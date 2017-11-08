Valuation Dashboard: Technology And Telecom - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

The Communication Equipment industry is fairly valued and above its historical average in profitability measured by median ROE. Semiconductors are close to fair price regarding Price/Earnings and Price/Free Cash Flow ratios, but the Price/Sales ratio is not so good. They are also above their profitability baseline. Hardware has mixed ratios: underpriced in P/E, overpriced in P/S and P/FCF. Electronic Equipment and IT Services look overvalued by 20% to 30% combining several valuation factors. Internet, Software and Telecommunications are overpriced by more than 30%. All IT and Telecom industries are above their historical baseline in profitability.

Since last month:

P/E has significantly improved in all IT/Telecom industries except Semiconductors (stable) and Wireless Telecom Services (moderate deterioration).

P/S has moderately improved in all industries.

P/FCF has improved in Internet, Telecom and Communication Equipment, is stable in Electronic Equipment and IT Services, and deteriorated in Hardware, Software and Semiconductors.

ROE has moderately improved in Internet, Hardware and Software, and is stable in other industries.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 4.5%.

On this period, the 5 best performing S&P 500 Tech or Telecom stocks are Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE), ANSYS Inc. (ANSS), Intel Corp. (INTC), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), and Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index and cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection.

This strategy rebalanced monthly has an annualized return about 12.76% in a 17-year simulation. The sector ETF XLK has an annualized return of only 2.83% on the same period. I update every month 8 lists like this one covering all sectors (some sectors are grouped). The 8 lists together have returned about 25% in 2016. My Subscribers have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

NCR Corp. (NCR) COMPUTER Seagate Technology Plc (STX) COMPUTER eBay Inc. (EBAY) INTERNET Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) SEMIANDEQUIP Micron Technology Inc. (MU) SEMIANDEQUIP CDK Global Inc. (CDK) SOFTW Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) SOFTW Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) TECHSVCE CSRA Inc. (CSRA) TECHSVCE Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) TECHSVCE

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Technology and Telecom on 11/7/2017

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), and Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Internet 63.6 38.33 -65.93% 4.35 2.93 -48.46% 43.3 29.72 -45.69% -21.62 -26.83 5.21 IT Services 28.94 23.34 -23.99% 1.7 1.16 -46.55% 22.68 18.68 -21.41% 6.24 2.42 3.82 Software 47.77 33.79 -41.37% 4.54 2.81 -61.57% 42.56 23.95 -77.70% -6.69 -8.17 1.48 Communications Equipt 27.47 28.48 3.55% 1.75 1.61 -8.70% 24.14 24.1 -0.17% 0.31 -9.61 9.92 Hardware 22.67 24.67 8.11% 1.53 1.24 -23.39% 36.08 21.68 -66.42% 0.81 -8.33 9.14 Electronic Equipment 26.31 21.26 -23.75% 1.56 1.3 -20.00% 28.96 21.35 -35.64% 1.43 -1.77 3.2 Semiconductors* 30.48 31.77 4.06% 3.27 2.41 -35.68% 28.97 28.86 -0.38% 5.02 -1.34 6.36 Diversified Telecom Sces 24.92 19.95 -24.91% 1.81 1.2 -50.83% 43.42 23.83 -82.21% -9.21 -11.97 2.76 Wireless Telecom Sces 42.53 27.57 -54.26% 1.81 1.75 -3.43% 49.88 31 -60.90% -0.77 -14.25 13.48

* Averages since 2003

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLK with SPY in the last month.

If you want to stay informed of my updates on this topic and other articles, click the "Follow" tab at the top of this article.

Data provided by portfolio123 (this is a partner link giving you an extended period of free trial. I may receive a fee if you buy later a paid subscription, at no additional cost to you).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTXS,EBAY,MU,QQQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.