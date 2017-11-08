Federal Signal: Ongoing Turnaround Bears Fruit

Like most industrial equipment suppliers, Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) has seen its relative multiple valuations expand over the past two years. There are reasons for optimism; the macro picture for the industrial businesses continue to improve as municipal governments begin to untighten the purse strings on infrastructure builds and private businesses benefit from healthier construction and chemicals markets. There are a lot of moving pieces at the Federal Signal story - a new management team, multiple acquisition/divestitures, debt refinancing – but once you break down the story, the rally appears more than justified, and, given likely trends in EBITDA margin, a viable case for a little bit of upside to the company’s shares if the management team can continue to execute on the turnaround at the firm.

Business and Market Overview

Federal Signal can trace its roots back more than one hundred years to incandescent lamp manufacturing, shifting ownership back and forth between private investors and utility Commonwealth Edison (now owned by Exelon (EXC)) until its public listing in 1961 on the NASDAQ. Today, the firm offers a wide range of products, from specialized environmental cleaning vehicles like sewer cleaners and street sweepers, as well as specialized heavy equipment (hydro excavators), all the way to safety and security products like audio/visual warning devices. Brand names are well-known to those in the industry - Vator, Guzzler, Elgin as a few examples – and the company has strong market share in many of its markets, which are relatively niche in nature.

The company is coming out of a years-long effort to realign itself more into is core competencies, trying to mirror the success of the 80/20 initiatives at companies like Illinois Tool Works (ITW), which started with shedding lower margin assets in ancillary businesses. In 2012, the company shed its FSTech business, which manufactured hardware and software used in electronic tolling and parking, to 3M (MMM) for $110mm, as well as the sale of the Bronto Skylift business for $88mm, which completed the divestiture of Fire Rescue business that took place coming out of the most recent recession. In turn, Federal Signal acquired Joe Johnson Equipment, a distributor of specialized environmental equipment, which includes Federal Signal’s own products, for $90mm, and acquired Westech, a Canadian manufacturer of vacuum trucks, for a small immaterial amount. It has taken a bit of time to undertake these efforts, but the company has seen a lot of changes at the top. The new executive team is pretty new (CEO Jennifer Sharman in January 2016, CFO Ian Hudson in March 2017, COO David Martin in April 2017), so hopefully those issues are done.

What really will drive Federal Signal forward was the acquisition of Truck Bodies and Equipment International (“TBEI”) earlier this year in June. TBEI manufactures dump truck and trailer bodies, which ties in well to existing businesses. This gives the company more focus on maintenance and infrastructure end markets, which ties into the continued turnaround in residential and commercial new build activity, as well as aging infrastructure repair. Pro forma for TBEI, 83% of revenue is now domestically sourced (versus 75/25 prior), and it drives down municipal/government revenue mix to near half (versus 63% prior). At least in today’s market, less focus on government contracts is viewed as a good thing, given the low growth rates and tough bidding nature that exists for these jobs versus what exists in the private sector. Management has stated TBEI margins are 18% - above current consolidated rates – so it’s a great transaction for improving market perception of the business. $1,000mm in revenue was always a key goal for the firm (as it is for most small caps), given the strong operating leverage found off of general and administrative costs for public companies at this size. The $270mm purchase price was cheap; 7.2x EBITDA pre-synergies, and overall leverage remains low (pro forma leverage 2.3x at the end of Q3 2017). The purchase was funded by cash on hand and the existing credit facility, and plenty of liquidity remains if Federal Signal needs to tap it for working capital needs ($93mm).

After all those nips and tucks, Federal Signal now reports under two operating segments: Environmental Solutions Group (“ESG”) and Safety and Security Systems Group (“SSG”). Both of these have multi-billion dollar end markets, and are, in general, high margin, asset-light businesses. There are a lot of growth drivers here; Federal Signal doesn’t have a presence in some key markets (e.g. Chicago) within SSG, and there is a lot of “upfitting” going on within municipal spending, particularly within police departments (e.g., body cams where the firm has a presence). Federal Signal will have to work to displace current players in some markets, some of which might be entrenched deeply. Non-governmental growth is still currently the major focus, however, particularly within utilities end markets, as well as a hopeful continued turnaround in oil and gas (hydro excavation business ties into both). A sleeper business is Canadian sales, particularly after the Joe Johnson Equipment business purchase, which gives the company a new presence in the Canadian markets.

Financials, Valuation

Q3 2017 was a very strong quarter, although management cautioned that there was some pull-through of sales from Q4 (positive impact). That wasn’t quantified, but the nuts and bolts of the quarters were strong. Q3 2017 had net sales of $249mm, up 33% from Q2 2016. While a large chunk of that was acquisition-driven, organic growth came in at $15mm, or 8%. The order book was strong as well; backlog was up 7%. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $33mm, with EBTIDA margin at 13.4%. This is smack dab in the middle of the historical EBITDA range (10.3% to 15.1%) over the past several years, and at first glance, this doesn’t differ too much from management’s former EBITDA margin target of 12-16%. Federal Signal should be able to get those numbers up to the high end of that range, just due to the accretive nature of TBEI margins. That bodes well for next year, when Federal Signal will benefit from a full year of TBEI inclusion (immediately accretive to earnings). The backlog looks great, particularly for sewer cleaners and vacuum trucks, and used equipment inventory is back down, which is broadly true across most industrial equipment.

There are some negatives; the company is subject to hearing loss litigation from firefighters that claimed the company’s sirens impaired hearing (and were therefore defective). As of the last reported quarter, Federal Signal has not established a reserve for potential settlement costs, which could end up impacting the firm negatively later on. Litigation results have been mixed across a variety of different plaintiffs (wins in Pennsylvania, losses in Illinois), settlements in some jurisdictions, etc. In 2011, the company paid $3.8mm to settle with 1,125 claimants in Pennsylvania. Hundreds of claimants are noted in the company's 10-K, all across the Northeast (from New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts) where the company had a significant presence in these equipment sales. Costs appear to be moving up here over the past several years; while Federal Signal does not break out litigation costs directly (consolidated within corporate expense), insurance reimbursements, which only refund a small portion of litigation costs, doubled from 2016 to 2017 ($0.4mm, from $0.2mm). With these cases dragging out for a decade, no end is really in sight here. I'm not an expert on overall litigation cost, and to me this appears like a thorn in the side of the company rather an outright problem, but it could pose a threat if the issue is being discounted too much by management.

All of the company’s debt ($283mm) is held on the company’s revolving credit facility, which matures in January 2021. Effective interest rate varies on underlying leverage (100-225bps plus LIBOR), as well as carrying commitment fees on untapped liquidity. The company entered into a $150mm interest rate swap (variable to fixed) when it entered into the TBEI acquisition, so that limits some of the variability in expenses; $10mm annually is a good run rate to use in my opinion until expiration, assuming debt is not paid down.

Expectations should be for $130-140mm in EBITDA next year, which current share prices valuing the business at 11.5x next year’s EBITDA. That’s a steep multiple, but it is balanced in part by the company’s strong returns on invested capital and low maintenance expenses. Free cash flow yield will be in the 5.4% range next year assuming flat working capital, which I’ve found to be a solid indicator of relative fair value. Further upside is possible if you assume stronger margins; post TBEI deal, management’s goal of 16% EBITDA margin is possible, which could drive EBITDA higher to $150-160mm on the current revenue base.

Still, there are concerns on the EBITDA valuation, particularly considering that private market valuation for Federal Signal’s TBEI business, now more than one quarter of consolidated EBITDA, was 7.2x – surely TBEI bid itself out before agreeing to the takeover. That values the rest of the business at 13x. Those are levels that Federal Signal has seen prior, but not for several years (last seen in 2014). Overall, I think the valuation is a tiny bit stretched potentially, but not wholly out of line if management executes on its targets. I’d be a willing buyer in the mid-teens given fair value is around $22/share, which is currently in line with Street estimates.

