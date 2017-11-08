Covering The Short At Aaron's - Which Now Is A Progressive Story

That business has admittedly performed well so far this year - and shorting it is a much different consideration versus the legacy brick-and-mortar business.

But the investment case here is changing: the Progressive financing operation is driving the majority of profits, and a greater share of an SOTP valuation.

I'm still not a fan Aaron's (AAN), even after a 28%+ pullback from August highs. The legacy rent-to-own business looks fundamentally challenged, if not outright broken. 92% of 2016 revenue, per the 10-K, came from furniture (42%), electronics (26%), and appliances (24%). One only need to look at EPS and EBITDA multiples for stocks like Best Buy (BBY), La-Z-Boy (LZB) and Haverty Furniture (HVT) to get an idea of what investors think about that space, even disregarding the potential risks from the RTO aspect of Aaron's business.

But I'd suspect, particularly with AAN back under $35, that most AAN bulls are fully aware of that problem. The bull case for the stock increasingly is reliant on the Progressive financing division, which provides RTO options for customers of traditional retailers. That business is much more of a credit pure-play - which creates a very different investment case, particularly from the short side.

And though that business has had a solid 2017, I'm still somewhat skeptical of its long-term growth prospects, as well as the potential risks Progressive is taking. But "skeptical" isn't much of a catalyst, and shorting subprime lending is a different, and more difficult, animal. With Aaron's pulling back closer to a more reasonable valuation, I'm ready to escape with a modest loss after shorting the stock late last year. But with the stock still sliding, I'm not in that big of a rush just yet.

The Aaron's Business

There's nothing in the Q3 report that changes my bearishness toward the legacy Aaron's RTO business. Same-store sales were better than expected - but still declined 5.6%, with 60 bps of impact from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Even that decline seems to include some level of unspecified benefit from store closures, with segment head Douglas Lindsay saying on the Q3 call that "in most cases, we were able to consolidate customers from a closed store into a nearby Aaron's store."

Of late, Aaron's has been able to manage the declines from a margin standpoint through cost cuts - but that came to an end in the quarter. EBITDA margins compressed 180 bps to 7.1%, with the company estimating a ~100 bps impact from the storms. That aside, the company cited investments in the "transformation" of the business, some of which are aimed at boosting the e-commerce presence and potentially cutting labor cost.

But as we've seen elsewhere in the brick-and-mortar space, a retailer can't cut its way out of opex deleverage forever. Adjusted EBITDA fell nearly 25% year-over-year, one of the big drivers of a significant headline miss. And there's little reason to see the trend reversing. Lindsay talked up EZ Pay (automated payments) and the company's loyalty program - neither of which seem potentially groundbreaking. Pressure in electronics and computers isn't going to let up, with lower prices and better quality making the RTO offering less attractive.

Admittedly, Best Buy has stabilized and Conn's (CONN), which has a somewhat similar model (albeit without a proprietary RTO financing option - it now uses Progressive for that) and clientele, has better than tripled since March. But even with 'better' Q3 results, Aaron's comp declines are accelerating, and I'm not seeing anything in the numbers to suggest that will reverse. The fact that management seems "pleased", as Lindsay put it, with the results seems to support that skepticism.

The Progressive Business

Here is where the investment case for AAN gets a bit more interesting - and where the bull case might have some support. Progressive has had a good year - and Q3 looks like a strong quarter. Revenue rose 29%. Invoice volume climbed 36%, thanks to a 26% increase in door count and an 8% rise in volume per door. That seems like a a healthy combination: Progressive is getting more doors (thanks in part to recent partnerships with Conn's and Signet Jewelers (SIG)) and driving more business per door.

Margins did disappoint, falling 220 bps year-over-year to 9.9%. Half of the pressure, per the Q3 call, came from storm impacts. Progressive CEO Ryan Linsday cited a greater proportion of 90-day pay-offs (which likely also caused the slower growth in revenue relative to invoice volume) as pressuring margins.

But that should also moderate portfolio risk somewhat. Indeed, write-offs rose 10 bps to 6.2% - but would have fallen 20 bps without the hurricanes. Bad debt did tick up to 12.7%, with half of that increase storm-related, and a chunk of the rest coming from higher provisioning due to the faster growth. Lindsay said in the Q&A of the Q3 call that the company was at three-year lows for delinquency percentage both in terms of accounts and on a dollar basis.

Longer-term, I still see some potential for concern. Picking up customers from Conn's and Signet, both of whom have significant portfolio risk (SIG in particular, one reason its short interest jumped earlier this year), strikes me as a potentially risky move if the economy faces even a hiccup. Subprime seems to be a in a 'sweet spot' at the moment, with the economy and employment reasonably strong but credit availability still somewhat tight according to many analysts (though today's report showed a spike in October).

But there really aren't cracks in Progressive's facade as yet, backing out the impact of Irma and Harvey. And as a lot of traders learned last decade, being early in shorting credit is a good way to lose a lot of money. I don't love the Progressive model - but I can see why other investors might. And with Progressive driving ~55% of this year's EBITDA, and probably in the range of three-quarters of total valuation in an SOTP model, that creates some risk from the short side.

What's Changed

AAN data by YCharts

AAN has had quite the roller-coaster ride - but it's back near the ~$33 level at which I shorted it in December. But I don't like the short case as much now as I did then.



On the Aaron's side, little has changed. I don't think that business is going to recover, though I suppose the drama at rival Rent-A-Center (RCII) might suggest possible buyout interest if Aaron's decided to focus on Progressive.

But on the Progressive side, two things have changed. First, the business has had a strong year, including a solid Q3. And secondly, the peers used as valuation guideposts - among them Credit Acceptance (CACC), Enova International (ENVA), and OneMain Holdings (OMF) - have gained, with the five-stock basket I used up at the time ~25%.

On a consolidated basis, AAN trades at 7.4x the midpoint of 2017 Adjusted EBITDA guidance and 13.5x on a P/E basis. And that's probably in the ballpark of where I'd see fair value, if maybe a step high. I thought high 6 EBITDA/13x EPS was the case a year ago, and Progressive's contribution probably moves both these figures up.

Whether that is cheap enough, at this point, might come down more to how an investor views the macro and credit environments than anything specifically pertaining to Aaron's or Progressive. Regulatory risk likely has come down (though the CFPB hasn't yet been eliminated, or apparently even de-fanged, despite GOP promises), taking one potential near-term stumbling block away. Investors who see another few years of strength in employment very well might see Progressive as an intriguing, and cheap, play on that strength.

Backing out the legacy Aaron's business (the midpoint of guidance suggests $175 million) at 5-6x EBITDA, the current enterprise value of ~$2.7 billion implies an 8.5-9.5x EV/EBITDA multiple for Progressive. That doesn't seem particularly onerous, though there might be some argument as to whether brick-and-mortar declines suggest an even tighter multiple and/or the company's $400 million-plus in operating lease commitments should be considered.

The edge from the short side simply is getting thin, both fundamentally and in terms of sentiment. And having seen AAN snap back from $26 in February to $48 by July, that edge just isn't worth the risk. AAN does look like a falling knife at the moment, so I'm not necessarily in a rush to cover. But I likely will soon, as the case here has changed. Though I don't entirely trust Progressive, I'm less interested in shorting it.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.