 Consumer Finance* 15.26 13.15 -16.05% 1.37 1.47 6.80% 8.71 8.22 -5.96% 8.23 11.83 -3.6 Capital Markets* 17.34 18.07 4.04% 4.03 3.06 -31.70% 18.84 19.62 3.98% 10.14 7.89 2.25 Insurance 21.72 13.7 -58.54% 1.39 1.07 -29.91% 13.45 8.99 -49.61% 6.29 8.71 -2.42 Mortgage REITs** 9.53 17.01 43.97% 4.55 4.13 -10.17% 16.06 48.8 67.09% 11.35 4.72 6.63 Equity REITs** 35.83 35.51 -0.90% 6.35 4.56 -39.25% 49.14 38.64 -27.17% 6.58 4.04 2.54 Real Estate Services** 28.07 31.19 10.00% 5.22 3.06 -70.59% 25.92 25.55 -1.45% 3.28 -1.33 4.61

* Averages since 2003 - ** Averages since 2006 -

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLF and XLRE with SPY in 1 month.

Data provided by portfolio123

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.