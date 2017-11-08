Marks and Spencer Group's (MAKSY) CEO Steve Rowe on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCQX:MAKSY) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Archie Norman

Great to see all here and welcome to M&S Interim Results presentation. This is first set of results at M&S, but rather pleasingly I noticed not the first time I've met some of you. In fact, it's rather encouraging to see some people in this audience. You've been around nearly as long as I have, I'm not going to mention names. Look the first thing I want to say today is that you've seen that Helen has let us know that she's planning in due course to move on even greater things and I just wanted, a public occasion to take this opportunity to say. Enormous thank you to her, she's in pretty difficult times in last three years. Done a great job for us and I've known Helen for long time, long before M&S and she's the ultimate, consummate [ph] professional and so we're grateful Helen. Thank you.

Secondly, I just wanted to say a couple words before inviting Helen to talk about the results and then Steve is going to go on. An outline, the framework for what is going to be our five-year program of transformation we recognized that many questions that have not yet been answered but the outline, the pace framework and the change of turn I think will come across very clearly today.

First thing I want to say is this that, when you become some Chairman of reasonably challenged business like this. Obviously, you know I go through in the first few weeks and I've only been here very few weeks, a process of discovery opening the cupboards, getting the skeletons out, looking under the carpet and with Steve's help. And as I've been foraging around the business you get good surprises and less good surprises and I can tell you, there have been both. But one of the things that has been important is that, I have figured out that in the last 18 months somebody's been going around this business grasping a nettles and slaughtering a few sacred cows and that's been Steve. So, you'll see particularly in Clothing & Home results today some real progress and a tangible change and I think that is really important because it gives us, the ticket to the transformation program we can now embark on and without that we wouldn't be able to make the presentation that we're making today.

The second thing is this, that it's kind of obvious that I'm not the first Chairman to stand here and say things like this and it is understandable that in the media some people are saying we've heard this before and probably you have heard it before, but what that tells you, is there have been many highly capable people of the leadership of team for M&S, but over not five years but probably 15 maybe even 20 years. The business has failed to change, in line with customer and as fast as competition. And so that failure isn't to do with the strategy or the intellectual approach nearly as much as it is to do with the organization, the culture and the capability.

So the really important thing about today is that the Genesis of any turnaround of this scale starts with the recognition of the unvarnished truth, the ability of the leadership team to talk openly and frankly in an unsparing way about the what the business is today and what the challenges that we face and to be so critical and invite the whole organization to be part of our journey of transformation and that is what you'll see from Steve and that is why, this is really an important day for us because out of that unvarnished truth. This brings the wellspring of energy from everybody, from store colleague, to store manager, to buyer, to marketer at M&S an invitation to be part of our program of change and transformation because we know that this business is a really, really special business. It's just our job to make it special again. Helen.

Helen Weir

Thanks Archie and good morning, everyone. I'm going to running through the financials for the first half. Turning first to the headlines, on a reported basis group revenues were up just over £5 billion driven primarily by Food space growth. Our statutory profit before tax was up very significantly due to lower charges associated with our strategic programs. However, as anticipated adjusted profits was slightly down on the year. We remain a strongly cash generative business, our underlying free cash flow was just over £200 million and despite the significant cash outflows associated with our international closure program net debt is down year-on-year. And as you can see we've held our half year dividend.

Turning to the drivers of our profit performance. Food gross profit was broadly flat with margin pressure offsetting the benefit of higher sales from new stores. In Clothing & Home gross profit was significantly up as a result of level sales on the year and a much stronger margin. However, these were not enough to offset higher cost from new space, investment in our store staff and inflation. Profit from our international business grew substantially following our exit from our number of loss making markets and also transitional currency gains in our remaining owned markets. Our interest charge was slightly higher year-on-year due to the lower year end pension surplus and also the prefunding of our £500 million bond which matures this December.

Adjusted items in the half were just over £100 million with three main components. The first was the cost of our strategic programs and particularly the consolidation of our central London head office locations. The second is a one-off non-cash charge related to historic under depreciation of leasehold buildings and the remainder is our share of PPI provision in M&S Bank.

Turning to our commercial performance in more detail then. Our Food performance for the half was disappointing while top line sales grew as we rolled out new stores like-for-like performance was flat, and margin came under pressure as a result of significant input inflation. Since this time last year, we've opened 66 new Simply Food stores including 25 owned stores. Sales from these stores are running about 8% ahead of appraisal. As you can see, Simply Food stores including franchises now account for nearly half of our food sales. As we've said we'd do, we've reduced the average lease length of our new stores. Our standard leases process the beginning of 2017 and have an average length of just over 11 years compared with 15 years in 2016. Although the returns from our Simply Food stores have been good, we're slowing the Simply Food opening program while we reposition our food offer focusing only on the highest returning stores. So, the number of stores we will open over the next two to three years is likely to be lower than previously anticipated.

In the context of more challenging environment with slower growth and reduced margins, we're maintaining our capital disciplines. Food margin for the half fell by 130 bps notwithstanding significant input cost inflation we limited price increases for customers with a result that our price inflation was below the market at just over 2%. We saw input cost inflation in all product areas much of this was currency related not just because we source directly in Dollars or Euros but because our suppliers do. We were also affected by commodity price increases such as butter, which we use as an ingredient in a number of our products.

And last but not least, our supplies have also been affected by the increase in the national minimum wage. We took steps to offset the impact of the higher input cost through operational efficiencies working with suppliers to reduce cost in the supply chain and process improvements to reduce waste, but we still expect to see some pressure on margin during the second half and this is reflected in our updated guidance.

Clothing & Home sales return to growth in the second quarter. With the result, the sales for the half were level on the year. This is despite a reduction in the number of clearance sales from four in the first half of last year to two this year. Which we estimate reduced our first half sales by about 3%. Full price sales were up just over 5% June, the half and we grew full price market share. The launch of our new autumn range in the key month of September was encouraging although this was clearly helped by the cooler weather with coats and knitwear doing particularly well. Clothing & Home margin was strong with the weakening in Sterling, we knew that this will be tough in this year for margin point of view, by continuing to leverage our improved sourcing capability, we're able to completely offset the substantial currency headwinds. We've significantly increased the proportion of our clothing which is tended up from 13% last year to 29% for this season and we continue increase the volume which comes from zero duty locations such as Bangladesh.

We also improved our critical path planning which enabled us to unlock better buying rates. The reduction in discounting was broader in line with our expectations as we reduced the number of clearance sales and put 20% less stock into sale compared with last year. The buying gains [ph] were delivered earlier than planned so margin higher than we expected at the beginning of the year and I'll come our revised full year guidance shortly.

Moving onto costs, we expected to see higher cost growth in the first half and we did, about half of the increase was driven by inflation with new space accounting for further third. Ahead of Christmas trading last year, we made a significant investment in store service with over 3,000 more colleagues in stores funded through efficiency savings across the business. You saw this in our second half cost growth last year and it's annualizing in this half. Looking at the different cost areas, I'm not going to go through each of these in details, but I'll focus on a few key points. Clearly store staff cost was significantly up with the key drivers being new store openings, pay increases as a result of our move to simply pay structure and also the investment in service that I've already mentioned.

We saw savings in marketing in part due to the phasing our Christmas campaign costs but also as we focused on fewer larger campaigns. And fewer Clothing & Home phase changes also meant we were able to make savings on in-store décor. The growth in central cost was primarily due to higher incentive costs and our transition to more cloud-based software services which means that more of our IT costs are now being expensed rather than capitalized. We expect to see this trend continue. The savings from head office efficiencies we announced last year have been delivered in line with plan and amount to about £7 million in the half. We do expect the run rate on cost growth to reduce significantly in the second half as we annualize the service investment made last year and continue to deliver efficiencies across the business.

Reported international sales were up, benefiting from positive currency translation. On a constant currency basis, I'll retain to markets grew. However, the closure of stores and our unprofitable owned markets meant that overall sales were down. Our franchise business was particularly strong with shipments up 10% as a result of better availability and the earlier fulfilment of winter orders. We also saw good growth from our Food business in Paris as our franchisees have four new stores.

Sales in our remaining owned markets were broadly flat with strong performance in Hong Kong and India offset by lower sales in Ireland whereas we've done in the UK, we reduced our level of discounting. International profits grew very significantly primarily due to the reduction of losses in our exit markets. We've now completed all the planned store closures with the last, [indiscernible] closing on the 31, October. So, the losses from these markets have now been eliminated. Two years ago, we lost £45 million in these countries, so this is a very significant improvement.

In our remaining owned businesses, the profit uplift came from better buying in transactional currency benefits and our franchise markets benefited from higher shipments. Capital expenditure remains well controlled and our growth spend before disposal income was down by 30%. Although it's still one of the largest areas of spend less than a third of our spend is now IT related as we've completed a number of key programs. In addition, as I've already mentioned we're increasingly moving our IT systems to the cloud, so that a greater proportion of spend appears in OpEx rather than CapEx.

We also continue to invest in our store base. Whether that's opening new stores or maintaining our existing estate. The cost of property maintenance is actually slightly down year-on-year but represents a higher proportion of smaller overall spend. One of the benefits of the store estate program is that we close older stores this cost will fall. And of course, international CapEx was down as a result of our decision to exit a number of markets.

One way in which we evaluate our capital spend is by looking at the nature of the spend. You can see that over 50% of our investment is on higher returning, growth or efficiency initiatives. For example, this includes spend on new stores and also our systems investment to move off the main frame. Our business as usual investment includes for example store maintenance which is necessary but does not deliver return. Clearly, our objective is to increase the proportion of spend in the growth and efficiency categories.

Our cash generation continues to be strong and year-on-year our net debt is down by more than £200 million. Just commenting on a couple of items here, the increase in working capital is a result of our stock build for Christmas. And on pension costs, although we tackled our legacy pension issues and closed our UK DB scheme to future accrual at the end of last year, there was one final payment due just after the end of the year. This figure includes this and the ongoing pension deficit funding by the Scottish Limited Partnership.

Cash outflow and adjusted items relates to our strategic programs. The cost of exiting our international markets accounts for just over £50 million of this, with further third coming from the one-off transitional payments as we simplified our pay structure. Overall, free cash flow before adjusted items for the half was robust at just over £200 million.

And turning finally to our full year guidance where we've updated some of our expectations since May. In Food our expected space growth has fallen slightly as a few stores due to open at the end of the year have moved back into next year. This won't have a significant impact on our full year sales growth. In total, we expect to open 18 new Simply Food stores this year of which about half will be owned. As I've already discussed input price inflation in food has had a more significant impact on margin than we anticipated at the beginning of the year. We expect to see ongoing pressure on margin during the second half albeit some of the inflation is now annualizing. Therefore, we're adjusting our guidance and now expect full year gross margin in food to be down between 75 bps to 125 bps.

In Clothing & Home, we expect space to reduce by about 1.5% as we accelerate our closure program in the second half. However, the first half out performance in buying margin it means we now expect our gross margin to increase between 25 and 75 bps for the full year notwithstanding our currency headwinds. Cost growth guidance remains unchanged between 2.5% and 3.5%, we expect second half cost growth to be significantly lower in the first half as we annualize the investments made last year. And CapEx is now expected to be £300 million and £350 million pounds including our investment in new Simply Food stores and the cost of our UK store state transformation program and we're maintaining our capital framework with a focus on robust balance sheet and dividend as well as investing for growth.

Hopefully that gives you a good view of what to expect for the full year. So, all in all, a good half. Our actions in number of areas have begun to show through in the performance of business. But as we're making clear today we still face a number of challenges and there is much more to do. I'll now hand you back to Steve for more detailed overview.

Steve Rowe

Good morning to you all, now as you've just head we're making progress, but the business is in step one of its transformation program which we will complete over the next five years. What I wanted to share with you today is the further detail on this journey. As I've mentioned before M&S is a great business with unrivaled assets in UK retail. We have high brand recognition, a breadth of customer base and exceptionally high market shares in categories that range from lingerie to ready meals.

Mostly importantly of all quality, value and innovation are part of M&S's DNA. 20 years ago, we were one the world's leading retailers. I believe, we can M&S special again. Our 32 million customers like us and trust us because our values are rooted in our heritage. I mean, when we get it right for our customers we are unbeatable. However, while we have a great many assets the world around us is changed and we need to move faster to keep up. And having great assets does not mean that we can rest in our laurels.

When I became CEO, I asked the business seven exam questions and we analyzed our position forensically. The answers suggested we had a number of immediate and burning issues to resolve and when we look back, at what our customers were telling us. Our offer had become confusing for many people, whether it be too many brands, conflicted layouts or too many promotion that it did not understand, what we stood for. In the UK, we have become out of touch on price and we have too much space in what was a changing multichannel world and that space was not inspirational.

Our owned international business was failing and organizationally we were not simple, not agile enough and we were too costly. There were fires across the business that we had to address. In Clothing & Home we're focused on delivering contemporary wearable style within our ranges and refocused on wardrobe essentials, we've simplified the way we buy and cut the number of sub brand substantially. We reduce the phasing in the business from 14 to 9 and reduced the number of lines by 10%. We upgraded quality, particularly focusing on fit and finish garments. We started to correct our value credentials by eliminating category promotions and we lowered the prices on more than 2,500 lines and rebalanced our price tiering [ph] towards good, this is just the start. At the same time, we've improved availability and cut the reduced and terminal stock in the business. As a result of these actions sales in the half were level and full price market share, market volume has grown consistently.

In Food, our progress has been more mixed and frankly, our execution needs to improve. Whilst we've continued with our innovation and developed further ranges including Made Without, Eat Well and Taste there is much to do on ranging availability. Whilst our prices have remained competitive on KVIs our price architecture is inconsistent and there were too many confusing promotions across the business. Our progress has been made through growth of Simply Food but our like-for-like performance in this period has been disappointing. We announced last year as world [ph], that we would start the plan to modernize our storage state, to reflect that changing multichannel world. Our intention is to close more than 100 existing location of clothing and homeware. This represents 30% of our UK stores. And addition to this, some of our legacy stores we'll replace by stand-alone food halls and other will relocate to provide stores with more inspiring environment in better locations.

In the first half six stores have been closed two of which were relocated. Sales retention that is customers who transfer to other stores from the stores we've closed is substantially ahead of our initial expectations and where we've opened new stores, we're operating at higher sales densities. In addition to this action, we've reallocated space in 56 stores to areas of growth such as kids, home and footwear. We've continued to open both owned and franchise Simply Food stores and our recent openings have performed well in terms of sales levels, however the profitability of these has been impacted by the lower gross margin achieved in the food business.

The international business I inherited was an issue too. We've gotten too many stores in high cost space and fragmented our offer in too many countries. Our fulfilment and service to our partners was not good enough and I'm pleased to say that we've now exceeded 53 stores in 10 countries as planned and under budget. As part of this restructure we continue to be engaged with our team on the potential sale of our Hong Kong business.

Our franchise businesses return to growth as we've improved service, initial availability, ranging and fulfilment for our partners, but there's more to do. Finally, we've begun to simply what had become complicated and bureaucratic business. And we're beginning to the change, the culture and ways of working at Marks and Spencer. Our work here is ongoing and even today we're in the process of consolidating our London offices. This will in fact be our last meeting together in Merchant Square. We've also completed the changes required to pay pensions and our CapEx levels as Helen outlined has been reduced and we're continuing to streamline central costs. Savings made here were invested in those 3,000 colleagues in stores.

I've said before that we will treat every pound as if it is our own. And this will continue to ensure we deliver the strong free cash flow and sustainable shareholder returns. So, in summary, we've made good progress, the results in Clothing and Home we reported are good beginning, Food requires more work. As I said earlier, we're in step one of our transformation to make the business special again. We've put out the fires and made some tough decisions over the last 18 months. These will allow us to start on the next five years of our transformation program.

Now the challenges we face is a business not new, indeed we've discussed many of them before. But as appropriately recognized the M&S continues to be disrupted on many fronts. We have competitors that were barely there a decade ago. In the digital space, some of platforms with vast product range. Some of our competitors global and now have a scale much greater than we have and that goes for Food as well as for Clothing. Customers today have more choice and more channels than ever before and therefore value for money is far higher up the agenda.

This means that for M&S to deliver sustainable profitable growth, we have tackle to our legacy cost base. We have to build a supply chain and deliver digital capability. This will support growth and enable us to respond faster to a changing market. Central to our delivery everywhere we'll be improving our style, our quality and our value credentials. These are not new challenges and the work we do is a continuation of the process we started 18 months ago, without a more solid foundation that we now have, it would not have been possible to move to the next stage of this transformation.

Having seen the results of our work last year, we will accelerate that transformation in order to make Marks & Spencer special again. These are the steps of our transformation journey. The next step is about restoring the basics. As I said, continues that focus from the last 18 months but there is still much more to do on costs, supply chain, on digital capability. Step two, is shaping our future as we work towards our ambition to be the UK's essential clothing retailer. We will build on our capability as a digital first business. Delivering inspiring clothing, home and food with style and quality at great value is the heart of our mission. In step three, using Sparks we'll drive that data usage and deliver UK's best customer engagement programs. We will develop new hero categories and operate as a low-cost retailer. Our international business will be focused on key markets thriving online and in stores.

As part of this journey, we're clear we have to become a digital first retailer and improve our online proposition urgently across all devices. Our sites need to become faster and easier to navigate, we need to strengthen our search algorithms and make sure that our content is both functional and inspirational. This will mean delivering a seamless online and offline customer experience. Further development of our shop your way pick up proposition, home delivery and pick up store solution is also required as well as best in class fast delivery system.

We will also continue to develop our store environment and store operations make use of new digital technology. This will include area such as such as scan, pay and go and artificial intelligence in customer's communication and customer services. The use of new fitting room technology and more handheld devices rolled out to colleagues to make the operation simpler and improved customer services. To enable these changes, we need a cost base which is fit for the future. Some of our cost to legacy. For example, the scale of the UK estate and as Helen said, even today we're still operating mainframe in the business.

Other costs are structural. You've heard me talk about the cost of our supply chain, which we must address to grow. And there are also number of cost related to behavioral approach in the business. Whether that be the over specification of goods not for resale such as equipment but also the over specification of packaging which erodes our margin. We've identified four major buckets for a substantial cost saving program to support our investments to the future. The first is, store closure program, the second is IT changes and mainframe. The third, are logistics in both Clothing & Home and Food and finally, we're pushing hard into packaging specifications.

Now clearly, we cannot actually give guidance on the scale of our targets at this stage until we've concluded our detailed planning and in particular the work on our accelerated UK store closure plan which will need to be completed shortly. However, I would not expect this to be less than 10% of our cost base. It won't be easy and require us to change the way we're working in a number of areas particularly things like logistics. And at same time as this, we'll be looking to release cash from working capital as we drive forward lower stocks and lower wage.

Instead of being a high cost retailer, we'll become prudent and spend money appropriately on route to becoming a low-cost retailer. In both Clothing & Home and Food, we need to simplify our supply chains still further. Our logistics network is too complicated, and we need to replace high cost distribution models in both areas. There will be further updates to our DC systems to improve efficiency of picking, improve trade utilization and most importantly deliver faster online fulfilment and the capability for growth.

And as we start to shape the future of our business, we'll need to become the best place to join and to work. This will mean evolving and modernizing our culture. We'll need to deliver a faster more commercial Marks & Spencer which will deliver for our shareholders, colleagues, customers and the communities we work in. at the heart of this, will be clearly defined an accountable business unit. We aim to attract talent from many areas with diverse backgrounds with particular emphasis on digital talent.

All of this united by a common brand and a common culture. We will continue to make progress on our mission to be the UK's essential clothing retailer. Underpinned by contemporary style, great values, great fit, great fabric, great finish. M&S will regain its heritage as a value and volume retailer by continuing to invest in quality and price from the benefit, the virtuous volume sales [ph] spiral gives us. We will use key pillars in our range such as lingerie, kids wear and suiting to target new younger customers to our brand. This is not a return to go hot [ph] pants. This is about recognizing the pillars of our business, where customers join us and start to deliver lifetime value.

We will continue to innovate in Food, prioritizing convenience aspects which are relevant to our customers. Food for Now and Food for Tonight are where our strengths lie. We will simplify the range and improve availability and again investing value to generate growth. Delivering more merchandise suitable for a family shop. We've already announced that we'll operate from fewer, Clothing & Home stores in the future. We've previously said that this program would take five years. Now to-date as I said earlier, the results have been encouraging and over the next few months we'll work hard on our plans to accelerate the program. Our intention remains to deliver more modern estate with the right stores in the right places. And we'll continue to deliver on service and digital utilization.

We will slow our Simply Food program as we reposition our offer for future growth. Choosing only the best sites and the best locations. We're continuing however, with our plans to open Simply Food stores in high traffic locations with our franchise partners. I've always been clear that our Simply Food program was not race for space and this is a prudent approach to the changing market.

Now it's always been the case that this business is best when it truly has the customer at its heart. And as we've done throughout history we deliver service which is truly personal, this is even more important in a digital age. We'll use a full range of mobile devices to help colleagues drive cross shopping, outfit building and deliver solutions for our customers. Much of which is on trial today. Essential to our brand philosophy has been - contribution to the community, we'll be famous for this again.

Already we've announced we aim to bring Plan A as social responsibility program into the customer brand and one aspect of this, is our commitment for volunteer hours in the community over the next 10 years. As we look further to the future, we're clear that our online business will not be marginal to Marks & Spencer we aspire to having about one-third of our business, our Clothing & Home business trading profitably online by 2022. With a broad network of pick up points underpinned by network capable of market leading fast fulfilment. That is what is being a digital retailer should allow us to achieve.

In terms of data utilization Sparks is already 6 million members, but it's nowhere near its full potential. We will continue to build this program and our data analysis will become the glue that sits above our business units and underpins the brand. We will leverage our relationships through Sparks, M&S Bank and online to deliver truly personalized shopping experience. Overseas, we were once again grow our international franchise business in key markets with strong partners both through stores and online proposition. We will deliver this through market right pricing and a seamless replenishing model for our franchisees. We will leverage our brand and our strengths as a clothing, home and food retailer and combine them with the expertise and infrastructure of franchise partners.

And as we strengthen our foundations, we will continue to develop and add new hero categories in business units. For example, we're currently number four in kids wear. But we aim to become number one just like we're in school wear and Home is another significant growth opportunity where we will focus on great value products, in bed, bath and home accessories. Both opportunities would be delivered through a strong parallel approach in stores and online with the emphasis on building a core strength around families, not just in these categories but in every category.

So, as I said earlier, we are however in step one of a transformation plan and we must not get ahead of ourselves. Once you achieved a lot over the last year, there is much to do. There is more work to do to define our action plans in many of these areas including the storage state, supply chain and cost base. And we will update you further as our plans progress. M&S has always been a special business, but we need to accelerate our plans and we should be confident in doing so with what we've achieved over the last year.

We must restore the basics and start on the next phase of our journey, if we're to make M&S special again. Thank you for your time, this morning. I'm handing back to Archie's for questions.

Archie Norman

Good. Now we're going to try to answer some questions although I'll not, Steve and Helen. We'll take questions in a moment. Before we do that, I just want to mention we'll take some questions. We're very happy to stay around after to have a chat and we have with us today a lot of luminaries of M&S in the room. So, Patrick here I think most of you know. Gil Madal [ph] is with us a lot of you we'll know Gill anyway. Joe is here, still here. Paul Friston runs the International Business. Andy Adcock, who runs Food. Sasha over my right here who runs the Store Operations. Mel Smith who's joined us recently to, before I say recently not as recently as me and lots of other people, but I won't mention more because I'll miss somebody out and then cause great events.

Now we'll take questions, could we take please introduce yourself. Say where you're from and because some of us getting on a bit, we'll do one question at a time. If you have more than one we'll come back to it, but I know they're quite few too, so we'll get around the room.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Andrew Hughes

Thank you. It's Andrew Hughes from UBS. Now I know Archie you weren't going to answer questions, but I was just wanted to go back to your introductory comments about saying that you've had a lot of talented managers across the business in the last 15 to 20 years or so and the business hasn't changed, and you were implying that it wasn't due to sort of poor ideas, it was more inability to change the business. Can you give us a bit more detail where do you think those blockages where it is - is too many layers of management or the property is just very difficult to offload? Is it money issue? Is M&S scared of negative PR? Where are the real blockages as you see them in the things you're trying to shift?

Archie Norman

Andy as you know, there is not one answer to that question.

Andrew Hughes

You wanted one question there.

Archie Norman

That's right. I'm not going give you several answers either. I think organizations over time especially organization being great company develop their own narrative and their own version of truth and when they start to struggle, and the new challenges emerge, it becomes hard to address those because you don't have the freshness of the challenger because the middle management develops its own way of working and also because short-term profit pressures. We should remember this business being under a lot of short-term pressure for a very, very long period of time and that I think is inhibited the ability of some of the former leadership to crunch into the issues. And that's why what we're saying today is our objective is to develop a sustainably profitable growing business in five years' time and for the shareholders that's the most valuable thing we delivered. What happens between now and then hopefully will be encouraging, but it's not the most important thing.

Andrew Hughes

And just one follow-up if I may. Do you think you can do what you need to do only controlling roughly half your free holes, do you not need to unwind the property partnership scheme to actually really attack the space issue?

Helen Weir

I don't think that fully understands the nature of SLP. In fact, we're able to deal with the properties that are in the SLP, so they're owned. We've control over them, we can move properties in and out, we can adapt property, we can substitute. So, it's not as though we don't control them.

Andrew Hughes

They all might need to change.

Helen Weir

Yes, that's possible. Yes, there's no limit on that.

Archie Norman

May some cost today, but will phase into that cost. Actually, this business owns a lot of property and a lot of property and that's the blessing today and it gives us more flexibility that might otherwise have. Should we go over here.

Richard Chamberlain

Richard Chamberlain, RBC. Can I ask a question on? I guess this a cost question. The plan for lower Simply Food opening is going forward what will the cost implications of that and when should we get more clarity on that please?

Steve Rowe

So, in terms of the cost of it.

Richard Chamberlain

Presumably it's going to lead to lower OpEx going forward.

Steve Rowe

We do two things, first of all we make we get out of the leases we don't want. That's the first thing. Secondly, overall it will lead to reduction in the OpEx challenges for the business. But to be honest, bear in mind within the opening program half of the future opening program with Simply Food is a franchise operation and without judging it. I'm guessing by the time we analyze it in some detail we'll reduce it opening program further by around half. So, this is not significant, the bigger significant costs those which I've outlined earlier, transforming the UK state, dealing with the legacy systems, facing into our supply chain and getting hold of things like over specification much more important.

Richard Chamberlain

Okay, thanks. A follow-up, just to continue that trend you mentioned Steve I think further HQ cost savings might be on the way sort of plan to rationalize head offices four to two, again is that going to be?

Steve Rowe

So, this is our last meeting here. We're out of this building on March 18. So already if walked through the side house [ph] you'll notice there's two floors already being used as swing space, the entire office is being transformed. So, we will have people [indiscernible] parked near Heathrow, we'll have a team in here much more flexing work environment, more digitally enabled, already there's no phones anywhere or anything like that and completely open planned, which is what we want rather than the sites that we've had before.

Richard Chamberlain

So, could there be a sort of low tens of millions of underlying cost saving on the HQ.

Helen Weir

We've already described that. I think we did at the prelims last year. That we expect the cost of exiting this building to have an annual saving of about £14 million.

Richard Chamberlain

Okay, thanks.

Clive Black

Clive Black from Shore Capital. On the digital stuff. Do you anticipate that store sales will grow in getting to the third of participation online? And noting next performance in the last week or two and do you have the capability.

Archie Norman

Should we take that question?

Steve Rowe

[Indiscernible] we're looking carefully the mix between two channels. The fact is they're completely entwined. The Martini [ph] for us any time, any place, anywhere is how customers are shopping us and 70% of our online sales currently are picked in a store. So, I think you have to look at the basket. By the time we transform the estate I would expect the residual estate will be much stronger than it is today. You could therefore expect reasonably those locations would grow on a like-for-like basis. I think the important thing is we're on a journey to transform that state and that's a bit it's going to take some time.

Clive Black

And then just in relation to that. And technologies point of about the cultural [ph] business do you seriously you've got the capability in terms of human resources to be modern digital first business.

Steve Rowe

Not yet, no. frankly we're still working on talent throughout the organization. As I said we want to attract more digital talent I think it's an area where we're short and we'll continue to pursue that. But we're changing the course with this, there's lots and lots of very able and very good people in this business and we want to bring some new people into help.

Charlie Muir-Sands

Thanks very much. It's Charlie Muir-Sands from Deutsche Bank. Just want to ask about the store transformation program. I appreciate you're going to come back on the de-sales, but over the five are you envisaging the same net rationalization as previously and the same exceptional cash cost to do so or are we talking about five years into three and then go again most likely. Thanks very much.

Steve Rowe

We're still working on the detailed plan. My initial reaction is, the one thing that happens when you have a better transfer of customers is the profitability of closure becomes much more attractive, first of all. Secondly, I mean you couldn't me clearer about maintaining the scale of the business. Remember the original plan here was not to shrink the Clothing & Home business but it was to make sure we maintain that Clothing & Home business with a more efficient state that was capable of growing. Clearly with great intensification of customers that would allow you in theory to close more stores. Our current plan only talks about 105 legacy stores closing which is about 30% of the legacy stores, some being downsized to Food only and semi-foods and some being moved to new locations.

We haven't worked the detailed through Charlie. But I would probably guess that mathematic allows you to close a few more and we'll come back and talk to you about that as when we finish the math.

Charlie Muir-Sands

And could you share what the transfer proportion has been?

Steve Rowe

No, better than we thought.

Geoff Ruddell

Geoff Ruddell, Morgan Stanley. Is it your view now that the Food business is over earning?

Steve Rowe

It's over?

Geoff Ruddell

Over earning.

Steve Rowe

I would say to you that we've got to rebalance our price architecture. We've already said that there are some guidelines for margin. I think we've got a good food business, but the shape of the P&L needs to change, and we've got more money to extracting cost savings from the supply chain, from packaging I just talked about to high cost business and I think in the round I should allow us to invest in pricing over a period of time and maintain a net profitability in the group.

Archie Norman

It's a healthy Food business. I know a bit about this. Healthy Food business it's one, that's great it's like-for-like sales at least in line with its cost. So - as Steve stays the re-architecturing [ph] of the P&L, the objective is to get back into growth and I'm convinced we can do that.

Geoff Ruddell

I mean are we talking about some sort of price reinvestment that sort occurred probably nearly 10 years ago the 300 odd bps is that the sort of scale the price reinvestment we're thinking of.

Steve Rowe

We've not done the detail, why can't you - is that KVI lines are highly competitive. We've got plenty of lines in the group where we price and match all of the major competitors. The architecture of the group and some of our exit prices is not correct and we're missing in the ranges which I think is more appropriate for a family orientated customer, which would allow you to do a weekly shop with us, a large proportion of shop with us at a reasonable price. And so, I don't believe retail sort of correction that happened in 2008.

Georgina Johanan

It's Georgina Johanan from JPMorgan. I appreciate you haven't given all the detail, but just to clarify so you're saying not less than £340 million of cost savings.

Steve Rowe

I would expect in order to be.

Georgina Johanan

And obviously in terms of reinvestment, would you anticipate reinvesting most of that or should we actually expect to see some drop to the bottom line and I guess following on from that should - are we expecting to see a move down in entry price points again in the clothing business from here please.

Archie Norman

I know you'd love to know how much of £340 million which instantly is an aspiration, not of this stage a detailed plan. How much of that exactly drops into the bottom line and that would help let me fill out those spread sheets, we can't answer that question. A good retail business is like an orchestra, so the percussion and the violins and the trumpets all have to play together. So, some of the £340 million will go into providing better value and that will turn into sales to improve the bottom line, some of it will go directly to bottom line and some of it will be reinvested in service on other space of business. We certainly got plenty investment to make.

Helen Weir

I agree.

Steve Rowe

I think just in terms of Clothing & Home for us, what we should recognize is, that we did on prices last year was the start of the program to make sure we're investing at key price points in key areas and move towards good in the business. We did that last year and largely what we saw is we're on the virtual circle of increasing volumes, which allows us to do better deals with manufacturers. We're getting better sell through so we're cutting the cost of reduction which goes into the margin and those things enable you to price without - to reprice your merchandise and certainly will continue to get offer our customers much better values.

Unidentified Analyst

Tony [indiscernible]. Just looking at some of the stuff we've discussing this morning in terms of the new big projects and sort of infrastructure in terms of improving digital, improving distribution. I thought you've done a lot of that work already and been on various investor presentations to various warehouses and all sorts. And I just wonder whether you think that actually what's happening is a pressure on retail means you're going to have to do this on a very continuous basis and we're going to have to look at the cost space in a major sort of way, every three or four years versus every maybe 10 historically. And is that the shape you foresee in the business or is there any future proofing in what you're doing at the moment?

Steve Rowe

Sure, that's series of questions. The first thing is, you've already seen what our logistics was, we didn't' complete [indiscernible] network number one and we still have a relatively complex structure of donning to NDC, and EDC, and RDCs in the country, not far for you within 100 we we've had five, six years ago, but we still have a mixture. The network is too slow in my opinion from a retail business now we've sorted out availability in the business. What that exposes is another tier which is the - there's merchandise not flowing through the system quicker and we need to make sure we've got faster system.

The second thing is, that it's highly mechanized and that means, that while we can manage it and we've managed it and we've made it work. So generic we've made it work. It doesn't give us the flexibility that I believe we'll need in the future for growth and to transform our online proposition in terms of delivery and therefore what we're going to do, we're going to take a very serious piece of work to have look at that. In terms of time span which is your second question, Tony. First of all, we've started and - we started to expense digital development to that point, so that's held within our operating cost. And we've shortened the life of the capital, of all our technical developments. We have to build things with more flexibility and more plug and play if you like because they will change what we're moving away from though is great big platforms, great big systems much more cloud based technologies and much more flexible environments. I mean other people use a lot more hands than we do.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical difficulty] example of sort of trade-off between flexibility and mechanization you're talking about.

Archie Norman

Simple one. The aspiration is to have a modern fast supply chain and that includes on online fulfilment. Now there are issues over what we have today I think everybody knows that, they are [indiscernible] faced into. So, you will be coming on more stores distribution centers in the future. And they will look different hopefully. Anybody else? Come on you're now second bite and then we'll draw it to a close.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks very much. Clearly the weather has been different this year to last year. So really interested in what your consumer barometer is telling you, what's going on underlying quite frankly? Do you think that there has been in recent weeks and months step down in the consumer or is it just seasonal trading patterns and how do you think that pans out for Black Friday and Christmas? Thank you.

Steve Rowe

There's four Christmas' in one day.

Archie Norman

Yes, but it's a good one.

Steve Rowe

Exception.

Helen Weir

In exception.

Steve Rowe

First of all, the consumer barometer doesn't reflect the weather, but the weather has been different to last year I can confirm that. We had a pretty good September and I think as weather reported that is bit of warming in October, this is life of the retailer. In terms of consumer confidence, we've seen very much the same sort of trends that we talked about before top line consumer confidence is quite good, still how they feel about themselves. Why is that? They're not really see pinching on inflation at the moment. There's extra cash going on credit cards we can see that in the market and importantly what people aren't seeing outside the middle of London, big changes to the value of the house and massive job losses. And those are the things that really fit that top line.

The second part of the consumer barometer has dipped off again little bit three points down in the year and that is to do with how customers see the future economy over the next 12 months and they're continuing behave in a very fragile and volatile way. We've been seeing that, I think I've been saying that to you guys for about a year now, but it's there. And then sales on, there's a real sense of I buy it when I need it and that's it. And there have to be triggers in the market and weather is one of those triggers to do.

And underlying confidence in that market is not - in that performance in real term. Look have we seen anything material off the back of the barometer in the last few months. I can't say.

Archie Norman

Tony. Last out, absolutely the last.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Food online, comment.

Steve Rowe

It's a very, very small draw. Two or three things here. This is actually very important. First of all, the [indiscernible] has gone live, it's gone live through our customers in couple of locations now. It is still very small we're restricting access to site, we're restricting access in terms of post codes. We're pleased with the size of the basket that's come through. We're happy so far with the pick rates and delivery schedule. It's interesting, but it is very small at this stage and I would not want to draw any conclusions whatsoever from that. The one thing I will give you though, is that we - I wanted to remind we started that program in April, we had no website, no app, no backing capability. The digital team has worked in a very agile way. We had a Beta test site available by July. We were live testing through the summer. It went live to customers by September and beginning of November, that is the new agile digital first M&S that I believe we must become, that's the sort of thing we're capable of when we do it.

Unidentified Analyst

So, in your opening comments, you talked about how you haven't really tracked the way people shop over the last 20 years in the UK, put it to you quite a few people shop online for food nowadays. And therefore, it's inevitable.

Archie Norman

We've noticed. We're going to hang around for a chance. So, peace to anyone and it's great to see you all. Thank you for coming. Steve says, we can't keep meeting like this because we're ain't going to be here in this building anymore and I'm afraid there isn't enough room for all of you as well as us next door. So, we'll be meeting next time in some posh center down the city where the - by the Stock Exchange. They're very convenient for everybody. Okay thank you very much.

