CSS Industries' (CSS) CEO Chris Munyan on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, my name is Virgil, I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the CSS Industries Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Chief Financial Officer, John Roselli.

John Roselli

Good morning, and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss CSS Industry's second quarter results for fiscal year 2018 and our outlook for the balance of the year. With me today is our Chief Executive Officer and President, Chris Munyan.

During the course of this call we will be providing certain forward-looking information. We ask you to look at yesterday's press release and read through the forward looking cautionary statements that we've included there.

In addition, we will use certain non-GAAP measures in our discussion this morning and we ask you to read through the sections of our press release that address the use of these items. The press release and related tables can be found on the Investor Relations portion of our website at cssindustries.com. Now let me turn the call over to Chris for some opening comments

Chris Munyan

Thanks, John. Good morning everyone. Our second was another challenging quarter for us. We began the quarter with solid months in July and August, but then the hurricanes hit in Texas and Florida and impacted our September sales. Store traffic was heavily impacted in those areas. In addition, we saw customers ship $5 away from discretionary goods like ours, to critical goods needed to support the recoveries.

Overall, our sales ended flat with the prior year, excluding the call, our sales declined 7% year-over-year, following a 9% decline in Q1. We expected a decline in our seasonal business this year based on customer commitments and program changes, we're not expecting such little local sales in our celebrations or craft businesses.

Quarter strengthened in an October, but we believe some of the sales we lost in quarter two will not be fully recovered. From an income and adjusted EBITDA perspective, the decline in volume coupled with the mix of sales impacted our profitability. Our adjusted gross margins were down 110 basis points compared to the prior year quarter.

One of the highlights of the quarter and so far, this year has been the reduction of working capital as we focus on driving down inventory levels and managing our working capital tightly. For six months, our primary working capital which is receivables plus inventory less payables are down over $10 million from last year, significantly reducing our cash usage at the peak of our seasonal needs.

Now, I’d like to spend a few minutes on Simplicity which is acquired last Friday. A key component of our strategy is to strengthen and grow our portfolio in the core markets we serve which is craft, celebrations and seasonal and Simplicity is the perfect for us. It serves the same markets primarily craft and mainly the same customers with strong complementary brands such as Simplicity with patterns, rights [indiscernible]. We also significantly strengthen our position in home selling and home decorative trims, Simplicity also gives us access to new product categories such as kid craft which is a large in growing market.

In additional to the complementary fit from a product and customer perspective, we see significant synergies in bringing the two companies together, these synergies are in the areas of product development, operations, distribution and licensing and information technology. We’re conservatively projecting $4 million to $5 million of annualized synergies by the end of year three.

Let me turn it over to John who will review the financials in detail.

John Roselli

Thanks, Chris. I’ll start by reviewing our sales performance by category and then move through the rest of the P&L to the balance sheet, cash flow and liquidity. Net sales in the quarter were $101.4 million, as Chris mentioned which was flat with the prior year, [tails] from McCall which acquired last December contributed $7.7 million in the quarter, excluding McCall, net sales decline 6.9%.

Looking at our sales by category seasonal net sales were $49.5 million in the quarter down 10% from the prior year, the decline was primarily driven by lower Christmas sales as we experience buy downs and program losses in several product categories. As mentioned on the prior call, our customer commitments are known well in advance and the year-over-year decline was expected although the timing can shift a bit between quarters.

In our celebrations category, net sales were $31.7 million in the quarter a decrease of 8.7% compared to the prior year, the decline was mostly due to lower replenishment sales of infant, journals, social stationary are and industrial wholesale products, this category was heavily impacted by weaker store traffic and the recent weather events that Chris mentioned earlier.

In addition, our sales at a few customers particularly in the infant and journal categories are not performing as well as the expected. We expect year-over-year growth in this category overall for the quarter, but as we mentioned our sales were down.

Looking ahead, we do expect stronger sales in the second half driven by increase placements of trim package products and all occasion cards at two of our large customers.

In the craft category, sales were $20.2 million in the quarter an increase of 75% over the prior year excluding sales from McCall, our net sales increased 13.7% compared to the prior year despite being impacted by the hurricanes here as well. The increase was primarily due to a ribbon reset at a large customer as we expected as well as improved shipping performance compared to the prior year quarter. We expect continued organic growth in this category for the balance of the year.

Moving down to P&L, our gross income on a GAAP basis was $26.7 million in the quarter compared to $31.6 million last year. Gross margin was 26.3% compared to 31.2% in the prior year. As we noted on our last earnings call, our gross income has been impacted by the accounting treatment of the patterns inventory we acquired with the McCall acquisition.

GAAP rules required us to value this inventory at fair value meeting the selling price to end customers less than any discrete selling cost. This resulted in a $19.7 million noncash bargain purchase gain at the time of the acquisition. The inventory we acquired will sell through with the stepped-up cost, resulting in no gross profits. This will drag down our profitability on a GAAP basis. To provide investors with a normalized view of profitability, we are adding back this step-up amount to our gross income to reflect the true profitability of these products.

Our adjusted gross income on that net basis was $30.5 million, which was down $1.1 million from the prior year. Adjusted gross margin was 30.1% compared to the 31.2% in the prior year quarter. The decline in gross margin reflects a lower margin sales mix in our base business, which was partially offset by the favorable mix impact of the McCall acquisition. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $23.3 million in the quarter compared to $20.9 million in the prior year period.

The increase of $2.4 million reflects the addition of McCall, partially offset by a $1.1 million reduction in our base business. Our GAAP operating income was $3.4 million in the quarter compared to $10.7 million in the prior year. Adjusting for the McCall step up of $3.8 million and about $700,000 of acquisition and integration related expenses, our adjusted operating income was $8 million for the quarter.

Our effective tax rate in the quarter was 14.3% compared to 36.8% in the prior year, the decrease in the tax rate was primarily caused by the permanent reinvestment of offshore earnings at lower tax rates. This was made possible by the acquisition of McCall, which has our operations in the U.K. and Australia. The acquisition of simplicity with our operations in the U.K, Australia, India and China will further solidify our permanent reinvestment status.

We also had a true up to our tax expense in the second quarter to a [crudely] higher full-year tax rate. The tax rate on adjusted pretax income was 26.6% in the quarter.

On a full-year basis with the addition of Simplicity, we expect our GAAP tax rate to be approximately 42%, which reflects the impact of purchase accounting and other adjustments on a low base of GAAP income. Our tax rate on adjusted income is now expected to be approximately 35%.

Net income for the quarter was $3 million compared to $7 million in the prior year and adjusted net income was $5.9 million compared to $6.6 million last year. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.33 compared to $0.77 last year, and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.65 compared to $0.73 a year ago.

Turning now to the balance sheet and cash flow, we ended the quarter with $27.2 million of cash, which was down from $30.2 million in the prior year due to the cash used to fund the McCall acquisition. Inventory was $107 million at quarter end, up from $94 million a year ago, entirely due to the acquired McCall inventory.

Excluding McCall, our inventory declined $7 million year-over-year as we continue to focus on reducing our working capital. Cash used for operating activities year-to-date was $34.2 million, an improvement of $7.9 million over the prior year, primarily due to lower working capital growth as Chris mentioned earlier.

Capital expenditures were $2 million compared to $2.8 million last year, and during the quarter we returned $1.8 million through our quarterly dividend.

With respect to the simplicity acquisition we funded the transaction primarily with borrowings from our existing revolving line of credit, our plan is to maintain a portion of these borrowings and rebuild our cash balance as seasonal cash inflows come through in the second half of the year.

Our guidance which Chris will review in a minute assumes a five-month contribution from Simplicity. We have work yet to do on purchase accounting for this acquisition but we have estimated the impacts of tangible and intangible assets step ups and the related amortization in the P&L as well as transaction and integration costs that will hit us in the second half.

I would note that these estimates are preliminary and subject to change. At this stage we do not expect a bargain purchase gain like we have with the McCall acquisition.

Now, let me turn the call back to Chris.

Chris Munyan

Thanks, John. Turning now to outlook for the balance of fiscal year, we expect full year net sales in the range of $367 million to $379 million including the addition of Simplicity an increase of 14% to 18%. Simplicity is expected to add $32 million to $36 million. Our base business with McCall is now expected to be $335 million to $343 million down from $345 million to $355 million. The reduction in our base business forecast to reflect lost sales in Q2 due to the impact of the previously mentioned hurricanes as well as our expectations of continued challenging retail environment. This new range implies the sales will be flat to down slightly from last year on an organic basis.

We’re now forecasting in that loss of $2 million to $5 million on a GAAP basis due to the combined purchase accounting and transaction integration cost associated with Simplicity and McCall acquisitions. We expect the adjusted EBITDA in the range of $28 million to $32 million which is down from our prior guidance to $30 million to $33 million.

Positive EBITDA contribution from Simplicity is more than offset by the lower earnings in our base business from the reduction in the volumes. In addition, our base business margins are being pressured by efforts to reduce inventory levels.

In closing, the overall retail market environment remains challenging and this is reflected in our revised guidance. We’re very excited about the Simplicity acquisition and the contribution it will make to our business. We remain focus on working capital improvements and expect to generate strong cash flow from operation this year. Our balance sheet remains in grade shape and our pipeline of potential acquisitions remains robust.

Operator, let’s open it up for questions.

John Walthausen

Yes, good morning. I guess a lot of Simplicity add into the cost, so can we talk in more detail about what’s the market for home selling is. What you expect the decline rate of that to be in and maybe talk a little bit about who are the final customers are there. And then whether if there is possibility of expanding the retail distribution of those products?

Chris Munyan

John, this it’s Chris. Thank you for the question. So, for one I could talk about the size of the craft industry, the size of the craft industry is everything we can focus on based on data is about $43 billion and it has been the aggregate pretty stable.

In terms of the home selling industry which is a sub part of that, we believe also that industry is very stable based on what we can see of sales of our McCall patterns products and we also believe that category has an opportunity to grow, because if we think about millennial shoppers and their interesting customized products, I think providing home selling offerings through both Simplicity patterns and McCall patterns gets us into that market.

So, we believe it’s a stable category and combining with brands brings us a lot of leverage to the market. There are product lines that sits within Simplicity especially their craft activity toy items within Perler and American Girl Crafts, where we believe we can get broader placing across the CSS customer footprint and other chains that weren’t currently sold by Simplicity Creative Group.

John Walthausen

Thank you. That’s helpful. I guess as far as being able to attack the millennial customer, aren’t the product offerings adequate for that or do we need to go through some updates?

Chris Munyan

I think that where some of our product lines are adequate, especially some of the licensed offerings that we have within Simplicity Creative, which are new to us, but it's our intent to come up with simpler sewing pattern items which we believe appeal to the millennial seller and that is our intent to do that as well as to expand digital offerings, John, because traditional sellers use physical patterns, millennial sellers use physical patterns, but also have an interest in digitized patterns that we already have started to offer digitized patterns, but we're going to expand that offering.

John Roselli

Okay. Okay, well, there are no further questions, I just want to thank everybody for joining the call today. I will be around the rest of the day, this is John speaking. For any follow-up questions that you may have, feel free to call the number that is listed on the press release. And with that everyone have a great day.

