Are Batteries Tesla's Achilles' Heel?

In a recent video clip on Bloomberg Technology titled "Why Electric Cars Aren't Taking Over Yet," Bloomberg summarizes the problems as follows:

1) Low gas prices give little incentive to make the switch.

2) Lithium batteries will remain expensive until 2030.

3) Customers are put-off by long recharging times.

4) It will take until 2039 for new sales of EVs to equal 60% of total new vehicles sales.

This short clip released back in August is spot on. The one point I think they missed is the shortage of recharging stations.

I believe solid-state lithium-ion batteries will be the next major innovation in the development and deployment of EVs. Despite global sales of 2 million EVs in 2016, ICE sales still exceeded 92 million. Solid-state batteries could be a major factor in speeding up our conversion to an EV society and away from the polluting ICE environment of today.

There are huge advantages to solid-state technology. First, the batteries are higher capacity. Meaning you could get the same range from a smaller battery or a lot more range in a battery sized like today's Li-Io battery packs. Current liquid chemical Li-Io batteries are flammable and create a lot of heat. For use in cars, this means cooling systems to remove or dissipate the heat being generated which adds weight.

In an article on Wired here, it is believed the life cycle of solid-state batteries could be 5 times that of today's Li-Io batteries. Back in August 2014, Sakti3, a Michigan startup battery technology firm, announced it was "approaching a point where it could produce a battery with twice the density of current batteries at a fifth the cost." A solid-state battery would likely be non-flammable and, in theory, would charge faster. Dyson, who announced in September it is developing its own electric car, acquired Sakti3 in 2015. That is the same year Dyson formed a team to begin work on an electric car.

Fortune magazine reported the news in September 2014 here and concluded that "such a battery could give us the first $25,000 mass-market electric car, with a driving range that would please most customers."

Impacts of new technology on automakers

While there would no doubt be design changes to implement new battery technology, everyone except the innovators would be affected equally. So whether Toyota Motor (TM) or Dyson Group is the first out with the technology, it would eventually spread to all of the battery builders through licensing agreements. The new batteries would then be incorporated into new vehicle designs.

What would be affected would be resale values of vehicles with the older technology. Banks and leasing firms holding open lease contracts could be hit hard by lowered resale values much greater than anticipated.

This is where Tesla, Inc.'s (TSLA) "ship" could be capsized. Tesla not only has links to residual value guarantees on leases, but they have residual guarantees on purchases as well. Bill Maurer's recent article pointed out that Tesla currently has over $2 billion in resale value guarantees on the balance sheet. Current Tesla vehicles would become the equivalent of carbureted "straight-six" engines vs. fuel-injected, turbo-charged modern engines.

Their desirability would plummet virtually overnight. On top of residual losses would be losses to the value of existing inventory of both new and used Teslas. We could be talking as much as another $1 billion. That is based on existing excess inventory being somewhere between my current number of 6,648 units just since Q3 2016 and other estimates of thousands more of excess unsold inventory going back as far as 2014. All of these vehicles could suffer huge losses in value.

It would get even more complicated for Tesla since they are not just the buyer of batteries but the builder of them as well. Not only would they have to solve the vehicle redesign issue, they would have to acquire the licensing for the solid-state technology and redesign the entire Nevada Gigafactory. Meaning that for an unknown amount of time, all production would have to be greatly scaled back or halted altogether.

Conclusion

As my readers already know from my past articles as far back as July 5th here, it has long been my opinion that Tesla has painted itself into a corner with BEV technology and more importantly one single battery design. It is also my opinion that the reasons other automakers have seemingly been dragging their feet on EV development and deployment are two-fold.

First, as surveys have shown, only 30% of buyers would consider an EV and only about 65% get interested at retail price parity. Today, we are nowhere near that point yet. It is going to take much better technology than exists today to reach price parity.

Second, and I believe most importantly, automakers fear trapping themselves into an infant technology that could see rapid changes and advancements given the level of government involvement towards EV deployment. Outside of China, people cannot be forced to buy something. They must be willing to make the change. For the mass-market to consider the inconvenience of charging and range limitations, the industry will need to make it worthwhile to their wallets. Getting the pricing of EVs down under comparable ICE choices could well be the deciding factor.

So for Tesla, the question becomes how damaging would the existing guarantees be to the balance sheet? How costly would the technological conversion be in the end? Is it even achievable given Tesla's available resources?

Musk has ignored or disparaged any discussion of alternate power sources replacing current battery technology. Is that a wise way for a CEO to evaluate risks? Is Elon Musk so pre-occupied solving the immediate problems he cannot see the far greater one(s) lurking just up ahead?

