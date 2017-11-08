Ballard Power System's Rapidly Growing Heavy Duty Sector

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) is a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) systems. A fuel cell creates electricity by the electrochemical reaction of combining atoms, in this case hydrogen and oxygen (from the air). The energy created in this reaction charges a battery and can be used with no delays in power. So, instead of waiting a half hour at a supercharger, you will be able to fill your car in 5 minutes with hydrogen. Also, since the only bi-product of this reaction is water, much like electric vehicles, there are no pollutants emitted at point of use. Basically, anything that has a battery today could effectively be replaced with an HFC/battery system and disconnect humans from their outlets. Further, HFC/battery systems are typically lighter than a battery system and as you scale up in size the weight differential becomes even more apparent. Whether, your HFC is for a drone, forklift, bus, tram, or semi-truck your system is not only lighter, but it also goes farther and fuels up quicker than electrical battery systems.

In recent years, we have seen Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) market cap grow astronomically on hopes of electrifying the automobile industry. Their advantage over HFC, simply put, the world has outlets all over the world. Their disadvantage, curb weight and energy density. As more power is needed, i.e. hauling freight or people, the less energy dense battery will need to be scaled up significantly to still have the appropriate mileage. The catch, being higher curb weight and even longer charging time, effectively cutting into the bottom line of any trucking or bus company. This is where HFC companies, such as Ballard Power Systems, is making themselves a nice little niche. Ballard’s Heavy-duty sector accounted for 80% of its sales in quarter 2 2017 (tech solutions revenue not included) and 84% in quarter 3 2017 and will likely continue to be their focus point moving forward.

In hopes of making the heavy-duty market a much larger niche, Ballard Power Systems has made strategic partners all over the world. Which is why I would like to break down each market opportunity Ballard has presented themselves and the impact they may have in their future.

United States

United States, at its current state, is the least penetrated market for Ballard’s heavy duty sector, but could become more significant in years to come. A quick visit to midwesthydrogen.org you can find a plan that begins outlining 250 hydrogen stations built in the next 15 years and a FCV rollout plan (for ohio) that looks something like this:

Ohio totals 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 …2032 Heavy-duty 3 14 19 29 52 73 2106 Medium duty 0 5 17 51 61 92 2647 Light-duty 0 0 0 0 0 0 40500 Total HFC count 3 19 36 80 113 164 45252

Prepared by Calsart, Inc. for Stark Area Regional Transit Authority, July 2017

As seen, here, Ballard is the sole provider of the 3 fuel cell modules for the buses set to arrive in 2017 and will continue to provide modules throughout this project.

Per usual, the leading market for HFC vehicles in North America is green energy, safe haven California. In 2014, Ballard teamed up with ElDorado National and BAE systems to begin a study at UC Irvine for a fuel cell based bus platform. At this time it was only the 5th bus in the United States powered by Hydrogen. Which, most recently, became successful with the home of UC-Irvine, OCTA (Orange County Transportation Authority), ordering another 10 buses, along with AC transit (Alameda Contra-Costa transit) ordering another 10, as well. Various other orders have taken place in California and ambitious goals have been set for 250 hydrogen fuel cell buses in California, by 2025.

Probably, the most important news coming from California, however, is the project being tested in the ports of Los Angeles. In, May 2017, Ballard power announced that it will be validating a class 8 drayage truck built by Kenworth Truck Company, while being powered by a FCveloCity 85 kilowatt fuel cell engine. The project will involve hauling shipping containers from Los Angeles and Long Beach to area warehouses and intermodal Facilities. The project itself is a 2 year demonstration program and will more than likely have a similar rollout, as the Orange County bus programs. So, it may be a few years before Ballard receives any revenue in the trucking industry, but it still signifies a billion dollar opportunity for Ballard Power.

European’s HFC Heavy Duty Market

I don’t think you can talk about Europe’s market, without directing someone towards Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU) website, here. The, FCH JU, is doing a lot of the leg work for companies like Ballard, by helping fund and educate cities in the benefits of fuel cells. On their website, you can learn about completed and ongoing projects for Clean Urban transport in Europe. Projects, such as, Clean Urban Transport (CUTE), HyFleet: CUTE, Clean Hydrogen in European Cities (CHIC), High V.Lo-city, Hytransit, 3Emotion, and Joint Initiative for Hydrogen Vehicles across Europe (JIVE). The project Jive, for example, plans to pave way to 142 fuel cell buses across 9 locations, effectively doubling the amount of Fuel cell buses in Europe. In combination of all these projects, the FCH JU, predicts about 400-500 buses in 12 European countries by 2020. In the year 2020, the goal will be having fuel cell buses as cost effective as diesel buses, thus creating a production-at-scale scenario. Which FCH JU predicts will generate a volume of 8,000-10,000 fuel cell buses by 2025.

How does Ballard fit into all this? It all starts with the aforementioned Hytransit project, in the city of Aberdeen, Scotland. In 2013 Ballard Power teamed up with Van Hool N.V. to bring ten zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell buses to the streets of Aberdeen. Since 2013, Ballard’s buses have logged over 730,000 kilometers and operated six days a week, with about 90 percent availability. They also established a dedicated joint European Service and Parts Centre for Fuel Cell buses (ESPACE), with their partner Van Hool. Only, further strengthening their relationship with Van Hool and allowing for quick support across Europe, with experienced engineers, for HFC buses. Lastly, Van Hool and Ballard, a few months ago, were able to sign a Letter of Intent (LOI) for 8 equiCity tram-buses in the city of Pau, France, which will be the first of its kind. The tram-buses will be expected to be delivered in the second half of 2019.

China’s HFC heavy duty market

Since, the embarrassing setback with Azure china, in 2014, Ballard has been busy penetrating into China’s heavy duty sector. China is now the main reason Ballard’s revenue has grown 48% year to date in quarter 3, 2017. They also are a big reason their bookings, for the next 12 months, are $82.4 million and rising. Ballard has done this by creating a joint venture with China-based Guangdong Nation Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology Co. Ltd., collaboration with CRRC Tangshan Railway Vehicle Company (TRC) and also a strategic collaboration with Broad Ocean. Joint ventures are very important with businesses in china, as this allows foreign companies to avoid the steep import taxes automotive companies face, without them. With the help of synergy, Ballard has had orders of 33 buses in the cities of Rugao and Yunfu and 300 more buses in the cities of Foshan and Yunfu. Ballard also has an agreement with Synergy that totals a “take or pay” amount of 150 million dollars in Membrane electrode assemblies (MEA) thru 2021.

Maybe the most important collaboration in china, however, is with Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Co., Ltd. In July of 2016 Broad Ocean made a $28.3 million dollar strategic equity investment in Ballard, for 9.9% of the company. This partnership has continued to blossom ever since, with follow on orders of $11 million, in April (200 buses), and $18 million, in June of this year (400 buses). The relationship doesn’t end their either. As Broad Ocean plans on creating three module assembly operations in china, representing another $25 million in revenue over the next 5 years.

If buses weren’t enough already in china, Ballard has officially begun trialing of a low floor fuel cell tram with TRC. The tram will consist of three cars and have a total capacity of 336 passengers with top speeds of 44 mph. On a single 12 kilogram fill up, the tram will be able to deliver 25 miles of range, for an 8.5 mile route. Ultimately, this project is still in the beginning stages of trialing and will be at least another year, if not two, before Ballard sees significant revenue from trams. However, it is another bright spot for Ballards heavy duty sector.

Lastly, I would like to talk about a developing project that I predict will be breaking news in the coming months. I will start off by bringing you back to the Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd. (“King Long”) Collaboration agreement in 2015 (announcement here). In combination with Randy MacEwen, meeting with Shanghai Government Officials about their Fuel Cell Development plan. Then this excerpt from the Q3 conference call transcript, with Jeff Osbourne asking questions:

Jeff Osbourne: Got it, just two other quick one if you don’t mind; one is – how a rough number made in exact number but of how many buses with Ballard equipment feel so units are on the road in China specifically today it’s been a lot of comments about module this and that and how many of you have produced in capacity but how many physically are on the road relative to expectations of sales in 2017. Total bus.

Randy MacEwen: Right, so we have partners coming out with some launch plans and deployment plans in the very near-term in terms of activity. So, I don’t want to use excerpts, some of her announcements, but what I will tell you is that there are number of vehicles that have been built manufactured with Ballard technology inside of them that are road ready and we will start to see some deployments occurred in a number of different cities in China this is both in the bus market as well the commercial truck market.

Jeff Osborne: Got it, and in commercial is that more like class 5 through 7 type of delivery van as a range extender or this is more class 8 long haul trucking, I am just curious.

Randy MacEwen: Yes, in the very near-term in terms of vehicles that are in production right now and are ready for deployment right now those are the delivery vans. Correct.

I am going to keep this simple:

King long manufactures delivery vans

Shanghai is funding fuel cell vehicles in their adoption plan

Randy is ready to deploy delivery vans when funds are available for purchasing

Expect this PR soon

Overall, Ballard has positioned themselves well, as the world leader in the heavy duty fuel cell sector and will only keep growing as projects turn into the rollout process. Ballard along with Broad Ocean, Van Hool, Synergy, New Flyer, etc. have already done the legwork of trialing these vehicles, it is just up to the cities to begin adopting them. On average, lately, a city has been taking 2 years to pilot a program and then begin rolling out the larger quantities of fuel cell buses. However, as manufacturing volume begins to rise and prices begin to fall, full rollouts in cities will become sooner and sooner. Overall, Ballard is one of the best long-term holds in the market and will be a force in 2020, if fuel cell buses are price for price with their diesel counterparts. Also, don't forget that the heavy duty sector is only on piece of the pie for Ballard!