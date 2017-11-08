Small-Cap Dividends Yielding More Than Their Debt

It's time for portfolio managers and individuals to start thinking about making their portfolios more defensive. Traditionally, that would mean shifting some of your allocation to fixed income and away from equities. However, considering fixed income rates are still offering sub-optimal returns and may be highly sensitive to price risk in a rising rate environment, where should investors turn? The answer may lie in small-cap dividend-paying stocks. Buying low volatility dividend-paying stocks at discounted prices offers a downside cushion with the opportunity for price appreciation. One strategy that offers such opportunity is seeking out companies paying dividends at higher rates than investors can receive from investing in that same company's debt. Five stocks who are currently displaying such a relationship and warrant further consideration for investment are:

Company Dividend Yield Payout Ratio Debt Yield Maturity Year Cusip Avista Corp. (AVA) 2.73% 71.02% 2.69% 2022 05379BAP2 Aircastle (AYR) 4.38% 45.14% 3.65% 2023 00928QAP6 Valley National Bancorp (VLY) 3.81% 64.07% 3.53% 2023 919794AB3 Domtar Corp. (UFS) 3.56% 59.43% 3.21% 2023 919794AB4 B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) 5.71% 119.26% 4.64% 2025 05508RAE6

Valuation

Current market conditions and the state of the US political climate should be causes for great concern. First, record high stock prices and valuations must be justified by continued earnings growth. So far, the trend has been one in which growth in stock prices has outpaced expected growth in earnings. Otherwise known as P/E expansion. Another way of looking at this is investors have been willing to pay a premium that is increasing at a faster pace than companies are expected to grow their earnings. For the S&P 500, this pattern has persisted since mid-2013 with only short-lived periods of reversion.

While P/E expansion is not out of the ordinary, it does tell us something important - that at least in part, returns are not just explained by a company doing better but also by the fact that subsequent buyers are simply willing to pay more than previous ones. If the trend continues, you may reach an inflection point where you will be buying at prices that offer zero to limited returns. This is why return expectations from Wall Street for next year range between 0% and 5%.

When these conditions are met with increased uncertainty or decreased confidence, you can easily see stock prices gap down as investors would not be willing to pay as high a premium for the same level of earnings. Think of the 2011 debt ceiling crisis, where P/Es contracted from a high on the year of 16.5 in February, to a low of 13.5 by late summer when the issue of the debt ceiling was resolved. Today, we have a Shiller PE sitting right around 30, the highest level since the dotcom bubble burst and higher than levels leading up to the 2008 financial crisis.

Source: Free Stock Charts, Stock Quotes and Trade Ideas - TradingView

Fast forward to today. Increasing political risk, because of special counsel investigations, is raising the level of uncertainty. When considered with high valuations, I believe 2018 is going to be a bumpy ride susceptible to a significant price shock, especially if bad news continues to bear fruit. First, if more indictments are rolled out we are certain to see more volatility as the assumption may be that the investigation is getting closer to the president. And, if the investigation does reach the President, the resulting effect on the market could be disastrous. Feel free to look at market reactions during White House scandals here.

Second, none of this can be a positive for advancing the President's agenda, i.e. tax cuts. If Trump is entirely innocent, the cloud of the investigation is still overhead, and the President is losing friends in the Senate, not making new ones. Full disclosure, I hold the belief that tax cuts continue to be priced into the market. A reduction in the corporate tax rate would directly benefit company's bottom lines and may in part explain the reason for paying such high multiples. (The other reason obviously being that bonds are still relatively more expensive than stocks.) We have not seen a significant correction since the election rally, and if investors lose confidence in tax cuts, then P/E contraction can soon follow.

Dividends

Low interest rates have proven to be a very favorable environment for dividend-paying stocks. The Fed Model, which compares the dividend yield on S&P500 stocks to the 10-year Treasury rate, has helped at least some validate why to overweight equities. However, this can be misleading as two entirely different risk profiles are being compared. Still, this should not take away from the idea that dividend payers offer better opportunity in a low rate environment.

Instead, we will compare strategies from the same universe of stocks. In order to maintain continuity for comparing "strategies" I looked at the following indices: S&P 500, S&P 500 Bond Index, and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats. Looking over the last 10 years, not only have dividends outperformed but they have also been superior on a risk-adjusted basis.

A quick description of the latter two. (Data as of 9/29/17)

S&P 500 Bond Index

Debt must be issued by a member of the S&P 500

Coupon types include fixed, zero, step-up, and fixed-to-float

Average Rating, BBB+

Average Coupon, 4%

Average Maturity, 10.36 Years

S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats

Constituents must be members of the S&P 500

Inclusion requires companies to have increased dividends every year for the last 25 years

Equal Weighted

Median Market Cap, $33 Billion

Yield, 2.42%

Annualized Return (10yrs) Annualized Risk (10yrs) Risk-Free Rate (10Yr Treasury) Sharpe Ratio S&P 500 7.44 15.14 2.42 0.33 S&P 500 Bond Index 5.64 5.61 2.42 0.57 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats 10.61 14.07 2.42 0.58

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices

It's important not to forget risk here. Simply owning the S&P Index would have forced you to take unnecessary risk. If we think about buying the S&P Index as an investment decision today, not only will you be taking unnecessary risk but you are also buying in at a record high valuation. The data suggests that when it comes to the S&P 500, equally weighting dividend payers with a long history of increasing their payouts have outperformed on a risk-adjusted basis.

In a low rate environment, instilled since the 2008 crisis, this makes perfect sense. For one, established companies with consistent operating margins can easily improve their value by reducing their cost of capital (ignoring buybacks). These companies, in general, have lower levels of uncertainty about returns their business can generate. On the flip side, growth companies have the same access to cheap capital but have more uncertainty in new capital projects and therefore more risk.

Secondly, when it comes to capital allocators deciding where to move money the tradeoff favors dividend payers by far. When you get similar yields from a company's dividends relative to its debt, then owning the dividend with the upside potential of the stock price becomes increasingly attractive relative to the debt of the company and its risk of principal repayment. After all, you are still taking the same business risk. And unless you are worried about the company liquidating, then being in a higher position in the capital structure isn't much to your benefit. The last component is you need dividend payments to continue. For companies who are maintaining margins and reducing costs of capital, this is less of a problem.

Small Cap Offers Value

While dividend stock opportunities may be presenting themselves in the large-cap space, we believe there is more to be uncovered and at deeper discounts in small cap. First, lower rates will prove to be even more beneficial for small-cap dividend companies than those in the large-cap arena. The benefit of refinancing debt in the high yield market has been greater than that in the investment grade universe. (I have used the yield on BB-rated bonds as a measurement for yield on small-cap companies' debt.) Consider how spreads in each asset class have changed since the financial crisis. The BAML High Yield BB OAS Spread peaked at 1,463 bps and has narrowed to just 207 bps (as of 11/3/17), a difference of 1,256 bps. Meanwhile, BBB OAS Spread changed from 801 bps to 132 bps, a move of 669 bps, over the same time period. In similar fashion, the savings on cost of capital should allow for dividend-paying companies with steady operating models to warrant our attention.

Second, earnings growth has tracked more closely to price growth over the last decade (S&P 600), indicating the asset class trades closer to fair value. By looking at forward earnings, we can compare a company's expected earnings (including growth expectations) to current prices. Looking at forward earnings compared to the yield on BB-rated bonds is also revealing. Since the 2008 crisis, forward earnings yields and yields on BB-rated bonds seem to be showing an equivalent risk-return trade-off. In other words, the tradeoff in small-cap stocks and bonds is being perceived as equally risky. (Our indifference in capital structure holds true here).

Strategy to Consider

Putting it all together, there should be an opportunity to buy small-cap dividend payers at attractive values. In a low rate environment, dividend payers have outperformed the index for large-cap stocks. A similar strategy for small-cap equities can prove to be effective. While the asset class has a long trend of price increases corresponding to earnings, it's also pricing risk similarly for stocks and bonds. If a particular small-cap name has an earnings yield greater than its own bonds yield, you may have uncovered a mismatch in how risk is being priced into its stock versus its bond. Since dividends are paid from earnings, uncovering companies whose dividend yield is equal to or greater than its own bonds yield could offer a deeply discounted opportunity. Companies who can continue to pay the dividend should bottom out at such levels as their bonds are not observing any additional business risk. For your portfolio, buying companies at these prices could mean compounding dividends with a high yield and price reversion to a level where the earnings yield will again correspond with its own bond yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AYR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.