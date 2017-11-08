Northern Dynasty: Probably Less Than 10 Days To Go

In fellow contributor Paul Lebo’s last article, the last batter was up to bat. Now we are down to the last pitch. Last Friday, investors began receiving the following response from NAK’s investor relations, which serves as a major tailwind for the stock because it lifts the regulatory overhang:

"In response to your concern, the re-partnering process is NOT dependent on the conclusion of the EPA proposed determination final outcome. These are independent concurrent unrelated activities.



"We remain committed to the goal of re-partnering this quarter and believe this is achievable. On the other hand our best estimate is that the EPA conclusion may come either late this quarter or perhaps even 1Q2018. We do not control that process and have no insights as to how comprehensive EPA may be in responding to the circa 300,000 comments they received."



The clear interpretation of NAK IR's new statement is that the nod I referenced in my last article was what the consortium partners needed to conclude the deal process, and that consortium news will be announced prior to formal EPA news. In fact, this timeline makes the most logical sense as the company has stated repeatedly that Pebble will file for permits in early December. As a result, consortium partnership news is due in the month of November.

The most important takeaway for investors, however, from NAK IR's new statement is that the tremendous overhang of EPA news is removed from the equation as NAK IR is clearly saying that consortium partnership announcement is not reliant on EPA news. I believe that the stock will start running higher in anticipation of the partnership announcement, and will continue rallying into the partnership announcement.

The reasoning for my timeline is five-fold. First, as I noted in my very first article, NAK is expected to report quarterly earnings early next week. Second, companies tend to announce big corporate updates early in the week, such as the PR NAK released yesterday (Tuesday) morning. Third, with upcoming travel by CEO Ron Thiessen to San Francisco on November 20-21 to the largest mining conference of the year, a deal signing and subsequent PR prior to his trip would be fitting. Fourth, Tom Collier, CEO of Pebble Partnership, is delivering two high profile speeches in Anchorage this week, one on Wednesday and one on Thursday. It is no secret that the last partnership deal with Anglo in 2007 was signed in Anchorage. Fifth, the technical indicators for NAK demonstrate that a major news announcement is on the immediate horizon. In fact, in the last two weeks, we have seen two ‘best friend’ technical indicators, most recently on Monday, November 6, as well as numerous other recent bullish technical indicators.

Finally, a sixth and somewhat more arcane reason for my timing prediction has to do with the fact that shareholders (and thus management) will want to get NDM (NAK’s Canadian ticker) listed on the TSX composite index for the upcoming 4Q17 quarterly review. If you look at page 5 for the S&P TSX Composite Index Eligibility Criteria , you will find that in order to achieve listing, the volume weighted average price (VWAP) over the last three trading days of the month-end prior to the Quarterly Review is measured and must represent a minimum weight of 0.05% of the index." The most recent fact sheet as of October month-end had the market cap of the TSX Composite Index at C$2,440,287 million. Given the index is up about 0.5% month-to-date, we can assume the index is currently C$2.5 trillion, which means that NDM needs to have a market cap of C$1.25b or about C$4.1/share to meet the size test. This translates into USD$1.0b or about USD$3.28 a share. Based on my prediction of a $2.9 billion consortium partnership and a subsequent share price near $9 a share, it is clear that management could achieve these minimum thresholds upon partnership news.



Now that we have established the importance of why management would want to meet the size threshold, I examine timing implications. Given that the VWAP for the last 3 trading days of the month (i.e. November 28-30) need to be over C$4.1/share (or USD$3.28 a share), it would be rational to assume that the latest that management would release partnership news would be November 27th after hours. However, I believe management would prefer not to cut the timing too close and would thus look earlier in the month. That said, Nov 23 is Thanksgiving in the USA, and US markets are closed both Nov 23 and only open half day Nov 24 with typically anemic trading activity. Likewise, the day before Thanksgiving, Nov 22 is usually anemic in terms of trading and thus management would prefer to avoid an anemic reaction to partnership news. Nov 20-21 would be a potential release date, except that Ron Thiessen will be in San Francisco for the conference and thus, although possible, it does not seem likely that the signing of the deal would take place in San Francisco. That puts the announcement the prior week, or November 13-17. Given the reasons laid out above for the likelihood of an announcement earlier in the week, we would likely be looking at an announcement Nov 13-15. I would also note that the partnership announcement back in 2007 was on a Tuesday after market close.

In other recent news, NAK released a PR yesterday (Tuesday) morning announcing the hiring of Mark Hamilton. For those of you not familiar with Mark Hamilton, he has worn many hats throughout his decades-long career, including Major General in the US Army, President Emeritus of the University of Alaska and now Executive Vice President of External Affairs for the Pebble Limited Partnership. CEO Tom Collier touts Hamilton as one of “Alaska’s best known and most highly respected residents”. The accolades are a combination of his 12 years at the University of Alaska and his accomplishments in the Army, including receiving the military’s highest peacetime award, the Joint Distinguished Service Medal for his successful negotiations with Somalia and his role in the United Nations, contributing to peace in El Salvador. Now, I do not know about you readers out there, but when I read a PR from a company in NAK’s position, telling me they have hired a negotiator as skilled, distinguished and celebrated as Mark Hamilton, I have two thoughts that come to mind. First, this company means business, they are taking the permitting and partnering process seriously, and are taking every step necessary to ensure that all i’s are dotted and all t’s are crossed. The second thought is that it is absolutely and unequivocally apparent that there is a re-partnering deal in its final stages, if it has not already been signed and awaiting release. My reason for this second thought is simple. A company in NAK’s position does not commit to hiring a an executive of this caliber, for this role, without knowing they have a high or near guaranteed probability of locking in a partner(s) and securing a massive capital injection.

I would also note that the PR clearly states that NAK is on track for permitting in December, which fits the narrative of partnership news in November followed by permit filing in early December. Specifically, Ron Thiessen goes as far as to say the words “making excellent progress” in reference to NAK’s major objective of securing a major partner.

In closing, from almost every angle, there are positive signs reinforcing the thesis of our long positions and supporting the decision to keep buying at these prices. I want to reiterate that news is likely to occur between the period of Tom Collier’s update today at the luncheon held in Anchorage, and the earnings call likely to happen Nov 13-15. The timing is perfect and all the necessary pieces are falling into place, one pebble at a time.