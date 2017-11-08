Bitcoin: Position For Upcoming Risks

Few stories in the financial markets have been as intricate and inexplicable as the bullish moves seen in the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC), which has recently rallied back toward its record highs. Without sounding too self-congratulatory, this is exactly the move we were anticipating as the sell-off generated by China’s reluctance to accept initial coin offerings (ICOs) and the trading of digital currencies as done little to dissuade markets. If anything, it seems to have strengthened investor resolve in ways that have all-but-solidified Bitcoin’s position as a long-term market asset. Needless to say, this is a controversial investment topic. But what is less controversial is the reality that GBTC has posted of nearly +92% since we made our initial call in the middle of Sepetmber. This alone should halt any arguments about whether or not GBTC is a ‘valid’ asset for speculators. That said, there are some potential risks coming for anyone that is considering entering into new long positions in GBTC. Our stance is that it is best to wait until after the Segwit2x hardfork decisions on November 16th are made public before building any new exposure in these assets.

For all intents and purposes, the decision by the Chinese government to halt trading in cryptocurrency assets should have been much more problematic. China is the world’s second largest economy, with annual GDP of $11.2 trillion and a population of nearly 1.4 billion people. The decisive nature of these legislative maneuvers has kept many potential investors out of the mix and this is something that should have led to price declines that were much more massive than what was actually seen. But it was our belief that these decisions would do little to deter the enthusiasm that has been seen in the rest of the world, as markets are still clearly looking for alternatives to the traditional safe havens seen in assets like US dollar, gold, and the S&P 500.

On a year-to-date basis, the performance of GBTC has been nothing short of mind-blowing. Its gains of roughly +660% can be viewed in context of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) which has posted returns of less than +16% in what is broadly considered to be a bull market. At the same time, the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) is actually showing losses of nearly -7% for the period. This type of activity truly puts GBTC in a class of its own and if you are an investor that can pay attention to detail by structuring your positions accordingly in what can be a highly volatile market, supreme opportunities can be identified. This ultimately means identifying potential risks that may be looming on the horizon, and this the case of GBTC these risks could be coming sooner rather than later. Specifically, the Segwit2X fork scheduled for November 16th could be enacted in an attempt to improve the transaction capabilities for the cryptocurrency. But a successful outcome here is far from being a sure thing and negative surprises here could create more downside volatility than anything that was generated by the news from China. This is largely because it will determine the market’s view of the cryptocurrencies themselves, rather than a singular (and possibly temporary) banning of trade in an individual country.

Bitcoin Trust Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com



It must be remembered that GBTC does not trade in lock-step with the market’s valuation of each Bitcoin, and the recent moves above the 900 levels puts a test of the all-time highs clearly into focus. But given the proximity of this strong resistance level (and the upcoming fundamental events on November 16th), it makes little sense to begin establishing positions at current levels. But this still does not deter the longer-term outlook. A key point here is that Japan actually started accepting Bitcoin as a legal currency earlier this month, and it is this type of official asset validation that should keep the cryptocurrencies afloat in the months, quarters, and years to come. Does this mean that every market participant must agree with this perceived validity? Of course not. But, at this stage, we are well past the point where GBTC and its smaller cryptocurrency alternatives can be ignored. Dips should be viewed as opportunities to buy in GBTC.



Disclosure: I am/we are long GBTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.