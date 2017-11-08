Centerra Gold To Acquire AuRico Metals: Who Is The Winner?

Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF) today announced a friendly acquisition of AuRico Metals (OTCPK:ARCTF). Centerra Gold will acquire AuRico Metals for C$310 million ($243 million), or C$1.8 ($1.41) per AuRico share. The price will be paid in cash. Centerra is interested especially in AuRico's Kemess property located in British Columbia. This is another step of the mid-tier gold producer to increase its geographical diversification and to decrease its dependence on the unpredictable Kyrgyz government.

ARCTF data by YCharts

What will Centerra Gold get?

Centerra Gold is interested especially in the Kemess property. The property is located in British Columbia and it contains two projects right now (Kemess Underground and Kemess East). Kemess Underground and Kemess East contain measured and indicated resources of 4.92 million toz gold, 2.15 billion lb copper and 20.93 million toz silver (including reserves of 1.87 million toz gold, 630 million lb copper and 6.88 million toz silver) and inferred resources of 0.92 million toz gold, 583 million lb copper and 5.07 million toz silver.

Source: AuRico Metals

In March 2016, a feasibility study for the Kemess Underground project was prepared. It envisages an underground operation producing 129,000 toz gold, 52 million lb copper and 238,000 toz silver per year over the first 5 years and 106,000 toz gold, 47 million lb copper and 207,000 toz silver over the initial 12-year mine life. Due to the high by-product credits, the AISC is expected at only $201/toz gold over the first 5 years and at $244/toz gold over the mine life. At a gold price of $1,250/toz, a copper price of $3/lb, and CAD/USD exchange rate of 0.75, the after-tax NPV (5%) is C$421 million ($330 million at the current exchange rate) and the after-tax IRR is 15.4%.

In May 2017, a PEA for the Kemess East project was prepared. This operation should produce 80,000 toz gold, 57 million lb copper and 318,000 toz silver per year on average, over the 12-year mine life. The AISC is expected at -$69/toz gold or at $1.1/lb copper. At a gold price of $1,250/toz, a copper price of $3/lb, a silver price of $18/toz and CAD/USD exchange rate of 0.75, the after-tax NPV (5%) is C$375 million ($294 million at the current exchange rate) and the after-tax IRR is 16.7%.

However, there is a potential for further improvements of both of the projects if they are integrated. A feasibility study evaluating this option should be completed in H1 2018. Moreover, there is a lot of resources that haven't been converted into reserves yet. It means that there is a real potential for a significant expansion of the initial mine life.

It is also important to mention that Kemess is a brownfield operation. There is a formerly producing Kemess South mine on the property. A big part of the needed infrastructure and facilities is already in place and it is intended to use them to process the ore from Kemess Underground. It is estimated that the existing infrastructure is worth C$1 billion ($0.78 billion).

Besides the Kemess property, Centerra Gold will acquire also several early-stage exploration projects and an interesting royalty portfolio. The portfolio includes 5 producing and 15 exploration stage royalties. The producing royalties are expected to deliver almost 10,000 toz gold in 2017. The NAV of the royalty portfolio is estimated at $104 million.

Source: own processing, using data of AuRico Metals

The acquisition of AuRico Metals should help Centerra Gold to further diversify the geographical aspect of its production profile. After the Kemess mine is up and running, the importance of the Kyrgyz Kumtor mine will decline further. Centerra also believes that it will be able to reach some synergies between its Mt. Milligan mine (acquired almost exactly 1 year ago) and the Kemess mine that lies only 200 km to the north-west.

Source: Centerra Gold

According to the news release:

Kemess will also complement existing Centerra operations at the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia and has the potential to unlock operating and tax synergies with its existing assets in British Columbia.

Is the deal good for AuRico Metals' shareholders?

AuRico Metals' shareholders will get C$1.8 ($1.41) per share, which represents an almost 40% premium to the pre-announcement closing price as well as to the 20-day volume-weighted average price. What is important to note, AuRico's pre-announcement share price was close to its historical highs at $1.19, reached on September 8. As a result, the acquisition price is set 18.5% above AuRico's all-time highs. In other words, there are no AuRico Metals' shareholders who were able to purchase their shares above the acquisition price. It means that all of the long-term shareholders will end up with profits.

ARCTF data by YCharts

In some of the cases, the profits will be very high, as only in early 2016, AuRico's shares traded around $0.4. The company was listed only in July 2015, after the merger between AuRico Gold and Alamos Gold (AGI) took place. AuRico was created as a spin-off of some of the assets of the merging companies, especially the Kemess project and a portfolio of royalties. 95.1% shares of AuRico Metals were distributed to shareholders of AuRico Gold and Alamos Gold for free.

Source: AuRico Metals

Ending up with a triple-digit profit is nice, however, it is reasonable to ask whether the profits couldn't be even higher. AuRico Metals' royalty portfolio alone should be worth around $100 million, according to the recent corporate presentation. It means that the Kemess project (not to talk about another 6 less developed projects (map above)) will be acquired for $143 million. It is not too much, given the sizable resources. Moreover, Kemess Underground and Kemess East have a combined after-tax NPV(5%) of C$796 million ($624 million) according to the Kemess Underground FS (C$421 million at a gold price of $1,250/toz and copper price of $3/lb) and the Kemess East PEA (C$375 million at a gold price of $1,250/toz, copper price of $3/lb and silver price of $18/toz).

Although the NPV values are quite nice, the problem is that it is estimated that C$524 million ($410 million) will be needed to develop Kemess Underground and C$327 million ($256 million) will be needed to develop Kemess East Given AuRico's pre-acquisition market capitalization of $164 million, it is highly probable that a notable share dilution would be needed. Although another feasibility study should evaluate a co-development of both of the deposits, the resulting extent of impacts on the CAPEX is yet unknown. Moreover, even if everything went smoothly, Kemess shouldn't get into production before 2021. If there was only a 50% share dilution, the NAV of the royalty portfolio and NPV of the Kemess projects attributable to 1 share would be around $3. It is 130% above the acquisition price. However, at a 100% share dilution, it would be only $2.25 per share which is only 60% above the acquisition price.

Conclusion

I don't think that the deal is bad for AuRico's shareholders, however, in my opinion, a slightly higher offer, closer to $2 (or C$2.5) per share would be more appropriate. But given the uncertainty, the financing hurdles and the fact that at least 3 years will pass before the first production occurs, getting $1.41 (C$1.8) on hand immediately isn't that bad. From Centerra's point of view, the deal seems very good. Centerra has enough resources to develop the assets. It is an experienced mine developer and mine operator which should help to mitigate a lot of risks. Moreover, another significant asset in a safe jurisdiction should help to fight Centerra's reputation of a company exposed to a severe country risk. The royalty portfolio is a nice bonus.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCTF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.