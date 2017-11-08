Google's Cloud Win With Salesforce: Why It's Important

Integration between the two will make it difficult to dislodge Google.

Primary use for Google Cloud Platform by Salesforce will be for international infrastructure.

source: digitaljournal

Salesforce recently announced it's going to use a cloud service beside of Amazon's (AMZN) AWS alone, choosing Google Cloud Platform for a part of its cloud needs.

Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been looking for revenue streams outside its dominant ad platform, based upon the risk associated with reliance on one major revenue source. With the ad business susceptible to significant downturns in weak economic times, Google wants to get ahead of this before the next recession hits.

To that end it has been working on developing its cloud business, although some in the market have questioned its commitment to the endeavor. With the Salesforce win, it appears to give credibility to Google's assertions it still wants to grow it as part of its overall business strategy.

Google remains a distant third in the competitive cloud market, behind AWS in the No. 1 spot, followed by Microsoft Azure in second place.

The Salesforce deal

The primary element of the deal between Google and Salesforce is that it'll be the core cloud service used for international infrastructure by the company. With Salesforce ramping up its service to compete in the global markets, this has the potential to be a long-term, lucrative deal for Google, assuming the success of Salesforce's international expansion.

Among the integrations between Google and Salesforce will be Quip tying into Gmail, Google Calendar and Google Hangouts, among other services.

Salesforce will embed its Quip Live Apps into Google Calendar and Google Drive. Part of the Hangout integration will be the use of customer data being able to be used from Salesforce CRM. Salesforce CRM will also be integrated with G Suite.

Users will have access to Google Analytics 360 and Salesforce Marketing Cloud from one dashboard.

These are the major parts of the deal. There are other integrations as well.

Google's cloud business performance

In the latest quarter, the company's Google segment generated revenue of $27.5 billion, an increase of 23 percent over the same reporting period of 2016.

Network revenues jumped 16 percent to $4.3 billion, most of that attributed to accelerated growth from AdMob and programmatic.

Google Cloud Platform's revenue is reported under Other, which as a total, generated $3.4 billion in revenue, a gain of 40 percent. The company said the major catalysts for growth in Other were cloud, play and hardware.

Based upon percentages, the positive news is Other is growing faster than all other parts of the company, and there can be no doubt it's going to soar going forward, now that Google has won the international cloud business of Salesforce. That could easily attract other companies to its cloud service as well.

Conclusion

There are a couple important things to take away from this. First, Google has confirmed it remain serious about growing its cloud business, and second, it positions it to grow its Other business, which should become a major part of its growth narrative in the years ahead, and will be considered a risk reducer by the market, as it becomes a bigger percentage of Google's overall revenue.

This is also confirmed by Google in it last earnings call, where it said it has boosted the total number of workers in its cloud business b6 2,495. The bulk of those new workers are in marketing and technical positions related to its cloud business.

While the success of Google will be aligned with the success of Salesforce internationally over the long term, it should have a solid couple of years of growth as Salesforce gets more aggressive in global markets. How it works out over a period of years will be determined by how well Salesforce competes.

Some of the integrations associated with the deal could take through the second quarter of 2018 to complete, so it's unsure how quickly this will add to the top and bottom lines of Google.

It appears it'll be staggered on a quarterly basis until everything is in place. That should add at minimum incremental growth to the Other unit until the integration is complete, and from then on be a meaningful growth engine for Google.

I think it'll take a year or so before we start seeing full results, which means probably in the fourth quarter of 2018, or the first quarter of 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.