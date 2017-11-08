Apple Positions Itself For More Services Growth



More happy iPhone X customers

Apple's Post-Earnings Pop Powers Top Names Portfolio

Each week since June 8th, we've been sharing our top 10 names with our Marketplace subscribers. Apple (AAPL) was one of our top 10 names on June 8th, and after its post-earnings pop, it's now doubled the performance of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) since, making it the sixth-best performing stock in our June 8th cohort. It's also helped drive our top names portfolio from June 8th higher. We elaborate below, but first we offer a few comments on Apple's business.

Apple Successfully Segments The Smart Phone Market...

This is a point the Lex column of the Financial Times made over the weekend (paywalled here). After noting the $999 price of the iPhone X, Lex pointed out Apple's presence at lower price points:

With the X added to the mix, analysts' estimates for iPhone ASPs (average selling prices) in 2018 are in a wide range, with some expecting a jump to almost $800. Yet Apple's real trick is cleverer than just selling expensive phones. It is selling much cheaper ones, too. Part of the quarter's success was doubling revenues in India, where the $350 iPhone SE is popular.

The FT didn't mention it there, but Apple's price points extend lower if you're willing to buy older models, and lower still if you're interested in a display model. While we were waiting for the Genius Bar at our local Apple Store last Thursday, we overheard one associate answer another's question about the cost of a display model of an iPhone 7: $149.

... Which Drives Services Revenues

This is another point the same Lex column emphasized, pointing out that the App store and Apple Music already account for 16% of Apple's revenues, advising:

Put iPhones into the hands of as many people as possible at whatever they are willing to pay.

On Twitter, Cheddar put Apple's services revenue in perspective, comparing it to the total revenues for Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NFLX):

And Apple isn't resting on its laurels when it comes to services.

Another Way Apple Is Driving Services Revenue

Starting last year, Apple has taken a more creative approach in its App Store. We noted last year that it had started offering developers search ads within the store. Another change was allowing for recurring in-app subscriptions for all apps, something that formerly was limited to apps for media outlets such as magazines. And now, as Genady Okrain shared on Twitter on Monday, app developers will be able to offer introductory pricing for their subscriptions, including making them free:

Anything that lowers the barriers to a customer trying a new app subscription is promising for Apple's future services revenues. It also sounds promising for app developers, and it's something we may take advantage for a future update of the Portfolio Armor iOS app.

Our Sixth Best Stock Since June 8th

As we mentioned above, Apple was one of our top 10 names which we presented to subscribers in this post on June 8th. Since then, it's doubled the performance of the market, as represented by SPY:

That makes it our sixth-best performing stock from our June 8 cohort, which also included Align Technology (ALGN), Nvidia (NVDA), Illumina (ILMN), Netflix (NFLX), and LuluLemon (LULU).

Taking into account our four picks that have done worse than Apple since then, MercadoLibre (MELI), Electronic Arts (EA), Straight Path Communications (STRP), and Priceline (PCLN), the average performance of our top 10 names since June 8th has been 14.85%.

Powering Our June 8th Top Names Portfolio

This was our top names portfolio presented in the same post to subscribers on June 8th. The idea here was to maximize the expected return for someone with $1,000,000 to invest who was unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 9% over the next six months. Based on those parameters, this is what Portfolio Armor presented us with.

And here's how that portfolio has performed since - note the most recent bump, which came after Apple's earnings release last Thursday:

That performance is, incidentally, net of hedging and trading costs.

A Closing Thought For Crash Predictors

We were going to write "Cassandras" instead of "crash predictors" there, but were reminded that the Cassandra from Greek mythology was accurate in her prophecies of doom. In recent years, crash predictors haven't been so accurate. To pick a random example, consider this article from September of 2015 which argued that "valuations and momentum suggest this could be an awful time to invest." Since that article was published, the market has climbed nearly 38%.

With that in mind, our closing thought for crash predictors is to stop trying to predict crashes and instead position yourselves so you can profit from the bull market while it continues but are prepared for a crash when it comes. Our top names portfolio above, which includes a hedged position in Apple, illustrates a way of doing that. Although its return so for of 8.65% lags the 14.85% performance of our unhedged top names, it's competitive with SPY's 6.19% return over the same time frame and comes with the assurance of knowing its drawdown risk is strictly limited to a 9% decline. Peace of mind, while participating in the upside.