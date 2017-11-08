NV5 Holdings: The Extra 'E' Is For 'Expensive'

NV5 cannot create value with this strategy indefinitely, and the market’s optimism (as indicated by a TTM P/E ratio of more than 40) is misguided.

NV5 Holdings (NVEE) is a Florida-based engineering and technical consulting company, and a performer of financial miracles. This is what I mean: According to "Note 4 - Business Acquisitions" of the company's most recent 10-K, NV5 acquired six businesses for a total $77.4 million in 2016. The acquired companies included a California-based infrastructure engineering firm, a California-based bridge and transportation management firm, a Nevada-based engineering and fire protection firm, a Louisiana-based environmental remediation firm, a North Carolina-based industrial health and safety services firm, and a Minnesota-based mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering firm. For the $77.4 purchase price, NV5 received about $6.7 million in net tangible assets (mostly receivables and PPE) and another $33.0 million in identifiable intangible assets (mostly customer relationships and backlog). The remaining $37.7 million was accounted for as goodwill.

So if you're following along so far: NV5 paid approximately two times tangible and identifiable intangible book value for its 2016 acquisitions - a premium that was slightly higher than the company's 2015 acquisitions, which included $12.5 million in net tangible and intangible assets for a total price of $23.0 million. It should be noted that the $77.4 million in assets acquired in 2016 represented almost 36 percent of NV5's total assets at the end of 2016, so these were major acquisitions that made significant contributions to the company's revenue and profits. Now here's where the miracle happens: The market thought so highly of these acquisitions that, in its infinite and infallible wisdom, it awarded NV5 a price-to-book ratio of more than 3 including goodwill. That means the tangible and identifiable intangible assets acquired in 2015 and 2016 as part of NV5's total assets are currently valued at more than six times their appraised value within the last 21 months. Buy something for twice its identifiable value, toss it into a pile, and sell the whole thing to investors for three times what you paid for it? Like I said, miracle. Go forth, and tell of the wonder you have witnessed here today. Hallelujah!

Now, the price-to-book ratio is only one in a seemingly limitless number of ways to evaluate the underlying value of a stock investment, but it points to one of the difficulties of the acquisition-driven growth strategy that NV5 has pursued since 2013. In order to acquire a target company, the acquiring company often must pay a premium over the market value of the company. This overpayment represents the cost of control, and by paying the premium, the acquiring company is actually transferring some of the projected benefits of the acquisition to the sellers of the target company. At this point, business as usual is no longer good enough for the buyer. If the acquiring company does not realize benefits and synergies from the acquisition then the premium payment reduces the company's actual return on investment. If the integration goes really poorly, impairment and restructuring may follow (and, with that, a steep drop in equity value).

Warren Buffett wrote a couple of paragraphs about the phenomenon in his 1992 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. In a characteristic Buffett-ism, he described acquiring companies as princesses looking for frogs to kiss and turn into princes. Unfortunately, the frogs rarely turn into princes - a fact that does not prevent many managers from seeking out more frogs to kiss. Needless to say, these tales rarely end with a "happily ever after."

"But NV5's acquisitions were accretive to EPS!" you say, maybe. This is a tricky subject. Since goodwill -- i.e., the excess payment in an acquisition -- is no longer amortized but simply measured annually for impairment, the hurdle for earnings accretion is lower than it would be if that overpayment was expensed against future earnings. This is a strange thing about the accounting for goodwill: Unless the acquired business absolutely falls apart, who's to say what the acquired company, independent from the consolidating entity, is really worth? I'm sure there's a correct answer according to the scholarly accounting practitioners in our midst, but you don't have to be a crusty Graham-and-Dodd goodwill denier to wonder about the goodwill values carried on many corporate balance sheets. But I digress. Back to the issue of earnings accretion.

The long-term value of an acquisition depends on the acquisition price, the acquiring company's cost of capital and the return achieved on the actual investment. As the endlessly enlightening Aswath Damodaran demonstrates in this 2012 blog post, a deal can be accretive to earnings without actually creating any value for shareholders. In a textbook debt-financed deal, a deal will be accretive to earnings as long as the after-tax earnings of the acquired company are greater than the after-tax interest expense assumed by the acquirer to pay for it. (This does not account for the amortization of acquired intangibles, but let's keep things simple for now.) If, on the other hand, the purchaser finances a deal by issuing its own shares, all that's required for a deal to be accretive to EPS is the acquiring company must trade at a higher P/E ratio than the target. If a company that trades at a 40 P/E acquires a company that trades at a 20 P/E in an all-stock deal, the company will add to earnings per share because the net income added will contribute more to EPS than the shares issued to pay for the deal will reduce it. In other words, accounting earnings are easily manipulated by astute financing decisions.

And this is where NV5 absolutely excels: deal financing. Although one might quibble with the price paid for the acquired companies, one should marvel at the clever way NV5 structures the deals, which often include a combination of cash, seller financing and stock. Consider the 2016 acquisition of CivilSource as a representative example. From NV5's 2016 10-K (linked to above):

The purchase price of this acquisition was up to $11,050, including $5,050 in cash; $3,500 in promissory notes (bearing interest at 3%), payable in four installments of $875, due on the first, second, third and fourth anniversaries of December 6, 2016, the effective date of the acquisition; $1,500 of the Company's common stock (43,139 shares) issued as of the closing date; and $1,000 in cash, payable by January 31, 2018 should CivilSource achieve certain financial metrics for 2017.

You'll notice that $6 million of the total payments in this transaction actually transfer some of the risk of the transaction to the seller. It would be reasonable to assume that the seller demanded greater compensation to assume that risk. It's also worth noting that the shares issued for partial payment are currently worth approximately $2.3 million - a 50 percent return in one year for the seller but not such a good deal for NV5 or its shareholders.

Deals like this obviously require significant cooperation from the acquired company's management and ownership, but I would guess the negotiation goes something like this:

Target: "You want to pay me how much for this company?"

NV5: "[Insert inflated acquisition offer here]."

Target: "And all I have to do is help you finance the deal at 3 percent?"

NV5: "Yep."

Target: "And take a percentage of the payment in your stock?"

NV5: "Uh-huh."

Target: "Where do I sign?"

At this point, I assume hands are shaken vigorously, and everyone goes home in a limousine.

My little bit of snark aside, I should say that I think NV5 Global is a good business in the hands of smart and capable managers. Clearly, CEO Dickerson Wright and his crew have created enormous value for shareholders as the price of the company's common stock has increased nearly tenfold since NV5 went public at a price of $6 per share in early 2013. (That's almost a tenbagger in four years, for all you Peter Lynch fans out there.) It's also clear that NV5's acquisitions have been tactical and industry-specific, and have expanded the productive capabilities of the company - both good strategies for pursuing value-creating acquisitions. My contention, however, is that in its zealous pursuit of growth, NV5 has increasingly overpaid for acquisitions, accumulating greater percentages of goodwill assets while transferring more of the benefits of the acquisitions to the acquired companies. Observe the steady increase in acquired goodwill from NV5's business acquisitions since 2013:

$ thousands

Year Total acquisitions Assets acquired Goodwill acquired % goodwill 2013 3,263 2,014 1,249 38.3% 2014 9,846 5,810 4,036 40.1% 2015 22,998 12,461 10,537 45.8% 2016 77,428 39,727 37,701 48.7% 2017, so far 71,831 31,537 40,294 56.1%

Source: 2014, 2015 and 2016 10-Ks; 2017 Q2 10-Q

This trend does not bode well for future acquisitions.

Something similar can be seen in the company's return on invested capital when it is calculated both with and without goodwill and intangibles as part of invested capital. I prefer to measure ROIC using the framework outlined in the indispensable book Valuation: Measuring and Managing the Value of Companies by Tim Koller, Marc Goedhart and David Wessels, but for the sake of simplicity, I am opting for the more straightforward formula

EBITA * (1-Effective tax rate) / Invested capital

where

Invested capital = Non-cash working capital + PPE, net

I acknowledge that this formula is imprecise and does not properly distinguish between operating and non-operating assets, but both methods reveal the same trends in this case. ROIC including goodwill adds goodwill, acquired intangibles, and accumulated amortization and impairment to the invested capital formula. It is useful for measuring whether or not a company has earned adequate returns on capital with respect to historical acquisition premiums paid. (That money, after all, is part of the acquirer's investment, and came from someone - shareholders, lenders, etc. - who wants a return on it.)

$ thousands

2014 2015 2016 EBITA 9,670 16,323 22,952 EBT 7,969 13,487 18,146 Income tax expense 3,076 4,995 6,539 Effective tax rate 38.6% 37.0% 36.0% EBITA * (1-Effective tax rate) 5,937 10,278 14,681 Net working capital 19,948 51,512 71,603 Non-cash working capital 13,076 28,036 35,937 PPE, net 1,625 3,091 6,683 Invested capital ex goodwill 14,701 31,127 42,620 ROIC excluding goodwill 40.4% 33.0% 34.4% Goodwill and acquired intangibles 16,363 34,046 100,241 Cumulative amort and impair 4,658 7,282 11,831 Invested capital inc goodwill 31,064 72,455 154,692 ROIC including goodwill 19.1% 14.2% 9.5%

Source: 2014, 2015 and 2016 10-Ks

ROIC excluding goodwill indicates outstanding (and reasonably consistent) returns on invested capital, but when ROIC is calculated including the price paid for acquisitions, returns deteriorate considerably. Since NV5 has been highly acquisitive and has not demonstrated a capacity for rapid organic growth (at least according to my interpretation of the vague pro forma disclosures in "Note 4 - Business Acquisitions" of the company's 10-Ks), ROIC including goodwill provides useful insight into the company's return prospects going forward.

For whatever reason, this does not seem to be the perspective of the market as a whole. In fact, NV5's price multiples have expanded dramatically as the company has assumed $72 million in debt and pushed its acquisition game into warp speed. From Morningstar:

2013 2014 2015 2016 TTM Price/Earnings 11.7 18.6 20.4 27.0 44.2 Price/Book 2.1 2.2 2.3 2.5 3.8 Price/Sales 0.5 0.7 1.0 1.5 2.2

If, as certain people are fond of saying, this market is priced for perfection, NV5 is priced for perfection with a side of homemade potato salad. Even if the company successfully integrates and realizes synergies from all of its acquisitions - a tall order on its own - planning, engineering, project management and the other services that the company offers require skilled people on the ground who need to be paid. Yes, the company will save some money by consolidating all of the subsidiaries under its administrative platform, but while gross margins have improved on the income statement, SGA expenses have gone up, negating some of those improvements. On the Q2 2017 conference call, CEO Wright touted the "cross-selling" opportunities available to diversified firms bidding large jobs, but NV5 paid a premium in advance for those opportunities. "A grand don't come for free," as the British hip hop group The Streets said.

It's both easy and difficult to wager against the fortunes of a stock market juggernaut like NV5. On the easy side, the company looks expensive by just about any financial metric - particularly when compared with its peers and competitors, including Aecom Technology (ACM), Jacobs Engineering (JEC), Tetra Tech (TTEK), and Willdan Group (WLDN). From Finviz:

P/E P/B P/S P/FCF NVEE 44.4 3.6 2.2 52.2 ACM 21.9 1.5 0.3 8.0 JEC 31.4 1.7 0.7 12.6 TTEK 24.6 3.0 1.4 29.5 WLDN 23.2 3.4 1.0 54.3 Average 29.1 2.6 1.1 31.3 Average ex NVEE 25.3 2.4 0.9 26.1

It would be reasonable to argue that NV5's TTM earnings and sales are artificially low because they don't incorporate a full year's contribution from the company's latest acquisitions. But even using NV5's own projected 2017 GAAP earnings of $1.62 to $1.76 per diluted share, the company is currently trading at a P/E of somewhere between 32 and 34 - still greater than any company in the comparison.

The market, as the old saying goes, can remain irrational longer than you can remain, yadda, yadda. And momentum, whether up or down, is a force that's not easily steered off its course. For these reasons, I generally do not sell stocks short purely on valuation, and I don't recommend that you do that now. I've tried it in the past with mixed results, but to be honest, I'm not even sure that I have the constitution for short selling. I once read a description of Bill Ackman as the kind of guy who eats nails for breakfast; I like to make myself a latte and eat handfuls of my kids' breakfast cereal.

This does not mean, however, that I won't use a small portion of my portfolio to speculate on the future of companies that I perceive to be overvalued. I like to do this by buying out-of-the-money put option contracts. First, having a few modest put positions provides me with a small insurance policy in the event of a broad market downturn. Second, if my put position goes against me, I have a definable loss, and I can reevaluate the situation and potentially reenter at a better price going forward. I currently own a few out-of-the-money NVEE puts with different strike prices and expiration dates. If options aren't your thing, I'd simply suggest avoiding NVEE altogether.

As I've written previously, I don't hold myself out to be the smart money, and there is always the real and distinct possibility that my opinion is wrong. So it may be with NV5. Maybe it really is the best of the public engineering and technical services firms. Maybe it is capable of unique growth and margins in a competitive, highly fragmented field where contracts are often awarded on the basis of price. Maybe it can continue to acquire aggressively without regard to the accumulation of goodwill, and maybe it can keep its impressive profit machine chugging along with minimal future capital expenditure.

Maybe -- but, in my opinion, that would be a miracle.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NVEE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own NVEE put options with various strike prices and expiration dates.