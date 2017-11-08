Read This Before You Think About Buying GE

Investors Are Anxiously Waiting

GE (NYSE:GE) is an excellent business. It’s tempting to buy right now. But wait until after November 13th before making any buying decision. November 13th will be one of the biggest days for GE in several years. It’s when CEO John Flannery will be providing a highly anticipated update on the state of GE. Investors are anxious to see what happens with the dividend.

Flannery has said there are “no sacred cows.” Which is a hint that the a portion of the dividend could be on the chopping block. The most prudent course of action is to wait to buy GE until after his remarks. There’s a chance the stock could drop to the mid-to-upper teens if Flannery cuts the dividend.

If you are thinking about buying GE today make sure to read on. I’ve valued GE using four different growth scenarios. At the low end, GE is 7% overvalued as of today. On the high-end, even at today’s prices there’s 87% upside for GE’s stock.

Valuation

I looked at its PE history over the past ten years compared to earnings estimates projected out over the next three years. Here’s it’s PE history since 2007…

Data: Morningstar

The average PE over the last ten years is 22.1. If you factor in the TTM it’s 22.2. That’s just below its TTM and the industry average of 24.4. I compared the 10-year average PE, the TTM PE, and the industry average PE with two different EPS base estimates and four different growth rates for those EPS estimates.

My first base point for estimating earnings growth was an EPS estimate of $0.79. Which is the TTM EPS for GE. The second base EPS point I used was its average EPS over the past ten years. It’s $1.15 per share.

Management is in the middle of cleaning house and adjusting expectations. So, for growth rates I used 10% annual growth as the optimistic case. I’ve seen analyst estimates of 11% over the next five years. I used Value Line’s estimate of 6.5% growth through 2022. I then used the latest GDP Q3 growth rate which was 3%. Finally, I used a 2% growth rate as the worst-case scenario.

These four growth scenarios provide a fair picture of the potential upside and downside to GE’s stock. So, if a dividend cut does come after November 13th and the stock price tanks, you have an idea of whether you’re able to buy GE at a reasonable price.

Here’s the table…

*My estimates*

Here are the value ranges produced from the table…

*My estimates*

As you can see, based on these estimates using the TTM EPS as a base, GE is either close to fairly priced at a 2% growth rate or has the potential for 28% upside based on a growth rate of 10%. If we use the ten year average EPS as a base starting point, you find an undervalued GE at any point with excellent upside potential. Below are the tables…

Of course, the ten average PE base estimate requires you to believe that GE can make a huge turnaround within the next year. This would make it more feasible to achieve the 3 year EPS targets. Like any valuation, it has a range of estimated values. The important thing is to measure the upside potential to the downside potential. As always, consider your margin of safety.

Using the TTM EPS estimate as a base starting point provides a clearer picture of what we’re dealing with here. EPS has been declining for the past ten years. We’re fast approaching a bottom with the new CEO accelerating the turnaround. The best course of action is to wait for the update on November 13th. Then use this valuation as guide for whether you can buy GE with a margin of safety. One thing is clear, if GE drops to the mid-to-upper teens, then investors will have a compelling opportunity to buy GE at a big discount regardless.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.