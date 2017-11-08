5N Plus' (FPLSF) CEO Arjang Roshan on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

5N Plus, Inc. (OTCPK:FPLSF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Jean Mayer - Vice President, Legal Affairs and Investor Relations

Arjang Roshan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Richard Perron - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Nick Agostino - Laurentian Bank Securities

Steven Hatch - National Bank Financial

Operator

[Foreign Language] Good morning. My name is Jessa, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the 5N Plus Third Quarter Earnings Announcement Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Mr. Jean Mayer, Vice President, Legal Affairs and Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Jean Mayer

Thank you. [Foreign Language] Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of the 5N Plus financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. I’m Jean Mayer, Vice President, Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary of the Company and also in charge of Investor Relations.

Before reviewing in more detail our quarter results, I would like to mention that we issued yesterday our financial statements for this period together with our management discussion and analysis. If you have not been able to get a copy of these documents, I invite you to do so by accessing our website at 5nplus.com or the SEDAR website at sedar.com, where these documents are posted.

Earlier, we have also posted on our website a presentation on our quarter result, which you may find helpful during this call. Joining me this morning is Arjang Roshan, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Richard Perron, our Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Roshan, Mr. Perron and I will now be reviewing our financial statements and we will be available afterwards to answer questions during the Q&A period.

During this call, Mr. Roshan, Mr. Perron and I maybe making forward-looking statements, which are subject to the usual cautionary remarks. More specifically, these statements are based on the best estimates available to the company at this time and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a list of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements, please refer to the risk factors described in our management’s discussion and analysis.

In the analysis of our last quarter result, you will note that we used and discussed certain non-GAAP measures, which definitions may differ from those used by other companies. For further information on the use of these non-GAAP measures, please refer to our management’s discussion and analysis.

I would now like to turn the conference to Arjang for a discussion of the quarter results.

Arjang Roshan

Thank you, Jean. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It’s a pleasure to be with you as we go discuss our Q3 results for 2017. I will start with a summary of our activities, and Richard will follow with a review of our financial performance.

Last night, we posted our results for Q3 2017. Our adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA closed at $6.2 million and $6.8 million, with net income of $2.2 million or $0.03 per share. This compares to $6.8 million and $2.1 million for adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA along with a net loss of $4.2 million for the same period last year.

The year-to-date results show a growth of 20% in adjusted EBITDA, as compared to the same period last year. As of year-to-date, net earnings reached $9.8 million or $0.12 per share as compared to $6 million net loss for the same period last year. Year-to-date revenue was 5% lower and year-to-date gross margin was 9% higher as compared to the same period last year.

I would like to take a moment and talk about revenue development and what is happening in the background. Revenue for 5N Plus has two components, a metal or pass-through component and a value added component. The pass-through component can fluctuate and in the past has been larger than the value-added portion, especially when metal prices are high.

The value-added component of revenue is generally independent from metal prices, and is expressed in dollars per unit of products and/or services. This component is heavily influenced by the company’s ability to competitively develop and manufacture materials and technological solutions, which utilize metals as consumables.

In line with our strategic plan 5N21, the company has been focusing on reducing earnings volatility, improving quality of earnings while continuing to grow the company's bottom line performance. To achieve this goal, it has been imperative to grow the value-added component of revenue and its contribution to the total revenue picture.

Over the past quarters, our teams have made tangible progress towards this goal, and I must mention that at the same time the pass-through component of revenue has shrunk with product mix shifting away from those with higher content of metal and modest transformation to those requiring less metal and more transformation.

To make the point clear, [indiscernible] example, where a $1 unit of revenue is replaced by a $0.90 unit of revenue, and the $1 unit is composed of $0.70 in pass-through and $0.30 in value-added, whereas a $0.90 unit is composed of $0.50 in pass-through and $0.40 in value-added.

This example captures the essence of our situation. Our selectivity approach has resulted in divestiture of certain contracts and acquisition of others. Net-net this has resulted in overall growth of value-added revenue as compared to the same period last year.

Historically the company has not provided a figure for revenue, excluding metal content. Given the relative stability of metal prices associated with the basket of metals used by the company and comparable operating costs between this year and last year, total gross margin development can be used as a proxy to monitor this transformation. Additionally, efficiency of capital employed continues to improve across the various businesses as reflected by further improvement in return on capital employed.

All of this being said the drop in total revenue should not be misconstrued as a drop in demand. On the contrary, we see that the non-pass-through component of revenue has grown, and the backlog data supports this statement.

Let us now review the market segments. Within the segment Electronic Materials, the demand for semiconductor material associated with imaging and sensing applications in Q3 2017 significantly outpaced the demand in the same period last year. Nevertheless, this was not enough to fully compensate the reduction in demand for materials associated with LED and renewable energy sectors.

As indicated before, the company has already anticipated a slowdown in demand for materials associated with our renewable energy business. As you may recall, the slowdown is driven by customer related technology changes resulting in plants retooling. As per earlier discussions, we expect this impact to continue for the next several quarters.

As with the LED sector, Q3 2016 demonstrated a pent-up demand situation after a few quarters of stagnation and as such the company’s performance in Q3 2017 is behind the same period last year. This being said, we must mention that the environment in this sector has remained challenging and we expect this to continue for the next several quarters.

In contrast, over the past few quarters we have experienced healthy demand for imaging and sensing materials related to healthcare, security and industrial applications. These markets continue to grow and we are experiencing demand beyond the market’s rate of growth. We believe this demand will continue and as such are in the process of implementing plans to adequately serve these businesses.

I think it would be worthwhile to mention that today 5N Plus is well positioned to provide a portfolio of specialty semiconductor materials and components to various markets across the globe. We believe this position is helping us to diversify and capture other opportunities. A notable progress in this endeavor is the multiyear aerospace contract awarded by the US government based on a competitive process. The contribution for this business starts later in 2018.

Now moving to Eco-Friendly Materials, the demand associated with products related to paint, pigments and alloys were lower in Q3 2017 as compared to the same period last year. These products utilize bulk use of metals with notable impact on revenue. The demand for pharma and cosmetic product remains generally in line with the same period last year. Over the past two years, 5N Plus has been developing the business related to industrial catalysts with emphasis on enhancing the process yield for our customers, and across different industries.

We are encouraged by our penetration in these markets as our rate of growth remained significantly higher than the rate of growth in these markets. This week we announced the completion of product relocation from Wellingborough, U.K. to other facilities within the group. We expect the full positive impact of this activity to materialize in 2018.

In conclusion, we continue to be well on track with respect to delivering the objectives of 5N21 with the first notable milestone being the 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance. We expect Q4 to exhibit a slowdown due to cyclicality effects similar to previous years. This being said, we reaffirm our guidance in line with previous communications, which is the midrange of 21 million to 27 million guidance for adjusted EBITDA.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Richard.

Richard Perron

Good morning, everyone. As communicated by AJ as part of his business coverage, our year-to-date’s results align with 5N21 reflects a circular shift in the modern metal industry. For many years of volume driven business in which we are prepared to accept low prices in order [indiscernible] has undergone a major change in attitudes.

Increasing dividends that return capital and a focus on providing sustainable value without the impact of metal prices are beginning to take precedence over production volume. Moves to improve the product mix were approved in a number of areas, and we will continue to do so in the coming quarters.

Reflected in our backlog figures of the current quarter with a sharp increase of [the yen]. In the quarter, the company further strengthened its balance sheet by reducing net debt by more than $4 million from last quarter, maintaining a high level of liquidity, and executing on its footprint optimization ambition for which benefits are expected on a full run rate basis in 2018.

Now starting with the coverage of revenues and gross margins. During Q3 2017 and year-to-date, revenue decreased by 9% and 5% respectively compared to the same periods of 2016. Although sales volumes were lower in 2017, gross margin, a more relevant metric to measure our performance, as we want to remind all, has improved. The gross margin tracking and average gross margin of 26% after nine months, compared to 22.5% for the same period of 2016.

Now for the operating earnings; EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and net earnings. In Q3 2017, operating earnings rose by $6.2 million from $4.4 million compared to an operating loss of $1.8 million in Q3 of last year, driven mainly by better realized gross margin in 2017, combined with the unfavorable impact from the provision for education and restructuring costs, accelerated amortization charge recorded in Q3 of last year.

For year-to-date 2017, operating earnings increased by $15.8 million and reach $17 million compared to $1.2 million for the corresponding period last year. Impacted by better realized gross margins, moderate price stability for most metals and sustainable demand for its products, EBITDA for year-to-date 2017 increased by $12.1 million to $22.4 million compared to $10.3 million for the same period last year.

For year-to-date ’17, adjusted EBITDA for the Electronic Materials segment increased by $4.5 million to $19.2 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% compared to 25% last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Eco-Friendly Materials segment increased by $0.4 million to $11.3 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10% slightly higher compared to the same period last year. The adjusted EBITDA under corporate year-to-date decreased compared to last year due to greater long-term incentive plans provisions recorded following the important increase in the company’s share price during the period. Their earnings reached $2.2 million in Q3 compared to a net loss of $4.2 million in Q3 of last year.

Net earnings reached $9.8 million in year-to-date compared to a net loss of $6.1 million last year. In 2017, our adjusted net earnings increased by $5.6 million to $7.2 million compared to $1.7 million last year.

For bookings and backlog presented in number of days based on annualized revenues to normalize the impact of commodity prices, we are looking at Q3 of this year versus Q2, backlog as of September reached a level of 178 days of sales outstanding, representing an increase of 43 days compared to the previous quarter. Backlog as of September 30 for the Electronic Materials segment represented 298 days of sales outstanding, and increase of 79 days or 36% over the backlog ended June 30, 2017.

The backlog for the Eco-Friendly Materials represented 113 days of sales outstanding of 19 days or 20% over the backlog ended June 30, 2017.

Bookings for the Electronic Materials segment increased by 68 days from 91 days in Q2 to 159 days in Q3. Bookings for the Eco-Friendly Materials increased by 10 days from 86 days to 96 days.

Comparing Q3 of this year to Q3 of last year, backlog as of September of this year for the electronic materials segment increased by 115 days, and decreased 15 days for the Eco-Friendly Materials segment.

Quickly going through the expenses. Depreciation and amortization expenses in Q3 and year-to-date amounted to $1.8 million and $5.8 million, respectively, compared to $3.7 million and $8.6 million for the same periods of 2016. The decrease is primarily attributed to accelerated depreciation recorded in Q3 of last year following the company’s decision to optimize its footprint.

SG&As for Q3 and year-to-date were $6.1 million and $19.5 million, respectively, compared to $6.6 million and $19.8 million for the same periods of 2016. Litigation and restructuring costs in Q3 of ’17, the company did not recognize any litigation and restructuring costs, while for year-to-date ’17 the company recorded in Q1 an income resulting from contract amendments for securing higher margins in the short term versus higher market share in the downstream business, mitigated by costs related to the termination of non-core commercial activities in the upstream business activities.

In Q3 of last year, the company recorded a provision for the litigation and restructuring costs of $4.9 million, following the company's announcement to consolidate its operations with Wellingborough, U.K. with other sites of the Group, and its operations of Wisconsin and Fairfield during the first half of ’17 into a newly updated [facility]. The company incurred restructuring and severance costs and other facilities costs of $3.5 million.

The company also recorded in Q3 of last year, the litigation of $1 million following initiatives to renegotiate non-favorable purchasing contracts. In addition, for year-to-date ’16, in Q1 of 2016 the company had recorded a non-recurring cost of $1 million for the closure of administrative offices in Europe, as well as certain unfavorable supplied contracts.

Financial expenses and revenues. Financial expenses for Q3 amounted to $1.2 million compared to $1.7 million for the same period last year. Financial expenses for year-to-date ’17 amounted to $5.1 million compared to $5.9 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in financial expenses of $0.8 million is mainly due to lower imputed interest and other interest expenses mitigated by unfavorable foreign exchange, and were [little] when compared to last year.

Income taxes. The company reported net earnings before income taxes of $3.2 million in Q3 and $11.9 million for year-to-date. Income tax expense for Q3 ’17 was $0.9 million and $2.1 million for year-to-date compared to $0.8 million and $1.4 million for the same periods of last year. These amounts were unfavorably impacted since the company do not record the benefit of tax losses incurred during those periods in certain jurisdictions.

Now looking at cash. Cash provided by operating activities amounted to $5.8 million for Q3 compared to $9.4 million for the corresponding period of 2016. The decrease is mainly due to negative variance from working capital changes mitigated by the increase in EBITDA. For year-to-date, cash provided by operating activities amounted to $15.2 million compared to $20.3 million last year for the same reasons mentioned above.

For Q3 2017 cash used in investment activities totaled $1.8 million compared to $1.4 million for the same quarter last year. Cash provided by financing activities amounted to $0.5 million in Q3, compared to nil in Q3 of last year. For year-to-date cash provided by financing activities amounted to $0.1 million compared to cash used of $0.9 million last year. The increase is associated with the net reduction in the amounts drawn under the revolving facility.

At the end of Q3 2017 and Q3 of 2016 the company had no drawdown under its credit facility.

Ending with the coverage of net debt. Net debt after considering cash and cash equivalents decreased by $9 million from $19 million at the end of 2016 to $9.9 million as at September 30, 2017.

So this will conclude the financial coverage. We are ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Foreign Language] [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Nick Agostino from Laurentian Bank Securities, please go ahead.

Nick Agostino

Yes, good morning. I guess first question, first of all, thank you for that commentary with regard to the revenue and deposit and value add very helpful. With regard to the increase in the backlog and can you guys provide colors to what the drivers are for the basis that’s really lined up, is essentially lining with the commentary you provided with regards to electronic materials any [indiscernible]?

Arjang Roshan

Good morning, Nick. So the backlog figured that you’re referring to, I guess to give a additional color without naming customers would be something that is more across the board, it includes a number of customers in there and it encompasses, it is not concentrated let say in any one segment, there are other dimensions to it. I guess that’s as best as I can describe.

Nick Agostino

And can you maybe talk in terms of, are the sectors associated with that in-line with the commentary you provided earlier around imaging and sensing as well as pharma?

Arjang Roshan

Okay. So much of it is in the electronic material segment and if we drill it further down indeed, it lines up with the comments that we’ve made, the semiconductor continues to, and when I talk about semiconductor I’m really taking a pretty broad view of that. I’m talking about engineered materials, I’m talking about semiconductor compounds, intermediaries because the way we’re now building our value chain and I realize we’ve been a bit quiet about this because we’ve been wanting to actually develop further and have some results before talking about it is that we’re diversifying ourselves in terms of industries, in terms of also positioning the value chain. And so, indeed, it lines with the comments that we provided this covers number of industries, it covers a number of products.

I know that knowing some of your questions in the past regarding, I think the renewable segment I’m anticipating I guess your next question in this is that what kind of an influence that has let’s say that, we have kept our ears very close to the announcements in that segment there seems to be some encouraging news. We have remained prudent with respect to that segment because again we’re trying to make sure our forecast or not volatile. So we’ve taken a bit of a vacancy, we’ve made minor adjustments, but again, the backlog is a [indiscernible] of items that are mainly related to the overall semiconductor segment. Just for clarity you should know that certainly from where we stand, we consider much of what we do in renewable also as a part of essentially semiconductor activities.

Nick Agostino

Okay, actually that’s very helpful. The other question more of a big picture, if we look at this year, you guys are doing a good job of optimizing the business, growing the margins and receiving the benefits from that on the EBITDA line, so good to see you that’s been reconfirmed. If I look out to 2021, I believe in the past the guidance from an EBITDA perspective is $40 million, $60 million, if I start to think about how we get, even just low end of that number to be now and then I assume the margin side is largely witnessed here, I believe in the past you talk about new product maybe new metal introductions. My question is how much of getting from where we’re today to getting to just the low end of 2021 is predicated on volume growth around the existing products herein today and how much of that really relies on the metal prices starting to recover then --?

Arjang Roshan

So let me, just to be clear, I think what you’re seeing and I know I might be repeating myself but just allow me. What you’re seeing isn’t just improvements in EBITDA, what you’re seeing is improvements in actually what I’ve tried to emphasize in roads in our value added revenues which means certainly from my advantage point we’re actually growing very select parts of the business. So I think that’s a different, it’s an important distinction to make because it addresses your 2021 question. So let’s now talk about that. Indeed, we’ve given a 2021 guidance of $40 million, $60 million albeit the $40 million more under the organic, let's say current growth initiative succeeding, either 60 million being more not just purely organic but going outside the current initiatives M&A what not.

So, when you look at where we when the plan is designed to where it's supposed to reach, we are basically talking about a 15% growth or there about, my math is correct year-over-year growth. Now, this is it's going not necessarily businesses, it's not going to necessarily be a perfect straight curve 15 year-over-year.

There will be years which our growth will be higher. I think this year's for example I think we are beyond that rate, there might be years that's going to be lower. But the goal is to get there with that rate of growth and we believe that in doing there, there is a number of things we have to do, clearly growing the value added part of our business is going to be instrumental to that.

If we, if you just look at our gross margin figure which I think it's a good measure to use as proxy right now because metal prices are fairly flat. Cost, certainly down to gross margins are fairly comparable to last year. If you use that purely as a proxy, you'll see that we've grown the value added side by about 10%.

So, we believe that will continue to be critical. Now, in addition to that, there will be things we will do from a footprint optimization which we've already majority of that is in play. There will be items that we will bring in terms of best practices within our operations that will also contribute. But the majority, I will tell you, a good chunk of that is a number of these growth initiatives that we're putting into play.

We talked about for example, in semiconductor space that our portfolio continues to be larger in terms of its offering. I think we can make the assumption that that activity is going from primarily being focused maybe in one area with a lot of R&D related activities to one that is being commercialized now. Those R&D activities are beginning to materialize.

There is areas that we within Eco-friendly materials, some of which I can't really get into but some of which we've already put into our statements that we're trying to grow. So yes, there are a number of areas that we are addressing in terms of getting the growth but in addition to that there will be obviously contributions from footprint adjustments and best practices.

Nick Agostino

Okay. That was very helpful. I just want to clarify something. Did you say that your value add side of the business grew by 10%?

Arjang Roshan

What I said is, so we have not historically discussed what is our non-metal based revenue, right? We have not ever given figures to okay, so this how much if you take out X metal, this is our revenue. It's not something we don’t think right now is the best time to do something like that. It's not in the best interest of our shareholders given some of the competitive elements.

So, what we're saying is if but I want to be able to give you, give the analysts or analysts or investors a way to sort of look at what's happening behind the scene on the revenue. So, this is particularly a good time to do it because metals are flat, costs are flat compared to last year flat. And if you look at it from that perspective, the gross margin is playing a proxy.

Well, I would say yes we are in that neighbourhood in terms of our growth.

Nick Agostino

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] your next question comes from the line of Steven Hatch from National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Steven Hatch

Good morning.

Arjang Roshan

Good morning.

Steven Hatch

Just want to see what are some other optimization initiative that the company's looking at with the composition of the Wellingborough facility?

Arjang Roshan

Well, when you look at, when you talk about optimization, there are a number of things that we are doing. If you look at for example our activities in Asia, we believe that in Asia we there are opportunities for improvement for our business. We believe are well to be very frank, our efficacy in that market has not been optimized.

So, we are, we've made some moves in that and we're continuing to improve in that area. If you look at our operations operating activities, we believe within the operations there are still opportunities, our business yield for example in our business is a very key element which we continue to manage to improve.

In terms of some of our activities on upstream, there is we believe there is quite a bit of opportunity there in terms of optimizing. We think that we will be able to really leverage some of our competencies that had existed in our business and apply it in the upstream side of the business to leverage those assets and leverage those capabilities and extract more value.

The metal part of our business is I would say it's shrinking. This being said it's still a fairly significant part of our cost of goods sold. And so, if we're able to optimize it further, there is definitely some improvements that could be had there.

Steven Hatch

Okay. Then just on follow-up to that. On the Eco-friendly market business. I know that with the selective approach on margin has been improving over the quarters. I just want to get a sense is to think there is a potential for even further margin improvements or is this kind of an optimal level of play at this point?

Arjang Roshan

I think it is fair to assume that much of that work has been completed. Eco-friendly was in terms of margin optimization was the low hanging fruit. A number of products in there were low hanging fruit. And I would tell you the majority of that fruit has been picked off the trees, there are other additional fruits, yes, but they are probably further up the tree and may or may not pick them.

Within Eco-friendly, we also have some growth initiatives. Again we when the time is right, we will certainly discuss them but we brought one forward which is which we're making a bit of a foray into this sort of an industrial catalyst business where we are working with our customers, helping them improve their yields. And it covers different industries.

We've made some progress, it wasn’t notable I would say because we're growing higher than the rate of the market and growth. We have mentioned it this time and now we continue to count on this trajectory.

Steven Hatch

Okay, that's good. And finally, I just want to get a sense of maybe the level of the debt that the company's targeting. I know that VNP I think did you know a great job in terms of decreasing debt. Do you think there's a chance to maybe on there's a chance for further taking on debt and then before future growth initiatives maybe in the future?

Richard Perron

Yes. No, obviously we have room for debt if but if we do so it's because we feel it it's going to be opportunistic to accelerate growth. At this point in time for most of our growth initiatives we believe we can finance those by our own cash flow. But as you know we have a many on our plate that we're investing time into it and looking forward to execute one of those in the coming quarters here.

So, that will be more appropriate for such exercise rather than financing the current growth initiatives we have for which we believe we can finance those mostly from our own internally generated cash.

Steven Hatch

All right, I'll leave it at that. Thank you, so much.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I turn the call back over to the presenters.

Arjang Roshan

Okay. So, we thank you all for attending this morning's call. And we look forward to speaking with you in February of next year for the presentation of our year-end results. So, thank you again, and have a great day. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call, you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.