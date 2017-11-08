Service Corp.: Quality Company At A Reasonable Price

Shares of Service Corp. International (SCI) are up about 44% over the past twelve months, and in my view there’s more to come. Investors would be wise to buy in at these levels in my view, and I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing in on the financial history here, and by reviewing the stock. I’ll also make what I think is a reasonable forecast for the share price based on the impressive dividend history here. Price and value eventually meet. It would be wise for investors to buy these underpriced shares before that happens.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history of Service Corp. suggests that this is a company with generally rising revenue and net income. Specifically, since 2012, revenue is up at a CAGR of 4.75%, and net income has grown at a rate of about 3%. That said, EPS has climbed by 5.2% on the back of an aggressive share buyback program. In short, this is a company that has everything I’m looking for in a business: growing top and bottom lines, and EPS that are growing at a faster rate still. In addition, a comparison of the first nine months of this year to the previous year suggests that growth is on track.

At least as important as the impressive financial history here is the fact that management seems very shareholder friendly. Over the past five years, they have returned approximately $1.2 billion to shareholders (~$900 million from stock buybacks and the balance from dividends). This has caused the share count to drop at a CAGR of about 2.3% since 2012, which is obviously why EPS has risen so dramatically. In my view, a friendly management is absolutely critical, as the reverse basically guarantees a loss.

All of that said, the capital structure causes some concern, though obviously not enough to scare me off. Specifically, I don’t like the fact that debt has grown so dramatically over the past two years, and the interest rate of 5.06% could be lower in my view. That said, 46% of this debt is due after 2022, suggesting that there’s little reason to be concerned about an imminent solvency crisis. That said, I’ll be monitoring the debt level here, and may change my mind on this name if the company doesn’t begin to aggressively pay debt down.

Modelling The Dividend

Although the financial history here may provide an interesting clue about what’s likely to happen in future, investors are obviously more interested in the future than the past. It’s for that reason that I must spend some time forecasting what I think is a reasonable price. Whenever I engage in a forecast, I make a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I change only one variable. The dividend is the most relevant driver of growth here, so I’ll forecast changes in it and will make inferences about future price accordingly.

Since 2012, the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 17%. I consider this to be too aggressive a rate on which to build a forecast, so I’ll assume a DPS growth rate of 10% over the next four years. Additionally, as I said earlier, I think it prudent for the company to start paying down debt, so a moderated dividend growth rate makes sense in my view. When I forecast a 10% growth rate for the dividend, I expect a CAGR for the shares of about 11.5% over the next four years. I consider this to be a very reasonable return, given the relatively low risks inherent in Service Corp.



Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for SCI turned bullish with a daily close above $35.75 on November 3. This signalled a bullish breakout from a Bullish Flag pattern and a bullish breakout above resistance on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $38.50 level over the next three months.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $38.50, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe SCI is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

Investing in the capital markets is potentially a blessing and a curse. It’s a curse when the shares are bid to excessive levels in a manic frenzy driven by a wildly optimistic view of the company’s future. Investing is a blessing we’re in the position to “buy low.” In order to be in the position to “buy low”, though, we must be willing to buy a company that most people would consider us foolish for buying. We must go against the common wisdom and be willing to buy a quality company that the market judges too harshly. At the moment, investing in Service Corp. is a blessing, given that it’s trading at a significant (27%) discount to the overall market. This discount is unwarranted, in my view, given the growth the company has demonstrated, and given that management has proven themselves to be shareholder friendly. Investors would be wise to acquire this name before price and value inevitably collide.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SCI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.