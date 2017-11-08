Allergan: $25 Billion Reasons Investors Are Mad

Throughout the last year I have made 2 important calls on Allergan (AGN). First I raised concerns about Restasis revenues going away faster than expected as well as concerns about the excessive share repurchases while the valuation was rich I rated the stock a hold then. The second was a bold call that I made after the Lifecell purchase that Allergan was on its way to $260. I positioned myself on the stock and recommended investors to do the same and we had a nice ride from $194 and exited at $247 after the stock failed to break out of its range and the constant attacks against pharmaceutical companies continued. So now I consider Allergan a neutral stock once again and I will give you the reason why I am not enthusiastic about it and that's PERCEPTION.

What's changed?

As we all know sentiment has dramatically changed in the pharmaceutical industry in the last year and for a while Allergan enjoyed a premium valuation vs. its peers. I hardly ever agree with our fellow contributor Shock Exchange but his articles calling for an even greater decline on Allergan shouldn't be dismissed as nonsense as the risks are real.

The greatest risk: Perception

Up to the latest quarter there was a perception that Allergan CEO Brett Saunders was a mastermind able to weather any kind of storm and being able to develop a new type of innovation in pharma which he called growth pharma. Basically it was the same Valeant model of a rollup pharma except that there were less cuts to R&D when compared to Valeant.

But just like Mike Pearson, the ex-CEO in Valeant, who in 2015 was named CEO of the year just to be ousted from the company who made him famous in 2016, Brett Saunders is also at risk to make Allergan lose its premium valuation. And just like Mike Pearson who at some time everyone thought was a genius just to later dismiss him, that might be the same fate for Brett Saunders down the road.

Wasted Money on Share Repurchases

What makes Allergan great vs. Gilead for example? Gilead has much stronger cash flows and a bigger research and development budget vs. Allergan. Yet, Gilead trades very cheap on an earnings ratio because there's little confidence that current research and development will be enough to offset the loss of its Hepatitis C revenues.

Both companies have been very aggressive on buying back shares yet both companies' shares continue to slide. On Gilead's case it has to a certain extent made sense to buy shares since the shares trade on a very cheap P/E valuation but on Allergan's case it has been a total waste of money. (You don't buy back shares when your valuation is high).

AGN Stock Buybacks (TTM) data by YCharts

Out of the Actavis acquisition by Teva (NYSE:TEVA) Allergan was left on a golden opportunity: Lots of cash, the opportunity to basically become debt free and a very rich valuation.

Then several high priced acquisitions began betting on the future and the cash started to deplete. Then share repurchases were announced. Now debt is piling again as the shares are tanking and all while the R&D budget is very low vs. the enterprise value of Allergan. Let's compare Allergan with an Enterprise value of $88 billion vs. Gild with an EV of $96b.

AGN Research and Development Expense (Annual) data by YCharts

So it seems from those charts that Gilead has learned a lesson that Allergan hasn't: use your cash to invest in your future and to grow your valuation.

Shady Tactics

I didn't had any additional capital at the moment to buy puts on the stock but when I first read about Allergan's tactics to sell its Restasis patents to the Mohawks Tribe I knew trouble was ahead for the stock. See, Allergan has enough products on its pipeline to be able to endure the loss of revenue from Restasis. And actually Allergan could have used the almost $12b dollars in cash in share repurchases to buy a medium sized pharma. For example it could have acquired Salix from Valeant pharmaceuticals (VRX) and have controlled the 2 most important drugs on IBS. Salix´s drug Xifaxan will have 2018 sales of the like of Restasis and has potential patent protection till 2029. It could have acquired Synergy Pharmaceuticals as well for a very cheap price for the potential of yet another very safe IBS-C drug.

Instead he used a Hail Mary tactic and has made himself look like a con trying to pull a fast one on taxpayers and on the healthcare system. His actions will have deep consequences on its relationship with payers, Senate and the FDA.

An arrogant CEO

There's nothing that's more annoying as a shareholder than watching your investment collapse all while the CEO keeps making excuses for performance. If Brett Saunders will acknowledge inside his heart that Allergan has a premium valuation he could use that advantage to advance shareholders interests. He could sell more shares and do all cash transactions to buy more pharmaceutical companies and do more partnerships and diversify risks. He could also do all stock transactions. Instead he keeps doubling down on buying shares as the shares continue to collapse.

Rather than buying more potential pipeline products or companies he attracts all the unwanted attention to his company. Now instead of looking like a genius he seems every day more like a madman.

A bright future

The future is bright for the pharmaceutical industry and that should be a hopeful statement. The US population is aging and even though 2017 and 2018 will be challenging years in general for both generic and pharmaceutical companies starting in 2019 there should be a return to double digit growth at most pharmaceutical companies that have not neglected research. Teva, Valeant, Mylan, Perrigo and Gilead should make a strong comeback by 2020.

I believe AGN enterprise value will remain flat for the foreseeable future but as debt goes down share price will increase once again. There are too many variables for me for the time being and I wouldn't recommend either going long or short on this stock. Just a hold for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX, MYL, GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.