Brighthouse Financial: Why The Stock Is Down After A Solid Q3

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) reported the first quarterly set of results following its spin-off from MetLife (MET). It was a noisy quarter for the company due to a number of one-offs related to the separation. BHF reported a 3Q net loss of $7.87 per share, which was largely affected by a non-cash tax expense of $1.073bn. Excluding one-offs, Brighthouse would have delivered a 3Q EPS of $2.45, above consensus estimate of $2.15. The company’s book value per share (excluding accumulated other comprehensive income) came in at a higher-than-expected $104.01.

To be fair, the earnings beat was largely driven by the company’s Run-off division, which is a non-core segment that includes products which BHF is not actively selling. With that being said, the company’s core operating trends were mainly in line with expectations. Annuity sales grew by 8% on both a quarterly and annual basis. The Shield Level Selector, a single premium deferred index-linked annuity product, remains the company’s flagship product. Its sales increased by 67% q/q and 15% y/y in Q3.

However, despite higher-than-expected earnings and in-line operating trends, the stock has fallen by 10% since the results. What are the reasons behind such a sharp sell-off? In this article, we argue that the sell-off was triggered by technical factors that will not affect the company’s fundamentals. As such, there is a buying opportunity, especially given that Brighthouse offers one of the most attractive risk/reward ratios in the US Financials space.

Lower RoE guidance

Several analysts have suggested that the reason behind the sell-off is a lower RoE target. Indeed, on the conference call, Brighthouse reduced its RoE guidance from 9% to around 8%. However, it is important to note that the lower guidance was due to a higher-than-expected equity base rather than lower earnings.

As such, we believe it should not be viewed as a negative. BHF has limited reporting history as a standalone entity, and, apparently, even the company itself finds it difficult to estimate and predict all the movements in its equity base. Importantly, the company’s CEO said that the lower guidance was basically a true-up and investors should not expect any more true-ups like that going forward.

Suneet Kamath: Yes. Thanks. I wanted to come back to the ROE target. Yes, I think you had said that maybe equity is a little bit higher than where you thought it would be, but just looking sequentially, we were at $14.5 billion I think last – you know, the June quarter and now we're at $12.5 billion. So where did you think that you'd end up? What was in the plan I guess? Anant Bhalla: We're around the 8% area as we mentioned, because we're at $12.5 billion of equity. That's sort of out of the gate, post separation where we ended up. We had a pro forma around $12.170 billion and we ended up around $12.5 billion for some beneficial items related to separation. And now from here on, it's how net income performs. Suneet Kamath : Okay. Eric Thomas Steigerwalt : So I would just add, it's Eric. It's basically a true-up, right. I mean, we had projections and now we know what it is and so it's sort of reset the starting ROE from about 9-ish that we were talking about in August to now 8-ish. And obviously there won't be any more true-ups like that.

In other words, it is highly unlikely that the updated guidance triggered such a sharp decline in the stock.

The VA funding level

Some argue that investors are disappointed by the assets above variable annuity funding level, which was flat on a sequential basis. As a reminder, the company’s variable annuity business has a floor level of capital known as CTE95. According to Brighthouse, the CTE95 level is defined as the assets required over the life of a product in the average of the worst 5% of future market scenarios.

The company’s variable annuity assets above CTE95 remained at $2.3bn in Q3 and, according to some analysts, that may have disappointed the market, given that consensus had expected an increase in assets above CTE95 on the back of favorable equity markets.

However, it is worth noting that the CTE95 requirement came in at $6.3bn in Q3, up from $6b in the prior quarter, driven by the company’s annual actuarial review. Additionally, US Treasury yields, another driver of the CTE95, were flat on a q/q basis. Clearly, yields are notoriously hard to predict, however most economists expect the 10-year yield to increase from its current levels. That would have a positive impact on the company’s assets above CTE95 and hence it would increase the company’s capital cushion.

So what is the reason?

On October 23, we informed ‘Banking on Financials’ subscribers that MetLife would most likely divest its remaining stake in Brighthouse through an exchange offer. We argued that it would be effectively a new buyback program and hence it would be positive for MetLife and negative for Brighthouse. As a reminder, following the spin-off, MET owns a 19% stake in BHF.

On November 1, MetLife officially announced that it does intend to divest its remaining ownership in BHF through an exchange offer for MetLife common stock during 2018. Importantly, in 2008, MetLife did an exchange offer to dispose its stake in Reinsurance Group of America (RGA). MetLife offered its shareholders to exchange their shares for shares of RGA.

MetLife, Inc. announced today that it has commenced an offer to its stockholders to exchange all or some of their shares of MetLife common stock for 29,243,539 shares of class B common stock of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated. This offer is being made in connection with the companies’ June 2, 2008 announcement of MetLife’s intent to split-off substantially all of its 52% interest in RGA. In the exchange offer, tendering stockholders will exchange their shares of MetLife common stock for shares of RGA class B common stock at a 10% discount to the per-share value of RGA class B common stock. For each $1.00 of MetLife common s3tock accepted in the exchange offer, the tendering stockholder will receive approximately $1.11 of RGA class B common stock. This exchange offer is subject to a limit of 1.3071 shares of RGA class B common stock for each share of MetLife common stock.

Given the RGA offer, it is reasonable to expect that BHF shares will be offered at a discount. In fact, there is anecdotal evidence suggesting that, as a result of the announcement, several hedge funds have opened a pairs trade with MetLife on the long side and Brighthouse on the short side. Some traders even expect that MetLife will offer an exchange ratio of 1:1. That is pure speculation at this stage, but this rumor is circulating on the market.

Without any doubt, the announced offer is a major overhang on the stock, especially given that the shares will be most likely offered at a discount. That being said, while it is a short-term negative, it will not affect BHF’s operating trends and its overall fundamental position. As such, we view the sell-off as a great buying opportunity for value investors.

Finally, it is worth noting that sell-side analysts remain bearish on the company. As noted in a prior article on BHF, we have a suspicion that if MetLife had separated Brighthouse via an IPO, the sell-side would have been more bullish. Here is what Citigroup’s (C) analysts said:

Following the 3Q:17 earnings result, we have lowered our FY 2018 EPS estimate from $9.15 to $8.85. In addition, we would note that BHF lowered its ROE guidance from ~9% to ~8%, with management attributing this downward revision largely to higher-than-expected equity post-separation.

It is important to note that Citi's analysts have a Sell rating on BHF. Surprisingly, even if we take into account Citi’s bearish EPS estimates, Brighthouse will be trading at just a 6.5x forward P/E. Frankly, it has been a long time since a sell-side analyst rated a 6.5x P/E stock with a sell.

Bottom line

Brighthouse still needs to build capital to increase its assets above the CTE95 level. As such, although the company does target a 50-70% payout ratio by 2020, it will not likely pay a dividend or start a buyback in the near term. That remains a concern for income-oriented investors. With that being said, the post-Q3 sell-off represents a great buying opportunity for value investors. With a 6.5x forward P/E and a number of catalysts, Brighthouse Financial offers one of the most attractive risk/reward ratios in the US Financials space.

